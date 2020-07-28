Notes and Quotes: Alvarez is All-Decade for Sac State soccer

He finished third in the Greg Hodnett Classic at Port Royal Speedway, a 410 sprint car race earlier this month in Port Royal, PA.

He placed 11th in a feature race earlier in the month at Port Royal Speedway.

Abreu won the “A” Main 30-lap Cometic Gasket Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Hercules Tires race in wire-to-wire fashion earlier this month at Muskingum County Speedway in Dresden, Ohio.

Abreu drives the Rico Abreu/Curb-Agajanian Racing/Abreu Vineyards/Lucas Oil Products/Curb Records/Self Made Racing/Dancer Logistics/No. 24 sprint car.

“Patience was keen there when we got to lapped traffic. You got guys like Aaron Reutzel, Shane Stewart, Kyle Larson behind you; you gotta really hustle it,” Abreu said in a report at muskingumcountyspeedway.com. “My car had a really good right rear squeeze to it, so I could carry a lot of momentum to the center of the corner then just kinda back everything up getting off.

"My guys did a phenomenal job. They worked all night long and made little tweaks every time we got off of the track. It’s all based on communication with them and making sure you’re giving them the right feedback. I feel like we hit all of our steps tonight.”

***