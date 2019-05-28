UC Berkeley, which finished fourth in the Pac-12, will continue its 2019 baseball season when it plays in the NCAA Tournament. It’s a 64-team field.
The Bears (32-18 overall, 17-11 Pac-12), led by head coach Mike Neu of Napa, received an at-large bid and are the No. 2 seed in the Fayetteville (Arkansas) Regional. They will meet Texas Christian University (32-26 overall, 11-13 Big 12) at 4 p.m. Friday in an opening-round game that will be carried by ESPN3.
Arkansas, the host team, and Central Connecticut State will play in a first-round game on Friday at 11 a.m.
“We know that our resume got us there,” Neu, a Vintage High School graduate, said in a report on the Cal website, calbears.com. “I think we were just excited to see where we were going to go. Arkansas is going to be an unbelievable stadium, unbelievable fan base. I think we knew anywhere we go is gonna be a challenge, so I think we’re excited for that challenge.”
It’s Cal’s first postseason appearance since the 2015 season.
Four other teams from the Pac-12 — UCLA, Oregon State, Stanford, Arizona State — are also in the tournament.
The regionals, which start on Friday and continue through June 3 at 16 college campus sites, are a four-team, double-elimination format. Sixteen teams move on to the Super Regionals. The season concludes with the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.
Cal brings a three-game winning streak into the tournament.
Jared Horn, a junior right-hander from Napa, is Cal’s top pitcher. Horn, a Vintage High graduate, has a 6-1 record and 1.82 earned run average in 11 appearances with one complete game. In 69 1/3 innings, he has allowed 14 earned runs, 48 hits, walked 18 and struck out 56.
***
Jason Anthony, a 2001 Justin-Siena High School graduate, played in the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship, a U.S. Golf Association event, at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Oregon.
Anthony and Randy Haag advanced to match play after finishing in a tie for 11th place in stroke play. They won their match in the Round of 32, 1 up over Ben Fisher and Matt Mitchell.
Anthony and Haag lost in the Round of 16 on Tuesday to Taylor Wood and Andrew Medley, 2 and 1.
Anthony lost in the 36-hole final of the men’s championship bracket at the San Francisco City Golf Championship in March to Evan Peterson, 5 and 3, at TPC Harding Park.
Anthony was honored as the Player of the Year by the Northern California Golf Association at an awards ceremony in December of 2017 at Poppy Hills Golf Course at Pebble Beach.
He is a resident of Fairfield and a member at Green Valley Country Club and The Olympic Club in San Francisco.
He played golf at Justin-Siena, Napa Valley College and Fresno State. He played on NVC’s 2003 team that won the California Community College Championship at Kings River Golf & Country Club in Kingsburg.
He played the Canadian Professional Golf Tour and Golden State Tour after college. He got his amateur status back after playing four years as a pro.
***
Rico Abreu of Rutherford finished ninth in the World of Outlaws’ 35-lap NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature race on Monday night at Lawrenceburg Speedway in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.
Abreu, who earned $2,050, was also 16th in qualifying.
***
Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park will host the Professional Women’s Bowling Association Sonoma County Open this week.
The field will be cut to 32 players after eight-game qualifying blocks, which begin on Friday at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The event continues on Saturday with the Round of 32 at 9 a.m., Round of 12 at 2 p.m., and the Stepladder Finals at 5:30 p.m.
The Stepladder Finals on Sunday start at 2 p.m.
For more information, go to pwba.com.