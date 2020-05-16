Notes and Quotes: All-academic honors for Dearden at UCD

Addie Dearden, a senior defender for the UC Davis women’s lacrosse team, was named to the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation’s All-Academic Team for the spring 2020 season, the conference office and UCD announced.
It’s the third time in her collegiate career that the Napa High School graduate, who is majoring in viticulture and enology, has been honored on the league’s All-Academic Team.
Dearden made three starts and played in four of UC Davis’ six matches this year. She ranked sixth in the MPSF with six caused turnovers, with a season-high three against Arizona State. She also was credited with eight ground balls, including a season-high three against George Mason.
She played in six games in a reserve role during the 2017 season.
Dearden started 14 games in 2018 and made 17 starts during the 2019 season.
She played for BearLax, an elite year-round youth travel club team from Orinda.
She was a four-time team MVP and captain for Napa Force Lacrosse, as she scored 101 goals in the last two years that she was with the club.
She also played tennis and soccer at Napa High.
***
Rico Abreu of Rutherford placed 20th in the 30-lap feature race of the World of Outlaws’ NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Invitational at the half-mile Knoxville Raceway on May 8 in Knoxville, Iowa.
Abreu earned $800. There was a field of 24 drivers in the main event at the Marion County Fairgrounds.
There were no fans at the event, due to “strict COVID-19 regulations, set by the World of Outlaws,” according to a report at worldofoutlaws.com.
Abreu was 11th in qualifying Flight B and was third in the 12-lap Last Chance Showdown.
***
Five Napa Valley high school players have been named as 2020 All State Seniors for outstanding leadership by the California Baseball Coaches’ Association, it was announced by the organization at calbca.com.
They are James Larson of American Canyon, Jesus Rojas-Mendoza of Calistoga, Nolan Dunkle of Justin-Siena, Trent Maher of Napa and Jake Whipple of Vintage.
***
Tyler Oda of Napa High and Vincent Jackson of Justin-Siena have been named as “Up and Coming North Bay Hoops Stars,” in a report by Prep2Prep.com.
“Sonoma and Napa County’s boys basketball underclassmen provide some of the better talent in the North Bay moving forward,” Prep2Prep reported.
Oda and Jackson were each named honorable mention on the All-Vine Valley Athletic League team.
Oda averaged 9.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game for Napa.
***
Sonoma State recently recognized the baseball team’s 2020 senior class, thanking the players for their “continuous hard work and dedication to the Seawolf program,” in a report at sonomaseawolves.com.
The class includes Jack Pridy, a Napa High graduate and transfer from Solano Community College who is an infielder for Sonoma State.
“Jack Pridy brought versatility to the Seawolves infield, possessing the ability to play on the left side of the infield at third and short,” SSU said in the report.
Pridy made five starts and played in 12 games.
He came off the bench in the eighth inning of SSU’s home opener against San Francisco State on Feb. 4 and delivered a tying, two-out, two-run single to right field, in a game the Seawolves lost 7-5 in 11 innings.
***
The California Collegiate Athletic Association, an NCAA Division II league that includes Sonoma State, San Francisco State and Cal State East Bay, announced on May 12 that sports have been suspended for the fall of 2020.
“ … CCAA member institutions have determined that NCAA sport competition will not occur during the fall of 2020. The CCAA member institutions will continue to advocate strongly to maintain NCAA championship opportunities for all of our student-athletes, including our fall sports, during the 2020-21 academic year and recommend competition resume when it is safe and appropriate to do so for all of its members,” the league announced in a report at goccaa.org/news.
***
The California Pacific Conference and the NAIA “are continuing to work toward intercollegiate athletics in the fall of 2020,” the league announced on May 12 at calpacathletics.com.
“While we are still very early in the process – and the situation is fluid within the federal and state and local governments – we are making plans to play in the 2020-21 academic year,” Cal Pac Commissioner Don Ott said in the report.
The Cal Pac, consisting of 15 schools in three states, including Pacific Union College of Angwin, is the largest athletic conference in the NAIA, according to a report at calpacathletics.com.
Pacific Union has been an original member of the Cal Pac since it was founded in 1995.
“ … The Cal Pac is a diverse conference of 15 member institutions in three states with very different impacts by the pandemic. The member schools are carefully approaching the best possible way to continue our mission of higher education and character-based athletics. Safety is always paramount, for our young people, staffs, and fans,” the report said.
“We are also preparing alternative scheduling models so our institutions can adapt to the situational dynamics.”
***
The California Pacific Conference will offer women’s beach volleyball starting with the 2020-21 school year, the league announced in a report at calpacathletics.com. It’s the league’s 15th championship sport.
“We literally have waves as part of our logo,” Cal Pac Commissioner Don Ott said in the report. “It is a perfect fit to add beach as one of our championships. We’re excited to be part of growing this sport in the west and in the NAIA. And it’s nice to have 15 sport championships with our 15 member institutions.”
Benedictine-Mesa, Park-Gilbert, Marymount California, Saint Katherine and Westcliff are the schools that will offer beach volleyball in the inaugural year.
The Cal Pac Directors Council confirmed the addition of women’s beach volleyball, according to calpacathletics.com.
