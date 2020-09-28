Notes and Quotes: Cal-Hi Sports ranks 2004-06 Braves among state's baseball elite

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Justin-Siena High School ranks among the all-time leaders in four team categories in the California high school baseball state team records, as compiled by CalHiSports.com and announced on its website Sept. 12.

The Braves are third for Most Consecutive Wins, with 42 from 2004-06. Chatsworth is the leader, with 54, from 2003-2005.

Justin-Siena is third for Longest Unbeaten Streaks, at 42-0-0, from 2004-06. The leader is Chatsworth, at 54-0-0, from 2003-2005.

The Braves are sixth for Most Wins (Undefeated Season) and tied for eighth for Most Consecutive Wins (Within Season) with 27, when they were 27-0 during the 2005 season. The leader in both categories is Chatsworth with 35 during the 2004 season, when the Chancellors were 35-0.

“To be mentioned with all those teams, and then in the record books, is great,” said Allen Rossi, the Braves’ head coach from 1999 to 2006 and from 2012 to 2015. “There’s a lot of hard work. To win that many games in a row in baseball is really, really hard to do. The credit really goes to the group of kids that I had. As coaches, we had tremendous talent.