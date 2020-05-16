Notes and Quotes: All-academic honors for Dearden at UCD

Oda averaged 9.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game for Napa.

***

Sonoma State recently recognized the baseball team’s 2020 senior class, thanking the players for their “continuous hard work and dedication to the Seawolf program,” in a report at sonomaseawolves.com.

The class includes Jack Pridy, a Napa High graduate and transfer from Solano Community College who is an infielder for Sonoma State.

“Jack Pridy brought versatility to the Seawolves infield, possessing the ability to play on the left side of the infield at third and short,” SSU said in the report.

Pridy made five starts and played in 12 games.

He came off the bench in the eighth inning of SSU’s home opener against San Francisco State on Feb. 4 and delivered a tying, two-out, two-run single to right field, in a game the Seawolves lost 7-5 in 11 innings.

***

The California Collegiate Athletic Association, an NCAA Division II league that includes Sonoma State, San Francisco State and Cal State East Bay, announced on May 12 that sports have been suspended for the fall of 2020.