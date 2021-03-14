Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Schuttish pitches UCSB past Stanford

Emily Schuttish, a 2017 Vintage High graduate, got the win as she pitched a complete seven-inning game in leading the UC Santa Barbara softball team to a 3-1 victory over host Stanford at the DeMarini Invitational on March 7 at Boyd & Jill Smith Family Stadium.

Schuttish, a junior, allowed one run (earned) and nine hits, walked three and struck out two batters. She faced 31 batters and threw 93 pitches (57 for strikes).

It was UCSB’s first win over a Pac-12 opponent since the 2012 season, ucsbgauchos.com reported.

Schuttish also led host UCSB in a 7-3 win over Utah Valley on March 9 at Campus Diamond.

In throwing her fourth complete game of the 2021 season, Schuttish gave up four hits and three runs (two earned), struck out five and did not walk anyone. She faced 31 batters and threw 103 pitches (70 strikes).

The Gauchos (3-13) have lost four straight since, with Schuttish (3-3) taking two of those losses. They will try to regroup in Hawaii, where they are scheduled to play the Rainbow Wahine (0-3) twice on Friday and twice on Saturday.

