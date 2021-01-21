Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Sow of Prolific Prep stars as UCSB rolls

A double-double by Amadou Sow, a 6-foot-9 junior forward, led the UC Santa Barbara men’s basketball team in an 84-53 win over visiting UC San Diego on Saturday.
Sow, who played for Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, scored 14 points and had 13 rebounds in the Big West Conference game.
He now has over 500 career rebounds for UC Santa Barbara (8-3, 4-2 Big West), which visits CSU Northridge for 4 p.m. games Friday and Saturday.
***
Prolific Prep of Napa Christian continued play in The Grind Session: Bubble: Phoenix II on Jan. 14 by beating BFL Black (Washington), 86-69, as Stefan Todorovic was named as the Player of the Game after scoring 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting from 3-point distance. Todorovic also had two rebounds and two assists.
Milos Uzan scored 11 points and had seven rebounds and six assists.
Prolific Prep (26-2) has won 15 straight and is No. 2 in The Grind Top 9-Week 9 rankings, compiled by The Grind Session and announced on Twitter at @thegrindsession on Jan. 19.
The Crew is No. 7 in the Week-10 High School Circuit Top 25 national rankings, announced Jan. 19 at theseasonticket.com.
“The Crew is one of the hottest teams in the country right now this season and is expected to play again early February at the Grind Session bubble,” the website reported.
Prolific Prep is No. 18 in the MaxPreps Top 25 High School Basketball Rankings, which were released on Wednesday, Jan. 20 by MaxPreps.com.
“After starting the season at No. 5 in MaxPreps Preseason Top 25 rankings, the Crew begin to ascend the national rankings again after winning 15 consecutive games to close out regular season play,” MaxPreps.com reported.
***
Scott McCarron, a Vintage High graduate and former Napa resident, is in the field for the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai. The event, which was to start Thursday and run through Saturday at Ka’Upulehu-Kona, Hawaii, comes during the second half of the PGA Tour Champions’ 2020-21 season.
***
Jason Anthony played for the victorious Northern California Golf Association team as it captured the 54th Hanna-Wehrman Cup, beating a team from the Northern California Section of the PGA at Poppy Hills Golf Course at Pebble Beach Jan. 18 and 19.
Anthony is a Justin-Siena High graduate who played golf for the Braves and Napa Valley College.
Ten amateur players from the NCGA and 10 professional players representing the Northern California PGA play in a Ryder Cup-like format, the NCGA said at ncga.org.
***
Zack Sims of Napa finished sixth in the Golden State Tour’s TCI Series — Shootout #3 at Temecula Creek.
The Napa High School graduate, who works in the golf department at Silverado Resort and Spa, earned $600 after shooting rounds of 71 and 73 for an even-par 144 total in the two-day event that was played Jan. 18-19.
The Golden State Tour, founded in 1982, “is the longest running professional ‘mini tour’ in the country,” according to its website, bluegolf.com. “The Golden State Golf Tour has consistently provided professional golfers with a competitive, year round tournament schedule in California and other areas of the West Coast. Thousands of talented professionals have competed on the Golden State Golf Tour over the years with thousands more to come.”
***
Brendan Steele and Stewart Cink, two previous winners of the PGA Tour’s Safeway Open at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, each placed in the Top-20 at the Sony Open in Hawaii last week.
Steele tied for fourth after shooting 19-under at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.
“You just try to pick yourself up next week and try to give yourself another chance,” Steele, the third-round leader, said on Jan. 17 in a transcription from asapsports.com. “I’ve seen a lot of things in my 11 years out here; and I’ve closed well. I’ve closed poorly. I’ve closed in the middle and it doesn’t get any easier. It’s always really hard and I think anybody out here will tell you that no matter how many times they have won.
“I think you just have to really take some positives out of this.”
Steele won the 2016 Safeway Open and 2017 Safeway Open titles.
Cink tied for 19th in the event with a 15-under total.
Cink won the Safeway Open in 2020.
“I think the big thing that I went through in the 11 years when I didn’t win is I allowed myself to start thinking you have to play almost perfectly to win. At Safeway, when I got in contention, I didn’t play perfectly but I was pretty good and I didn’t play poorly, and I still did enough to win,” Cink said.
“And I think that was the biggest thing that shaped my time since then and hopefully now and going forward is that you don’t have to be perfect. You don’t have to draw pictures. You can just go out there and be yourself and be free. I’m in my late 40s; there’s very little expectations when I tee it up.”
Cink’s win in Napa was his first victory on Tour since The Open Championship in 2009.
***
The PGA Tour, in conjunction with AT&T, the Monterey Peninsula Foundation and Pebble Beach Company, announced on Jan. 14 in a press release that this year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be played without the traditional multi-day pro-am format due to local COVID-19 circumstances in the Monterey Peninsula.
The professional portion of the PGA Tour event, with a field of 156 players, will be played as scheduled, Feb. 8-14, on two courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course.
This is the 75th year of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Spectators will not be permitted at the event, it was announced by the tournament on its website, attpbgolf.com.
***
Rico Abreu of St. Helena finished 16th in the 55-lap “A” Feature race last Saturday during General Tire Championship Night at the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire.
Races throughout the week were held on a quarter-mile clay oval inside the River Spirit Expo Center, located at Tulsa Expo Raceway in Oklahoma.
Abreu was also fifth in the 3-lap pole shuffle. There were 309 drivers for the Chili Bowl Nationals, according to chilibowl.com.
Also during the week, Abreu won both the 30-lap “A” Feature and 8-lap Heat 7 races, and was second in the 10-lap Qualifier 1 during the Circle City Raceway Qualifying Night on Jan. 13.
“This Keith Kunz Motorsports Team, they are so good at setting up a car to get better as the race goes on,” Abreu said at chilibowl.com. “It’s really rewarding to drive for such an unbelievable team.”
It was the 31st win for Keith Kunz, the owner of the No. 97 car.
Abreu placed 11th in the 25-lap Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champions on Jan. 12.
***
Mater Dei-Santa Ana is No. 1 among “Boys Basketball Schools of Century (So Far),” CalHiSports.com reported on Jan. 14.
“The No. 1 total, by a wide margin, was compiled by Mater Dei of Santa Ana,” CalHiSports.com said. “The Monarchs have not only been in the top 20 for every season counted, but have been in the top 10 for 20 of the 21 seasons.”
Mater Dei is followed by No. 2 Westchester-Los Angeles, No. 3 Fairfax-Los Angeles, No. 4 Etiwanda, No. 5 Bishop Montgomery-Torrance, No. 6 De La Salle-Concord, No. 7 Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth, No. 8 Long Beach Poly, No. 9 Dominguez-Compton, and No. 10 Archbishop Mitty-San Jose.
There is a tie at No. 11, with Sheldon-Sacramento and Centennial-Corona, while Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland and Taft-Woodland Hills are tied at 13th. They are followed by No. 15 Artesia-Lakewood and No. 16 Salesian-Richmond.
There is a tie at No. 17, with Chino Hills and Clovis West-Fresno. They are followed by No. 19 Modesto Christian, No. 20 Redondo-Redondo Beach, and No. 21 M.L. King-Riverside. McClymonds-Oakland, Monte Vista-Danville and Oakland Tech are also recognized in the report.
