UC Berkeley and the University of San Francisco are among the men’s tennis teams that will play in the 2019 College Invitational, hosted by Silverado Resort and Spa and Napa Valley Country Club Sept. 12-15.
Also entered in the eight-team event, which benefits Food for Life, are San Diego State, the University of Hawaii, Oklahoma State, the University at Buffalo, UNLV and Tulsa.
The event begins on Sept. 12, with action going from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Silverado.
Competition starts on Sept. 13 at 9 a.m. and continues on Sept. 14 at 10:30 a.m., and Sept. 15 at 8 a.m., at Silverado.
For more information, call (707) 257-5541.
***
Julia Sangiacomo, a freshman outside hitter who had 54 kills, 25 digs and 66.5 points in four matches for Santa Clara University at the season-opening Indiana Invitational, was named as the West Coast Conference Volleyball Player of the Week for Sept. 2.
In her collegiate debut, Sangiacomo also had two solo blocks and nine service aces as Santa Clara won all four of its matches and captured the title in Bloomington, Indiana.
Sangiacomo, a 2019 Justin-Siena High School graduate and three-time Napa County Player of the Year, had a .341 overall hitting percentage as Santa Clara picked up nonconference wins over Florida International, University of Tennessee at Martin, Marshall and Indiana.
She was named to the all-tournament team.
At Justin-Siena, she had a stellar career, recording more than 1,000 kills and leading the Braves to the Vine Valley Athletic League title while also receiving league MVP honors.
She was named MaxPreps.com California Small Schools second-team All-State and first-team All-Marin County Athletic League in 2017.
Sangiacomo played club volleyball for Absolute Volleyball Club of Marin County.
***
Three Napa Valley players are listed on the Santa Rosa Junior College football team roster.
Dawson Trent is a linebacker out of Napa High.
Dre Holmes and Colton Fisher, both defensive linemen, are from Vintage.
***
Vintage High (2-0 overall) is No. 16 and American Canyon (2-0) is No. 23 in this week’s www.maxpreps.com North Coast Section Football Rankings.
St. Helena (2-0) is No. 46, Justin-Siena (2-0) is No. 49, and Napa (1-1) is No. 65.
***
With three wins and three runner-up finishes, Scott McCarron continues to lead the PGA Tour Champions’ Charles Schwab Cup with $2,318,965 through 19 events.
McCarron is a Vintage High graduate.
***
The San Rafael Pacifics won the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs’ title, beating the Sonoma Stompers in the third and deciding game of the league’s championship series on Sunday, 5-3.
It’s the second title in a row for San Rafael. The Pacifics also won championships in 2014 and 2015.
San Rafael won Game 1 of the series, 8-5. Sonoma won Game 2 of the series, 5-4.
This is the seventh year of the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs, a Northern California-based summer league which was founded in 2013 and consists of five teams, including the Napa Silverados.
It’s an independent league with no affiliation to Major League Baseball.
The league’s playoffs began late last month with Napa beating Vallejo, 6-5 in 12 innings.
San Rafael eliminated Napa, 7-6.
***
The Los Angeles Dodgers activated Kris Negron, a utility player from Napa, from the injured list on Aug. 30, according to mlb.com.
Negron was injured while trying to make a catch in the right-center field gap in the fifth inning of a game on Aug. 15 at Marlins Park in Miami, according to a report at mlb.com. He missed 10 games after being put on the IL on Aug. 20 with neck stiffness, mlb.com reported.
Negron is batting .261 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 20 games for the Dodgers.
The Dodgers acquired Negron from the Seattle Mariners on July 28 in exchange for Daniel Castro, a minor league infielder, mlb.com reported.
Negron was promoted from Triple-A Tacoma of the Pacific Coast League and joined the Mariners on July 16.
Negron was batting .310 with 15 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 61 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in 82 games for Tacoma.
Negron appeared in 10 games for Seattle and was batting .217 with five hits and one RBI.