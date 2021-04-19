Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Sangiacomo named first-team All-WCC for Santa Clara volleyball

Abreu was 21st and earned $1,000 in a 40-lap feature race on April 9 at Kokomo Speedway in Kokomo, Indiana.

Abreu was sixth and earned $2,150 in a 40-lap feature race at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri on April 3.

Abreu was 13th in a 40-lap feature at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 on April 3.

Nimari Burnett, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound sophomore guard who played at Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, is one of three signees joining the University of Alabama men’s basketball program as part of the late signing period, it was announced by head coach Nate Oats in a report on April 14 at rolltide.com.

Burnett is a transfer from Texas Tech and averaged 5.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 12 games for the Red Raiders.

He averaged 25.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game as a senior at Prolific Prep and was selected as a McDonald’s All-American.

“We recruited Nimari right out of high school and built a great relationship with him and his family,” Oats said in a report at rolltide.com. “We really enjoyed getting to know his parents. When we didn’t get him initially, we kept the relationship with him. They watched us play a lot and let us know that.