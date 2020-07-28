Notes and Quotes: Alvarez is All-Decade for Sac State soccer

Max Alvarez, a former Sacramento State University forward who ranks third in school history for career points with 53, was named to the men’s soccer All-Decade Team for 2010-2020, the Sacramento State athletics department announced July 16 at hornetsports.com.
Alvarez, a Napa High School graduate who was the Napa County Boys Soccer Player of the Year in the fall of both 2007 and 2008, was twice selected to the All-Mountain Pacific Sports Federation team for Sacramento State.
He played all four years for the Hornets, from 2009 through 2012, and was chosen to the Soccer America All-Freshman team, capping his first season of collegiate soccer in which he scored 10 goals and had 23 points during a career-high 21 matches.
Alvarez ranks fourth in school history with 20 goals. He played in 71 matches during his collegiate career and was named MPSF all-tournament during the 2011 season.
“Alvarez was a key part in the Hornets’ back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2009 and 2010,” Sacramento State athletics said at hornetsports.com.
Alvarez continued his career by playing for Sacramento Republic FC and St. Louis FC, both United Soccer League teams, and Napa Valley 1839 FC of the National Premier Soccer League’s Golden Gate Conference.
***
Tyree Reed, who will be starting his senior year in the fall at American Canyon High School, has been selected to play in the 2020 Area Code Baseball Games, it was announced on Twitter on July 11.
Presented by New Balance, the Area Code Games are scheduled to be played Aug. 7-10 at LakePoint Sports Complex in Atlanta.
Prep Baseball Report named Reed, an outfielder, as the No. 1 junior in the country earlier in the year. He has committed to Oregon State.
The Area Code Games feature the top 220-plus high school players from around the country in the class of 2021 and 2022. There are eight regional teams in the event.
“The rosters will feature the best baseball players from around the nation competing at the highest level, while being evaluated at the highest level. Scouts from all 30 major league teams as well as top NCAA coaches will be in attendance,” it was reported at areacodebaseball.com.
***
Six Napa Valley players were named All-North Coast Section for boys basketball during the 2019-20 season by Prep2Prep.com.
Oliver Aandahl of American Canyon High, Christian Caldera of Calistoga, Liam McDevitt of Justin-Siena, Brayden Greenlee of Napa, Jonathan Gamble of St. Helena, and Imani Lopez of Vintage were each chosen as honorable mention.
***
Right-handed pitcher Aaron Shortridge of Napa was assigned to the Pittsburgh Pirates’ alternate training site from Bradenton (Florida) on July 18, it was announced by milb.com.
Shortridge is a Vintage High graduate who played baseball for the Crushers and spent three years as a pitcher for UC Berkeley.
He was selected by Pittsburgh in the fourth round of the draft in 2018.
In two minor league seasons, he is 10-6 in 32 appearances (all starts) with a 3.14 earned run average. Opponents are batting .248 off of Shortridge.
The Pirates’ alternate training site is in Altoona, Pennsylvania, at Peoples Natural Gas Field. It’s the home of the Altoona Curve, the Pirates’ Double-A affiliate which plays in the Eastern League.
Shortridge is listed among the Pirates’ top prospect rankings for 2020, according to mlb.com.
***
A North Central League I game between St. Helena and Fort Bragg in February of 2003 is listed in the updated state boys basketball team records by CalHiSports.com.
The two teams combined to make 44 free throws, ranking second in the state for most free throws made in a game, CalHiSports.com reported on July 25.
St. Helena and Fort Bragg combined that night for 60 attempts. Fort Bragg won the game, 91-83.
The state record is held by Hanford and Reedley, who made 46 free throws out of 64 attempts in a four-overtime game in January, 1994. Hanford won, 106-100.
***
Peyton Mott, a sophomore outfielder for the softball program at Dominican University of California in San Rafael, was named to the PacWest All-Academic Team, it was announced June 18 at dominicanathletics.com.
Mott, a Napa High graduate, played in all 47 games and made 46 starts during the 2019 season, batting .299 with two home runs, eight doubles, 18 RBIs and nine stolen bases.
She started all four years for Napa High.
***
It’s been a busy summer of sprint car racing for Rico Abreu of Rutherford.
Abreu earned $700 after placing 21st in a World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series 40-lap feature race at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Indiana in June.
Abreu finished 10th in a 30-lap feature at Tri-State Speedway and earned $1,100.
Starting on the pole, Abreu won a 30-lap feature and earned $7,000 in June at Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Pennsylvania. There was a field of 42 cars during the Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek event.
He finished third in the Greg Hodnett Classic at Port Royal Speedway, a 410 sprint car race earlier this month in Port Royal, PA.
He placed 11th in a feature race earlier in the month at Port Royal Speedway.
Abreu won the “A” Main 30-lap Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires race in wire-to-wire fashion earlier this month at Muskingum County Speedway in Dresden, Ohio.
Abreu drives the Rico Abreu/Curb-Agajanian Racing/Abreu Vineyards/Lucas Oil Products/Curb Records/Self Made Racing/Dancer Logistics/No. 24 sprint car.
“Patience was keen there when we got to lapped traffic. You got guys like Aaron Reutzel, Shane Stewart, Kyle Larson behind you; you gotta really hustle it,” Abreu said in a report at muskingumcountyspeedway.com. “My car had a really good right rear squeeze to it, so I could carry a lot of momentum to the center of the corner then just kinda back everything up getting off.
"My guys did a phenomenal job. They worked all night long and made little tweaks every time we got off of the track. It’s all based on communication with them and making sure you’re giving them the right feedback. I feel like we hit all of our steps tonight.”
***
Aaron Beverly, a professional player who works in the golf department at Silverado Resort and Spa, was named to the Sacramento State All-Decade Team (2010-2020) for men’s golf, the school’s athletic department announced on July 2 at hornetsports.com.
