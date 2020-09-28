Notes and Quotes: Cal-Hi Sports ranks 2004-06 Braves among state's baseball elite

Justin-Siena High School ranks among the all-time leaders in four team categories in the California high school baseball state team records, as compiled by CalHiSports.com and announced on its website Sept. 12.
The Braves are third for Most Consecutive Wins, with 42 from 2004-06. Chatsworth is the leader, with 54, from 2003-2005.
Justin-Siena is third for Longest Unbeaten Streaks, at 42-0-0, from 2004-06. The leader is Chatsworth, at 54-0-0, from 2003-2005.
The Braves are sixth for Most Wins (Undefeated Season) and tied for eighth for Most Consecutive Wins (Within Season) with 27, when they were 27-0 during the 2005 season. The leader in both categories is Chatsworth with 35 during the 2004 season, when the Chancellors were 35-0.
“To be mentioned with all those teams, and then in the record books, is great,” said Allen Rossi, the Braves’ head coach from 1999 to 2006 and from 2012 to 2015. “There’s a lot of hard work. To win that many games in a row in baseball is really, really hard to do. The credit really goes to the group of kids that I had. As coaches, we had tremendous talent.
“They were just really dedicated and competitive and worked extremely hard, but never talked about the winning streak. It was never a talk, like it never came up. It was just about playing the game in front of us. And the ultimate goal was to win section championships. That was our goal, always. We didn’t really worry about wins and losses. We just wanted to know how we could achieve that goal, the team goal of winning the section championship.”
Rossi is one of the top coaches in Northern California history, as he led Justin-Siena to six section titles and six league championships, compiling a record of 252-72 in 12 years. The Braves were 31-6 during the playoffs under Rossi.
The Braves won three straight North Coast Section Class A championships, in 2003, 2004 and 2005.
Rossi, a 10-time Napa County Coach of the Year, said it was a tight-knit, family-like culture within the program.
“They all got along. They just really liked each other, and so they bought into what we were teaching them,” he said. “Practices were good. They knew when they came out to practice that we had things to get done, and they continued to work hard. They never took a day off, nor would I allow them to take a day off.
“As coaches, it was just a matter of keeping them focused and keeping practices fresh. The reason why we were successful is because they bought into the program and they bought into what we were trying to do and accomplish. That’s really the battle, is having the kids buy into what you’re trying to teach for a common goal. And the common goal is to win section championships. Along the way came a 42-game winning streak.”
That streak started during the 2004 season and continued in 2005 and into 2006.
Justin-Siena also won back-to-back NCS titles, in 2014 and 2015, and was the section runner-up in 2002 and 2006.
“We were blessed to have a group of kids come through and it really set the tone for the program, with the expectations and practices,” said Rossi, who has worked for the Napa County Office of Education for the last 33 years. “We set some pretty lofty goals.”
Brett Wallace, Mark DeVincenzi, Matt Leonard, Mike Van Winden, Steve Andres, Jordan Roualdes, Tim Steggall, Justin Aspegren, Travis Aspegren and Kevin McCarroll were some of the top players in the program over those years.
“There’s a lot of teams that can maybe have a good overall record, but lose in the playoffs. That’s one thing that definitely I was always proud of, that our kids always played really well in the playoffs,” said Rossi.
“I was just a big believer that when the playoffs come you definitely have to up your game. What you’ve done in the past doesn’t matter. Everybody is going to up their game. If you don’t up your game, you’re going to be in trouble.”
Rossi was selected as the CalHiSports.com Small Schools State Coach of the Year after directing the Braves to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division III title in 2000.
They played in five straight section title games under Rossi.
CalHiSports.com ranked Justin-Siena No. 1 in the state’s Division IV poll, No. 8 in Northern California, and 18th in the state overall poll at the end of the 2005 season. The Braves were also No. 3 in The San Francisco Chronicle Bay Area poll.
They had a 35-game win streak in the Marin County Athletic League at one point.
***
Dan Corral of San Bruno won the Bay Area Tour Championship, shooting a 3-under-par 69 in the championship division of a US Am Tour event on the South Course at Silverado Resort and Spa on Sept. 20.
Corral had birdies on Nos. 3, 9, 13, 15 and 18. His bogeys came on Nos. 8 and 14.
Michael Rizarri of San Leandro was second with an even-par 72.
Alex Bon of San Francisco was third with a 74, Sean Harrigan of Lincoln was fourth with a 75, and Jim Sefton of Los Altos and John Scholtz of San Jose tied for fifth with 79s.
The US Am Tour is a “nationwide series of amateur golf tournaments open to anyone that wishes to compete on the local, regional, and ultimately national level,” according to its website, usamtour.com.
***
Prolific Prep of Napa is listed in The Grind Top 9 Pre-Season Poll, it was announced on Twitter @thegrindsession on Sept. 18.
***
Katie Robinson of American Canyon finished second in the girls 16-18 division of the Lincoln Hills Junior Championship, a Junior Golf Association of Northern California event held Sept. 12-13.
Robinson, who is a senior at American Canyon High, shot 79-73 – 152. She was 8-over for the event at Lincoln Hills Club.
***
Pacific Union College athletics was honored with the “bronze” standard for the abbreviated 2019-20 academic year, the California Pacific Conference and NAIA announced on Sept. 5.
The NAIA’s Champions of Character program recognized PUC, a small, private school in Angwin that is a member of the CalPac.
“The Champions of Character scorecard does measure each institution’s efforts and success in the areas of teaching, building, and reinforcing the NAIA’s core values of Respect, Responsibility, Integrity, Sportsmanship, and Servant-Leadership. Points are given for community service, teachable moments, and a host of other positive standards,” the CalPac reported on its website, calpacathletics.com.
“This is a stated priority with our 15 member institutions,” CalPac Commissioner Don Ott said in the report. “Our schools take the NAIA’s Champions of Character program seriously, not just as a scorecard but as a mechanism for building character of all our young leaders. I’m very proud of what our institutions have yet again accomplished.”
***
Rico Abreu of Rutherford finished fifth in a 35-lap World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature race on Sept. 25 at Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio.
Abreu earned $2,500.
***
Finigan Tilly of San Carlos won the 96th California State Fair Amateur Championship, shooting rounds of 67, 68 and 67 for a 14-under-par 202 total at the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex’s Alister MacKenzie Course in Sacramento in early September.
Tilly, a senior who plays on the UC Berkeley men’s team, won by one shot over Brett Viboch of Sacramento and Blake Hathcoat of Fresno.
Won by players such as Ken Venturi, George Archer, Kevin Sutherland and Al Geiberger, it’s “one of the oldest and most prestigious Amateur Championships in the West,” according to hagginoaks.com.
Tilly was a runaway winner as he captured the inaugural Grapevine Amateur, a 54-hole Troon Saguaro Amateur Series event in January, at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa. He had rounds of 70, 69 and 70 for a 7-under 209 total and an 11-shot win in the world-ranked amateur event.
Tilly plays out of the California Golf Club in San Francisco.
***
Hannah Chau was named Big West All-Academic for the UC Irvine women’s track and field team.
Chau is a sophomore and a Justin-Siena graduate who runs the 5K, 3,000 meters, 5,000 meters, 10K, and 10,000 meters.
***
Bob Johnson, a member at Chardonnay Golf Club & Vineyards, tied for 29th place at the Northern California Golf Association’s 59th Senior Championship.
Johnson had rounds of 74, 78 and 81 in the event at Poppy Hills Golf Course from Sept. 23-25 at Pebble Beach.
