Cameron Champ, a native of Sacramento, is making his first start at the PGA Tour’s Sentry Tournament of Champions this week at Kapalua Resort’s Plantation Course at Maui, Hawaii.
Champ got into the field, which is limited only to winners from 2018, by capturing the Sanderson Farms Championship in late October at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi.
There are 34 players in this week’s field.
“This is obviously amazing to start the year out here,” Champ said Wednesday at www.asapsports.com. “I won in the fall, which is amazing and it’s good to start the year out here and have my family come and just enjoy the week. The scenes are amazing, the course is amazing. Really looking forward to getting the week going.”
Champ began the PGA Tour’s 2018-19 season by finishing in a tie for 25th place at the Safeway Open at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa in early October. Champ had rounds of 70, 71, 72 and 68 on the North Course.
The Safeway Open, presented by Chevron, is the first event of the PGA Tour’s 2018-19 wrap-around schedule that bridges two years. The tournament is part of the FedExCup schedule.
This is the third year of the Safeway Open, which is part of the PGA Tour’s 46-tournament schedule for 2018-19 that concludes with three FedExCup Playoff events.
“It’s got off to a good start. I’ve just been playing,” said Champ. “I haven’t been worrying about much, just focusing on our game plans on just playing golf and everything else is just kind of pushed to the side. So just going to approach it the same way the rest of the season.”
Champ played in the Safeway Open in 2017 at Silverado on a sponsor invitation.
“Obviously, winning on the PGA Tour is not an easy thing,” said Champ.
Champ, who turned professional in 2017, has three Top-10 and four Top-25 finishes to start the season.
Champ tied for 28th at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada), tied for 10th at the Mayakoba Golf Classic (El Camaleon Golf Course, Playa del Carmen, Mexico), and finished sixth at the RSM Classic (Sea Island Resort, Sea Island, Georgia).
Champ played golf at Texas A&M. He played on the United States team that won the 46th Walker Cup over the team from Great Britain and Ireland at Los Angeles Country Club.
Champ attended Heritage Peak Charter School in Sacramento and was a two-time Rolex All-American (2012 and 2013) and a member of the 2012 Junior PGA Ryder Cup Team and the 2013 Toyota Junior World Cup Team.