Beverly, a graduate of Armijo High who is from Fairfield, played for the Hornets from 2013-17 and was twice named as the Big Sky Conference Player of the Year (2015-16, 2016-17).
Beverly owns the school record with 10 top-5, 16 top-10, and 21 top-20 finishes, and is the only golfer in school history to have a season average below 72, according to hornetsports.com.
His career scoring average of 73.14 ranks second in school history. He is tied for second in school history with three career wins.
Beverly owns the school’s the top two single-season averages, averaging 71.31 as a senior and 71.83 as a junior.
He won the La Quinta Shootout, a Golden State Tour event, June 16-17 at La Quinta Country Club, by shooting rounds 66 and 69 for a 9-under-par 135 total. He won on the first hole of a playoff as he made birdie to beat Stewart Hagestad of Newport Beach and Dalan Refioglu of Foster City.
Beverly earned $2,500.
The Golden State Tour is a mini tour.
***
John O’Leary of Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City won the Northern California Section of the PGA’s Assistant Associate Division Titleist Footjoy Pro/Scratch Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa on July 13.
O’Leary fired a 5-under-par 67 on the North Course.
Kyle Hansen of Bidwell Park Golf Course in Chico was second with a 2-under 70.
William Manning of Burlingame Country Club was third at 1-under 71.
Tying for fourth with even-par 72s were Michael Duncan of Cypress Point Club (Pebble Beach) and Philip Dawson of Catta Verdera Country Club (Lincoln).
***
Joe Jennum, the Director of Athletics at Mt. San Antonio College (Walnut), was named as the 2019-20 National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Under Armour National Community College Athletics Director of the Year.
Jennum is a Vintage High graduate who played soccer and basketball for the Crushers. He played basketball at Cerritos College in Norwalk. He also played basketball and soccer at Cal Poly Pomona.
Jennum has been Mt. SAC’s Director of Athletics since 2010, overseeing 23 sports for the Mounties. He is also Mt. SAC’s Dean of Kinesiology, Athletics & Dance.
A member of the South Coast Conference, Mt. SAC won its eighth Daktronics Cup State Association Championship as the top community college athletics program among schools in California, Oregon and Washington, it was announced on June 16 by the California Community College Athletic Association.
***
Kyle Wall of Napa shot 90-74 – 164 and finished 13th in the boys 16-18 division of the Bryson DeChambeau Junior at Dragonfly Golf Club in Madera July 9-10.
It’s a Junior Golf Association of Northern California event.
***
Arterio Morris, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound all-state point guard for Kimball of Dallas, Texas, is planning to transfer to Napa’s Prolific Prep, according to a report by the Dallas News at www.dallasnews.com.
Morris averaged 22.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 3.1 steals as a sophomore this past season. Morris was selected as SportsDay’s All-Area Newcomer of the Year.
***
Jeff King, a St. Helena High graduate and resident of Denali Park, Alaska, was among 57 mushers to enter next year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on opening day of registration on June 28, it was announced at iditarod.com.
King is a four-time race champion and is a 27-time finisher of the annual 1,000-mile race from Anchorage to Nome.
Iditarod officials said it’s a “deep field of veteran finishers and an impressive lineup of international long-distance race teams.”
***
Bob Johnson of Chardonnay Golf Club in American Canyon finished 17th in the scratch division of the Northern California Golf Association’s 55th Annual Public Links Championship June 29-30.
Johnson opened with a 74 at Pacific Grove Golf Links and shot a 74 in the second and final round at Poppy Hills Golf Course at Pebble Beach.
***
Jason Brandow, a sophomore outfielder for Cal State Fullerton and a Vintage High graduate, is batting .217 (5 for 23) through seven games for the Healdsburg Prune Packers of the California Collegiate League.
It’s a summer league.
***
Jalen Green of Prolific Prep of Napa is No. 9 for the “Most visited MaxPreps player pages during the 2019-20 school year,” MaxPreps.com reported on July 1.
“Basketball players occupy 20 of the 25 most visited player pages on MaxPreps from Aug. 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020,” MaxPreps.com reported.
***
The UC Davis women’s swimming and diving team was selected by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America as a Scholar All-America team for the spring quarter, it was announced by ucdavisaggies.com on June 30.
Napa High graduate Mia Facey, a former Napa Valley Swim Team member, is a redshirt senior for UC Davis.
***
The UC San Diego women’s swimming and diving team, which has senior Grace Murphy of Napa, received Scholar All-American Honors from the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America for the spring semester, it was announced on June 30 at ucsdtritons.com.
Murphy is a New Technology High graduate and a former Napa Valley Swim Team member.
Murphy swam on UCSD’s winning 200-yard freestyle relay team at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships.
She placed in two events at the NCAA Division II Championships at the Spire Institute in Cleveland. She swam on the second-place 200-medley relay team and was sixth in the 50 free.
***
Four Napa Valley athletes were named to the 2020 Big West Conference’s Winter/Spring Academic All-Conference Teams for UC Santa Barbara, it was announced on July 8 by ucsbgauchos.com.
Those honored include:
* Kendall Martin (Justin-Siena), women’s track and field, sophomore.
* Emily Schuttish (Vintage), softball, junior.
* Amadou Sow (Prolific Prep), sophomore, men’s basketball.
* Sekou Toure (Prolific Prep), sophomore, men’s basketball.
***
Vintage High graduate and former Napa resident Scott McCarron is in the 81-player field for The Ally Challenge, a PGA Tour Champions’ event taking place Friday through Sunday at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club in Grand Blanc, Michigan.
It’s the first event for the PGA Tour Champions since March, when the season was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
