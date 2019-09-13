Kathryn Robinson of American Canyon tied for 23rd place in the girls championship division of the 2019-2020 Junior Tour of Northern California’s Fall Series IV Championship at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento last week.
Robinson, who attends American Canyon High School, opened the two-day tournament with a 77 on the Alister Mackenzie Course on Sept. 7 and shot an 80 on the Arcade Creek Course on Sept. 8.
***
Julia Sangiacomo, a freshman outside hitter, had nine kills, five digs and a block assist, helping the Santa Clara University volleyball team win its home opener Thursday, 3-1 over San Jose State at the South Bay Battle at the Leavey Center.
Sangiacomo is a 2019 Justin-Siena graduate.
***
Rico Abreu of Rutherford finished in eighth place during a 40-lap World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature race at Placerville Speedway’s 49er Gold Rush Classic on Wednesday night.
Abreu earned $2,100.
***
Tate Battistini, a senior outside hitter, had seven kills, 7.5 points and a block assist to help the host Sonoma State volleyball team to a 3-0 nonconference win over Dominican University of California in Rohnert Park on Tuesday.
Battistini is a St. Helena High graduate and is from Angwin.
Sonoma State is off to a 4-0 start.
***
The host Pacific Union College men’s soccer team dropped its nonconference match to Bethesda University of California (Anaheim) last week, 6-2 in Angwin.
Oliyad “Yado” Dibisa, a right wing/midfielder, scored in the 81st minute for Pacific Union (0-4 overall) off an assist from Moises Salinas, a center back.
Franco Martinez, a center midfielder, scored in the 83rd minute for Pacific Union.
Carlos Baez made 10 saves at goalkeeper for the Pioneers.
***
Pacific Union College was awarded Gold Star recognition from the NAIA’s Champions of Character program, the California Pacific Conference announced on Tuesday.
The CalPac also received the Champions of Character Five-Star Conference Award for 2018-2019, the league announced at www.calpacathletics.com.
“Individual institutions are measured on a demonstrated commitment to Champions of Character and earned points in character training, conduct in competition, academic focus, character recognition, and character promotion. Institutions earned points based on exceptional student-athlete grade point averages,” according to a report at calpacathletics.com.
“Our members put a high emphasis on the NAIA’s Champions of Character core values, and we don't want to merely rank on a scorecard,” Don Ott, the CalPac Commissioner, said in a report at calpacathletics.com. “We believe these values not only impact our institutions on the field, but influence our student-athletes as they advance into leadership in our culture.”
***
The Napa Valley College volleyball team is off to a 2-3 start during the nonconference season.
The Storm beat Skyline-San Bruno, 3-2, and lost to San Jose City, 3-0, at the San Jose City College Classic.
Napa Valley lost to Las Positas-Livermore, 3-0 on Wednesday.
***
Eli Wood, a right-handed pitcher, is listed on the 2020 roster for the UC Berkeley baseball team. Cal is led by head coach Mike Neu, a Vintage High graduate.
Wood, a freshman, is a 2019 graduate of Vintage High.
Wood was named as a Player of the Year finalist on the 2019 All-Napa County team. He had a 6-2 record and 1.50 earned run average in 51 1/3 innings last spring. He also batted .343 with two home runs, two triples and 29 RBIs.
Wood was named as the Vine Valley Athletic League’s Pitcher of the Year.