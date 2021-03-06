Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Vintage grad MacNichols blasts way to Santa Clara's home run record

Jake MacNichols’ 39th home run for Santa Clara University on Thursday was one for the record books.
With his seventh-inning blast over the left-field wall, MacNichols, a 2016 Vintage High School graduate who is from Napa, became Santa Clara’s career leader in home runs.
His second homer of the 2021 season, coming on a 2-2 pitch as he was leading off, helped the host Broncos in their 5-0 nonconference win over Sacramento State at Schott Stadium. He was 1-for-4 with one RBI in the series opener.
MacNichols, a fifth-year senior, went into the game tied for the school record with Kevin Dunton, who who played for Santa Clara from 1982-85.
A catcher and designated hitter, he also homered on Feb. 25 in a 10-7 nonconference loss to Stanford at Sunken Diamond.
Prior to the West Coast Conference canceling the remainder of the season on March 12, 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, MacNichols was leading the Broncos in home runs (7), RBIs (19) and total bases (40). He was also second for slugging percentage (.635) and runs scored (16).
MacNichols was named as a finalist for Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s All-Napa County team as a senior in 2016. He batted .379 with 33 hits and 20 RBIs during his junior year.
He played for the Napa Valley Baseball Club, which is affiliated with American Legion Baseball and is based out of the Veterans Home of California’s Cleve Borman Field in Yountville.
Running unattached, St. Helena High senior Harper McClain finished seventh in the finals of the girls 3,200-meter race on Feb. 27 at the Sundown Track Series Meet #2 at Eastmark High School in Mesa, Ariz.
McClain had a time of 10:39.52 in the meet featuring “elite prep athletes,” according to a report at ca.milesplit.com.
“These are a series of open meets that attract competitors from around the country and where athletes of all ages are welcome to compete if they meet a competitive standard. All athletes compete unattached,” ca.milesplit.com reported.
Peter Burwash International announced that Katie Dellich, the PBI Director of Tennis at Silverado Resort and Spa, is the 2019/2020 recipient of The Larry Huebner Humanitarian Award.
“Since 1975 PBI encourages its Professional to engage in special humanitarian programs. In its 46 years history PBI professionals have initiated countless special programs for wheelchairs, prisoners, the blind and the deaf. Numerous fund raising programs have been conducted for a variety of charitable foundations,” a report at facebook.com/TennisPBI said on Feb. 19.
“Katie Dellich, PBI Director of Tennis at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa Valley, California has been involved in several charitable foundations, she initiated numerous fundraising initiatives, helps the growth of tennis as a USPTA NorCal board member and above all, is always looking to help others.
“The Larry Huebner Humanitarian Award was first introduced in 2011 by Peter Burwash in honor of his former tennis coach Larry Huebner. It is given to a PBI professional who has donated his or her time to the growth of tennis strictly as a volunteer, with no financial gain and/or to help communities or individuals.”
Silverado’s tennis department is managed by Peter Burwash International, a tennis management company that provides services to hotels, luxury resorts and clubs.
After winning the 2021 World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession in Bradenton, Florida on Feb. 28, Collin Morikawa was asked about his caddie, J.J. Jakovac of Napa.
“I got super lucky having him as a caddie, especially just starting off as a professional, to really get such a good guy,” Morikawa said in a transcription provided by Tee-Scripts.com. “And he’s learning, he’s getting better. We’re doing it at the same pace, just trying to figure out how do we work well together and mesh well. You look at all the guys that win every single week, they have to work really well with their caddies. It’s a tough thing to find, but I’ve been very, very lucky to have him on the bag.”
Jakovac is a 2000 Vintage High graduate and was a three-time NCAA Division II first-team All-American at Chico State. He was the 2002 and 2004 NCAA Division II individual medalist and is a member of the Chico State Athletic Hall of Fame.
In winning his fourth PGA Tour title, Morikawa had rounds of 70, 64, 67 and 69 for an 18-under-par 270 total and a three-shot victory at The Concession Golf Club.
