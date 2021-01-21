Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Sow of Prolific Prep stars as UCSB rolls

***

Zack Sims of Napa finished sixth in the Golden State Tour’s TCI Series — Shootout #3 at Temecula Creek.

The Napa High School graduate, who works in the golf department at Silverado Resort and Spa, earned $600 after shooting rounds of 71 and 73 for an even-par 144 total in the two-day event that was played Jan. 18-19.

The Golden State Tour, founded in 1982, “is the longest running professional ‘mini tour’ in the country,” according to its website, bluegolf.com. “The Golden State Golf Tour has consistently provided professional golfers with a competitive, year round tournament schedule in California and other areas of the West Coast. Thousands of talented professionals have competed on the Golden State Golf Tour over the years with thousands more to come.”

***

Brendan Steele and Stewart Cink, two previous winners of the PGA Tour’s Safeway Open at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, each placed in the Top-20 at the Sony Open in Hawaii last week.

Steele tied for fourth after shooting 19-under at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.