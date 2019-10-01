Oklahoma State won the 2019 College Invitational, a men’s tennis team event that was co-hosted by Silverado Resort and Spa and Napa Valley Country Club.
Oklahoma State won a combination of 14 singles and doubles matches over the three days. The tournament ended on Sunday, Sept. 15.
The University of San Francisco, University of the Pacific, San Diego State, University of Hawaii, University at Buffalo, UNLV and Tulsa were also entered in the tournament, a benefit for Food for Life.
“This weekend was a good test for our younger guys and everyone competed well,” UNLV head coach Owen Hambrook said in a report at unlvrebels.com.
“It was great to get the fall season started with some good competition,” USF assistant head coach JT Sundling said in a report at usfdons.com. “It’s a fun time of the year and this weekend was about getting ourselves closer to the competitive mode we want to be in. We have a lot of work to do as a team and will continue to improve.”
***
Yuta Kikuchi, named as the Pac-12 Freshman/Newcomer of the Year in 2018 for the UC Berkeley men’s team, won the Audi Napa Valley Tennis Classic title Sept. 15 at Meadowood Napa Valley in St. Helena.
Kikuchi, named as the ITA Northwest Region Rookie of the Year for Cal last spring, had a 2-1 record in singles matches.
Kikuchi, who is from Yahaba, Japan, earned a wild card spot into an upcoming pro circuit tournament with three wins in the Solinco Wild Card Shootout at the Audi Napa Valley Tennis Classic.
Kikuchi beat Ronan Jachuck of Harvard in the finals, 10-8.
“Our team had another outstanding weekend at Meadowood in the Audi Napa Valley Tennis Classic,” Peter Wright, Cal’s Director of Men’s Tennis, said in a report at calbears.com. “Having Yuta win the tournament was icing on the cake because we had eight of our guys playing well in singles and doubles over the three days.
“Yuta was a little rusty when he showed up for school this fall, but he quickly found his game, and it certainly showed as he improved with every match in the tournament.”
Kikuchi played in the U.S. Open Junior Championships in both 2016 and 2017.
He also qualified for the 2017 Australian Open juniors.
Bjorn Hoffmann, a senior at Cal, was presented with the Norma Miner Outstanding Player Award “for his sportsmanship and high-quality play,” Wright said.
Hoffmann had a 3-0 record in singles group play and lost to Stefan Leustian of the U.S. Tennis Association Juniors, 10-5, in the quarterfinals of the shootout.
You have free articles remaining.
***
Scott McCarron tied for seventh place on Sept. 22 at the PGA Tour Champions’ Sanford International. The Vintage High graduate and former Napa resident had rounds of 70, 68 and 67 for a 5-under-par 205 total. He had two eagles during the final round at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
This past Sunday, McCarron finished in a seven-way tie for 24th place and earned $19,200 in the Pure Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach.
McCarron is the Charles Schwab Cup leader.
***
Napa Valley 1839 FC won its National Premier Soccer League Members Cup match on Sept. 21, beating Milwaukee Torrent, 2-1, at Justin-Siena High School’s Dodd Stadium. Giovanny Vazquez and Diego Lopez scored for 1839.
On Friday, 1839 fell 2-0 to Michigan Stars FC in Pontiac, Mich., and on Sunday, fell 3-0 at Detroit City in front of 5,414 spectators at Keyworth Stadium.
The last two Members Cup games for Napa Valley (1-7) are at Dodd Stadium – Oct. 19 against New York Cosmos B, and Oct. 26 against Michigan Stars FC. Both have 7 p.m. starts.
***
The Pacific Union College volleyball team was swept in a recent nonconference match at Sonoma State, 3-0, in Rohnert Park.
Sonoma State (6-1 overall) won by scores of 25-11, 25-6, 25-11.
Pacific Union was led by Emma Campbell (three kills, three points), Zaira Wilson (two kills, two digs, three points), Sofe Fowler (three set assists), Ashley-Malia Rugnao (four digs), and Livia Wilson (two digs).
***
Kiwa Anisman finished in a tie for 32nd place for the Macalester College (Saint Paul, Minnesota) women’s golf team at the St. Catherine University Invitational in Prior Lake, Minnesota.
Anisman, a Vintage High graduate who is from Yountville, had rounds of 90 and 80 during the two-day tournament, held over the weekend at The Wilds Golf Club.
She is a sophomore at Macalester, a small, private NCAA Division III school that is a member of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.