Adriana Montuya, a sophomore pitcher and infielder for Solano Community College, was named to the 2019 California Community College Fastpitch Coaches Association All-State team.
Montuya, who also plays first base and third base, is a graduate of American Canyon High School.
The Falcons’ Alaena Selden, a sophomore catcher and shortstop, was named to the All-Northern California team. Selden is a graduate of Rodriguez-Cordelia.
Solano (21-15 overall, 14-0 Bay Valley Conference) advanced to Round 1 of the CCCAA Northern Regional after winning the Bay Valley title. The Falcons, the No. 16 seed, were eliminated after 7-1 and 11-1 losses to the College of San Mateo, the No. 1 seed.
Montuya batted .361 with 13 doubles, 18 RBIs and four stolen bases in 32 games.
Jamie Batto, a sophomore outfielder and a Napa High graduate, batted .260 with five doubles, 19 RBIs and two stolen bases in 35 games.
Selden batted .429 with 16 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 55 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 36 games.
Montuya compiled a 9-5 record and 3.58 earned run average in 21 appearances. Montuya made 17 starts and had four complete games.
***
Spring training for the Napa Silverados, who play independent league baseball in the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs, starts on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at Napa Valley College’s Storm Field. The public is welcome to watch.
Spring training will last for 10 days.
The Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs is a Northern California-based summer league that was founded in 2013 and consists of five teams.
Tito Fuentes Jr., is Napa’s field manager.
The Silverados are in need of 10 host families for players. For more information, go to silveradosbaseball.com.
***
Napa-based Prolific Prep Academy, which plays a national tournament schedule, is No. 5 in the www.maxpreps.com Way-Too-Early Top 25 high school basketball rankings for 2019-20, announced on May 3.
Prolific Prep plays in The Grind Session, a circuit of elite national high school basketball events throughout the fall and winter.
Prolific Prep, which went 31-7 on the season, is No. 65 in the MaxPreps.com final 2018-19 Top 100 high school boys basketball rankings. The national rankings were announced on April 8.
Prolific Prep ended its season with an 85-62 loss in March to Bella Vista Prep in the semifinals of the Grind Session World Championships at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky.
The Crew was 2-1 at the Grind Session World Championships.
***
Kathleen Schafle, a junior attacker, was named honorable mention on the 2019 All-Big West women’s water polo team for UC Davis.
Schafle, a 2016 Vintage High graduate, scored 33 goals and had 44 steals, 14 assists and 47 points for UC Davis. She played in 28 games and averaged 21.4 minutes per game.
Schafle had career-highs in goals scored, assists, steals and field blocks, UC Davis reported on its website, ucdavisaggies.com. Schafle led the team in steals, field blocks and sprints won.
“Schafle concluded her best year so far at UC Davis, improving in nearly every aspect,” UC Davis reported.
Schafle also earned All-Big West honorable mention last year. She was named All-Sac-Joaquin Section each of her four years at Vintage.