Napa Valley Notes and Quotes: Vintage grad Wallace honored by Sac State

Lea Wallace, who owns four school records and was the Most Outstanding Performer at the Big Sky Outdoor Championships in 2011, was named to Sacramento State’s All-Decade Team for women’s track and field, the school’s athletics department announced at hornetsports.com on Aug. 6.
Wallace, a Vintage High School graduate, is on the All-Decade Team for 2010-20. The middle-distance runner from Napa is among the “student-athletes who have made the biggest impact on their sport over the last 10 years,” the department stated.
Wallace, who ran for the Hornets from 2009-11, has school records in the indoor 800 meters (2:03.07), outdoor 800 (2:02.95), and outdoor 1500 (4:11.31). She is also a member of the school-record distance medley relay team (3:47.31). She won six Big Sky titles in college.
“The most decorated middle-distance runner in school history, earning four NCAA Div. I All-America honors,” Sacramento State said.
Wallace won the 800 and 1500 at the Big Sky Outdoor Championships in 2011.
She was named first team All-America in the 800 and second-team All-America in the 1500.
The Sacramento State athletics department named Wallace as the Senior Female Athlete of the Year in 2011. At Vintage, she was selected as the Napa County Female Athlete of the Year.
Wallace ran at the U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Sacramento State’s Hornet Stadium in 2014 in the 800 and 1500 as a professional for Nike.
She finished fourth in the 800 at the USA Indoor Track & Field Championships in Albuquerque in 2013. She had a time of 2:04.11.
Wallace ran the 800 and 1500 at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team Trials in 2012 at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field in Eugene.
She has also been affiliated with the Sacramento Running Association’s Elite Team and the Austin Track Club of Texas.
Former Justin-Siena High School star Vicky Deely is 34th in California history for most points in a career, CalHiSports.com reported on Aug. 16 in its updated girls basketball state records at calhisports.com.
Deely played for the Braves from 2004-08 and scored 2,547 points, which is both a school and Marin County Athletic League record for career scoring. The three-time Napa County Player of the Year and two-time MCAL Most Valuable Player also has school records for career rebounds (1,176) and free-throw shooting (79 percent).
She was named honorable mention All-Big West Conference as a sophomore for UC Davis in 2011. She was also honored with the Big West’s “Sixth Woman of the Year” award.
Kathleen Scavo, a 2015 Justin-Siena graduate, failed to make the 36-hole cut at the Founders Tribute at Longbow Golf Club, a Symetra Tour event held Aug. 14-16. Scavo, a former star for the Braves and the University of Oregon, had rounds of 73 and 72 for a 1-over-par 145 total in Mesa, Arizona.
The Symetra Tour, now in its 40th season, is the official qualifying tour of the LPGA Tour, according to symetratour.com.
“The Tour’s mission is to prepare the world’s best young women professional golfers for a successful career on the LPGA Tour,” the website stated. “The Symetra Tour is known as ‘the Road to the LPGA’ and since 1999, it has been designated as the LPGA’s official developmental tour. A total of 147 women have graduated from the Symetra Tour to the LPGA since 1999.”
Scavo played at the NCAA Division I Championships three of her four years for the Oregon women’s team. She tied for 23rd place as a senior last year.
She was a two-time first-team Pac-12 All-Academic selection.
She was twice honored as an All-American Scholar by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.
At Justin-Siena, she was the Marin County Athletic League Player of the Year all four years and advanced to the CIF State Championships each year.
She played at the U.S. Women’s Open at Pinehurst, North Carolina in 2014.
She was a two-time American Junior Golf Association Rolex All-American. She was also named to the American Family Insurance All-USA Girls Golf Team.
Rico Abreu of Rutherford placed in three consecutive World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature races over three straight nights at the half-mile Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa.
He finished 15th in the “The One and Only” 25-lap race on Aug. 13.
Abreu was fourth in the 25-lap race and earned $4,500 on Aug. 14.
He placed ninth in the 30-lap Brownells Capitani Classic race on Aug. 15 and won $5,250.
Maria Davis, a senior at Long Beach State, was recognized by the Big West with Academic All-Conference honors for women’s golf, it was announced on July 8 at longbeachstate.com.
It’s the third year in a row that the Justin-Siena graduate has received academic honors from the league.
Davis tied for 20th place for Long Beach State at the Arizona Wildcat Invitational in early March, with rounds of 77, 67 and 78 for a 6-over-par 222 total at Sewailo Golf Club in Tucson.
She was named first-team All-Big West in 2019.
She played on the golf team each of her four years at Justin-Siena.
Katie Dellich, the Director of Tennis at Silverado Resort and Spa, was named as the United States Professional Tennis Association NorCal Pro of the Year.
Tennis Resorts Online named Silverado No. 14 in its world ranking in 2019.
Richard Davison of Eagle Vines Golf Club in American Canyon failed to advance to single-elimination match play after shooting 78-76 – 154 in stroke play qualifying at the 117th Northern California Golf Association Amateur Championship at Spyglass Hill Golf Course at Pebble Beach Aug. 10-11.
Only the low 32 players advanced to match play.
Bob Johnson of Chardonnay Golf Club & Vineyards in American Canyon tied for 16th place in stroke play qualifying at the 14th Northern California Golf Association Senior Match Play Championship on Aug. 10.
Johnson shot a 7-over-par 78 at Poppy Hills Golf Course at Pebble Beach.
Johnson advanced to match play and lost in the first round to John Mack of Alta Loma, 5 and 4, on Aug. 11.
