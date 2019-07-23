Rico Abreu of Rutherford placed in the main events of four straight World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car races at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio last week.
Abreu finished sixth in the 30-lap feature on July 18 and won $2,200.
He was 15th in the 30-lap feature on July 19 and earned $1,000.
He won $3,000 for his fourth-place finish in a 30-lap feature on July 20.
Abreu finished 16th in a 40-lap feature on July 21 and won $3,450.
He is 21st in the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series points standings. Brad Sweet is the leader.
Calistoga Speedway, located at the Napa County Fairgrounds, will host the Wine Country Outlaw Showdown on Sept. 14. To purchase tickets, call (844) 347-8849.
World of Outlaws “is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America,” with races taking place in more than 23 different states, according to worldofoutlaws.com.
***
Maria Davis, a Justin-Siena High School graduate and a resident of Vallejo, tied for 18th place in stroke play qualifying and went 2-1 in match play at the 53rd California Women’s Amateur Championship last week at Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel Valley.
Davis, who plays on the women’s golf team at Long Beach State, advanced to match play after rounds of 76 and 76 in qualifying.
She won her match in the Round of 32 over Marissa Mar of Menlo Park, 1-up, and was victorious in the Round of 16, beating Alice Duan of Reno, Nevada, 2-up.
Davis lost in the quarterfinals, 7 and 5, to Amari Avery of Riverside.
The top 32 players advanced from stroke play qualifying to single-elimination match play.
***
Nick Ultsch of the Napa Silverados was named as the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs’ Performance of the Week player as a hitter for July 8-15.
Ultsch was 3-for-5 with a double, home run, two runs scored and two RBIs in Napa’s 11-4 win over the Salina Stockade.
This is the seventh year of the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs, a Northern California-based summer league which was founded in 2013 and consists of five teams.
It’s an independent league with no affiliation to Major League Baseball.
***
Joelle Aiello, a sophomore utility player for the Valley City State University (Valley City, North Dakota) softball team, was named as a North Star Athletic Association Scholar-Athlete for the 2019 spring academic season.
Aiello is a 2017 Vintage High graduate and is from Napa.
Valley City State is an NAIA school.
***
Scott McCarron enters this week’s Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex leading the Charles Schwab Cup race. The 1983 Vintage High graduate leads the Tour with 10 top-10s this season.
The Senior Open Championship begins on Thursday at Royal Lytham & St. Annes in Lytham, England.
It’s the fifth and final major of the PGA Tour Champions’ season.
***
Aaron Shortridge of Napa picked up the win as Bradenton beat host Clearwater, 7-3, in a Florida State League game on Monday, 7-3, before a crowd of 1,471 at Spectrum Field.
Shortridge (5-4), a 2015 Vintage High graduate, started and pitched a complete game, allowing five hits and three runs (all earned), struck out eight and walked three in six innings. He also hit one batter.
Shortridge threw 88 pitches (57 for strikes). He faced 26 batters and got five groundouts.
Bradenton is the Class A Advanced affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ organization.
Shortridge was selected in the fourth round by Pittsburgh in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of UC Berkeley.