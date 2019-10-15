UC Berkeley will honor and celebrate the 10th anniversary of its 2009 NCAA championship in women’s swimming during the Bears’ Homecoming football game on Saturday at California Memorial Stadium.
Dr. Natalie La Rochelle, a 2005 Vintage High School graduate who is from Napa, swam on Cal’s national title team, competing primarily in the 200 individual medley and 400 IM. La Rochelle works as an orthodontist.
Cal won its first-ever NCAA championship in March of 2009 at the Student Rec Center Natatorium in College Station, Texas.
La Rochelle was a four-year swimmer for the Bears (2005-2009) and was named to the 2009 Pacific-10 Conference Women’s Swimming and Diving All-Academic Team.
La Rochelle and her Cal teammates will be honored on the field, during the first half of the Bears’ game against Oregon State. The game has an 11:30 a.m. start and will be televised by Pac-12 Networks.
“I feel an enormous sense of pride to have been a part of that team, and it’s an honor to be celebrated on the field at the Cal vs. Oregon State football game this Saturday,” La Rochelle wrote in an email.
“While at Cal, I formed long lasting friendships and since then, I feel that my experience as a student-athlete has touched many aspects of my life, having given me the confidence to attend graduate school and pursue a career in orthodontics.”
La Rochelle holds nine school records at Vintage and was the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Swimmer of the Year for the Crushers. She achieved three All-American consideration times and an All-American time during the 2004 season for Vintage.
La Rochelle also swam for the Napa Valley Swim Team for 11 years and qualified for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, in 2004 (Long Beach) and 2008 (Omaha, Nebraska), competing in the 200 IM during both trials.
She was 16 years old when she qualified for her first trials. La Rochelle’s third-place finish at the USA Swimming Long Course Invitational in Atlanta qualified her for the 2008 trials.
She graduated from UC Berkeley in 2009 with a degree in molecular and cell biology. After Cal, she attended dental school at the University of California, San Francisco where she earned a Doctorate of Dental Surgery in 2015. She went on to Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, VA to specialize in orthodontics, where she earned her Masters of Science in Dentistry and specialty certificate in Orthodontics in 2017.
She became board-certified in 2018 is now a Diplomate of the American Board of Orthodontics.
La Rochelle and her husband, Alex Stratton, make their home in Monterey. She works at Monterey Bay Orthodontics.
***
Scott McCarron finished tied for eighth place at the PGA Tour Champions’ SAS Championship on Sunday. The Vintage High graduate and former Napa resident had rounds of 73, 67 and 67 at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary, North Carolina.
It’s McCarron’s 14th top-10 finish of the season. It was the final regular-season event of the season.
McCarron has led the Charles Schwab Cup standings for the last 18 weeks and has three wins this season.
The Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs start this week with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic at The Country Club of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia. The first round is Thursday.
It’s the first of three tournaments in the Schwab Cup Playoffs.
***
Tate Battistini has 143 kills on a .273 hitting percentage, 146 points and 37 digs as a senior outside hitter for the Sonoma State volleyball team.
Battistini is a St. Helena High graduate and is from Angwin.
***
Julia Sangiacomo has 221 kills on a .215 hitting percentage, 21 service aces, 133 digs, 37 blocks and 263 points as a freshman outside hitter for the Santa Clara University volleyball team.
Sangiacomo is a Justin-Siena graduate and is from Sonoma.
***
Prolific Prep Academy of Napa is listed as among “others to watch” in the country going into the 2019-20 high school basketball season, MaxPreps.com reported in its “rankings watch list” on Oct. 10.
MaxPreps.com will announce its preseason Top 25 on Nov. 5.
“Prolific Prep is expected to have its best year in program history with a preseason Top 10 ranking imminent,” MaxPreps reported.
***
Justin Roosma, a freshman from Walla Walla, Washington, finished in second place in the men’s race for Pacific Union College at the San Francisco State Cross Country Invitational on Oct. 11.
Roosma had a time of 32:50.7 for the 10K race at Speedway Meadows, located at Golden Gate Park.