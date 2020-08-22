Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Vintage grad Wallace honored by Sac State

***

Kathleen Scavo, a 2015 Justin-Siena graduate, failed to make the 36-hole cut at the Founders Tribute at Longbow Golf Club, a Symetra Tour event held Aug. 14-16. Scavo, a former star for the Braves and the University of Oregon, had rounds of 73 and 72 for a 1-over-par 145 total in Mesa, Arizona.

The Symetra Tour, now in its 40th season, is the official qualifying tour of the LPGA Tour, according to symetratour.com.

“The Tour’s mission is to prepare the world’s best young women professional golfers for a successful career on the LPGA Tour,” the website stated. “The Symetra Tour is known as ‘the Road to the LPGA’ and since 1999, it has been designated as the LPGA’s official developmental tour. A total of 147 women have graduated from the Symetra Tour to the LPGA since 1999.”

Scavo played at the NCAA Division I Championships three of her four years for the Oregon women’s team. She tied for 23rd place as a senior last year.

She was a two-time first-team Pac-12 All-Academic selection.

She was twice honored as an All-American Scholar by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.