Morikawa, 24, joins Tiger Woods as the only players to win a major and WGC before turning 25.
Morikawa was a sophomore at UC Berkeley when he played in his first PGA Tour event, the Safeway Open, in the fall of 2016 at Silverado Resort and Spa on a sponsor’s invitation.
He played at Cal, from 2015-2019.
Nathan Bittle, a senior center for Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, was named as a finalist for the SI All-American Basketball teams, it was announced at si.com on March 1.
The list of the 50 nominees, as reported by si.com, includes 45 seniors and five underclassmen.
The teams will be announced in April.
Katie Robinson, a senior at American Canyon High, tied for 11th place in the Girls 14-18 Division of the Sacramento Junior Open, a Hurricane Junior Golf Tour event, at the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex, Feb. 27-28.
Robinson shot 80-80 – 160 at the Alister MacKenzie Golf Course.
Jalen Green, a 6-foot-6 guard, is averaging 18.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game through 11 games for Ignite of the NBA G League.
Green, who played for Prolific Prep of Napa Christian, is shooting 49.7 percent from the field and 42.4 percent from 3-point distance.
American Canyon High graduates Robert Aguilar, William Biondini and Adam Tejada are listed on the roster for Vallejo Omega FC of the National Soccer League Pacific Conference’s CA North Division, according to a report in the Vallejo Times-Herald on Feb. 22 at timesheraldonline.com.
Vallejo Omega FC will play its home games at Bodnar Stadium/California State University-Maritime Academy.
“Omega is a well-known team in the city and is known for showcasing young talent,” according to vofc.nslpacific.com. “Our goal is to compete and play with heart while showcasing the talent that comes from a city as small as Vallejo.”
Prolific Prep of Napa Christian competed in last week's Grind Session World Championship at The PHHacility in Phoenix, Ariz. and fell to BFL Prep, 76-64, in Friday's semifinal. The winners, from Washington, got a game-high 38 points from Paolo Banchero and 17 from John Christofilis.
The Crew were led by Kamari Lands' 18 points and Adem Bona's 15 points and 10 rebounds. Prolific Prep (27-3) was No. 15 in the MaxPreps Top 25 basketball rankings of March 2 at maxpreps.com.
BFL Prep was to play the winner of Saturday's semifinal between Arizona Compass and Dream City Christian (Ariz.).
The field also had Our Saviour Lutheran (N.Y.), Veritas Prep (Calif.), Central Pointe (Fla.), St. Louis Christian (Mo.), Tennessee Prep, US Basketball (Ore.), Dynasty Academy (Fla.), Minnesota Prep, Bella Vista (Ariz.), Colorado Prep, SFBA Trinity (Nev.), Eduprize Prep (Ariz.), Balboa School (Calif.), Phoenix Prep, Victory Rock Prep (Fla.), SoCal Academy (Calif.) and West Oaks (Fla.).
Zack Sims of Napa finished in a tie for 63rd place at the Bakersfield Open, a Golden State Tour event, Feb. 23-25.
Sims, a Napa High graduate who plays out of Silverado Resort and Spa, had rounds of 71, 72 and 78 at Bakersfield Country Club for an 11-over-par 221 total.
Emily Schuttish, a 2017 Vintage High graduate, picked up her first win of the 2021 college softball season as she pitched all eight innings for UC Santa Barbara in the Gauchos’ 7-3 victory over host San Diego on Feb. 27 at the USD Softball Complex.
Schuttish, a junior right-hander who is from Napa, allowed three runs (one earned) and eight hits, struck out three and did not walk anyone. She faced 32 batters and threw 118 pitches (89 for strikes).
It was the first win of the season for Santa Barbara (1-5).
Jason Brandow, a 2018 Vintage High graduate who is from Napa, went 3-for-5 with a second-inning solo home run for Cal State Fullerton as the Titans beat host San Diego on Feb. 28 at Fowler Park, 5-1.
Brandow, a junior, also scored two runs and made two putouts in right field.
Email Marty James at martyjames.sports@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @marty_nvsports