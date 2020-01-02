Freshman outside hitter Julia Sangiacomo was named Second Team All-West Coast Conference for the Santa Clara University volleyball team, it was announced on Dec. 2.
Sangiacomo, a Justin-Siena High School graduate, was also named to the WCC All-Freshman Team.
She led all freshmen in the conference with 445 total points and 372 kills.
For the season, Sangiacomo had 411 kills on a .213 attack percentage, 275 digs, 77 total blocks and 492.5 points for the Broncos (21-12 overall, 10-8 WCC).
She was the Napa County Player of the Year in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
***
St. Helena High cross country runner Harper McClain was named All-State First Team Top 21 Girls All Divisions, All-State Division 5 Girls, and All-State Top 21 Girls Junior for the 2019 season, the state CIF announced.
McClain won the girls Division 5 race at the 33rd annual CIF State Cross Country Championships in November at Woodward Park in Fresno. McClain had a time of 17:13.4.
***
Jacob Aaron of Napa finished in a tie for ninth place at the Junior Tour of Northern California’s Holiday Series III event in late December.
Aaron, a junior at Vintage High, shot 72 at Del Monte Golf Course in Monterey and had a final round 80 at Poppy Hills Golf Course, located at Pebble Beach, in the boys championship division.
***
Brandon Torres of American Canyon and Rocco Lee of Napa each placed at the Winter Classic at Franklin Canyon, a Junior Golf Association of Northern California event, in early December at Franklin Canyon Golf Course in Hercules.
Torres shot 80-83 – 163 and tied for ninth in the boys 14-15 division.
Lee shot 83-78 – 161 and finished seventh in the boys 16-18 division.
***
The Vintage High boys soccer team is No. 5 in the latest Bay Area Preps HQ Top 10 rankings, announced on Dec. 18 by Bay Area News Group and mercurynews.com.
Vintage is No. 3 and Napa is No. 16 in the Prep2Prep.com North Coast Section Top 25, announced on Dec. 23.
***
The Oakland Athletics announced that they selected Deivy Mendez, a right-handed pitcher, in the Triple-A Phase of the Rule 5 Draft on Dec. 12 at the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings in San Diego.
Mendez, who is from San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, was selected from San Diego.
He appeared in eight games for the Napa Silverados, a member of the independent Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs, during the 2018 season. Mendez had two saves and struck out 23 in 11 2/3 innings for Napa
***
Tom Bonfigli achieved a rare milestone, getting his 800th career coaching win, as the Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa boys basketball team beat Maria Carrillo-Santa Rosa, 70-50, at the Rose City Invitational in December.
Bonfigli, a former Justin-Siena coach, has the fifth-most victories in CIF North Coast Section history.
Only 11 coaches in state history have attained 800 wins.
“When I first started coaching I really struggled with losing,” Bonfigli said in a story at www.prep2prep.com. “I’ve learned to keep that in perspective. Probably the hardest thing is you always want to give your players the best chance to win. I’m still a big critic of myself and if I don’t coach a real good game it’s hard to let go of it. The losing part is gone but I want to do my job well because I want to see my players do well.”
He is in his second stint as Newman’s coach. He had a 225-120 record at Justin-Siena.
Bonfigli stepped down as Justin-Siena’s coach in 2007 after a 12-year run. He was the Coach of the Year on the 2006-07 All-Napa County team.
He previously coached at Newman, his alma mater, from 1980-95.
Bonfigli led Justin-Siena to a 22-8 overall record and to the quarterfinals of the North Coast Section Division IV playoffs during the 2006-07 season. Bonfigli attained his 500th career coaching victory during that season.
He had six 20-win seasons at Justin-Siena, leading the Braves to a school-best 27-4 record in 1999-2000.
Bonfigli was named as the Division IV Coach of the Year in California in 2013 by CalHiSports.com after leading Cardinal Newman to a 32-4 record and a runner-up finish in the CIF State Boys Basketball Championships.
***
Hunter LaRue, a Napa High graduate, won the 157-pound title for Sacramento City College’s wrestling team at the North Regional Championships at San Joaquin Delta College-Stockton on Dec. 7.
Sacramento City finished second in the team standings.
LaRue, a sophomore, beat Josh McMillon from Fresno City, the No. 1 seed, in the semifinals. LaRue beat Ryan Ojeda of Sierra-Rocklin in the finals.
LaRue finished sixth at the California Community College Athletic Association State Championships on Dec. 14 at Fresno City.
***
Napa High graduate Alexa Blunt completed her sophomore season of volleyball for Cal State Monterey Bay (6-19 overall, 2-16 California Collegiate Athletic Association) with 93 digs, four set assists and 21 points.
Blunt is a defensive specialist.
***
The Barracuda Championship, a PGA Tour event that uses the Modified Stableford format, will be played at Old Greenwood Golf Course, June 29-July 5, 2020. Designed by Jack Nicklaus, the course is located in Truckee.
It’s a new host facility for the event. The announcement was made at PGATour.com.