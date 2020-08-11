Notes and Quotes: Johnson and Franklin among state leaders

Over 400 member high school and college programs from throughout the country were awarded the 2019-20 ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award, the organization announced. The award recognizes programs, including 143 high schools, that are coached by ABCA members that compiled a GPA of 3.0 or above on a 4.0 scale for the 2019-20 academic year. Junior college, NAIA, and college programs from the NCAA Div. I, II and III levels were honored.

“In light of the challenges faced by so many programs across the country, we are humbled to be able to honor a record number of teams for their outstanding academic achievements,” ABCA Executive Director Craig Keilitz said in a report at abca.org. “It is a testament to the leadership of our member coaches and the commitment of their student-athletes who persevered during an unprecedented academic year.”

Founded in 1945, the ABCA “has a long tradition of recognizing the achievements of baseball coaches and student-athletes,” the organization said.

***

Jim Richerson, the Vice President of the PGA of America, was the starter during Sunday’s final round of the PGA Championship, introducing the players before their round on the No. 1 tee at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.