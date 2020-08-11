Notes and Quotes: Johnson and Franklin among state leaders

Former standouts Greg Johnson of Napa High and Jordan Franklin of Napa’s Trinity Prep are listed among the state’s all-time leaders for boys basketball, according to a report from CalHiSports.com on July 30.
Johnson has the state record for most shots without a miss in a quarter.
He scored 21 points on 9-of-9 shooting from the floor and 3-of-3 at the free-throw line in the third quarter of Napa’s 76-66 loss to Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park in a nonleague game in November of 1979. Johnson scored 32 points in the game.
A 1981 Napa High alumnus and member of the Napa High Athletic Hall of Fame, Johnson has given back to the program by serving as assistant coach for the past 19 seasons. He's assistant four head coaches over that span — fellow NHS Hall of Famer Mike Warrington (2001-08), Chuck Johnson (2008-10), Scott Blunt (2010-16) and Zack Cook (2016-20).
Franklin is eighth in state history for the highest scoring average in a career at 29.8 points, from 2011-2014.
He is 12th for the highest scoring average in a season at 38.0 points in 2014.
***
Justin-Siena High School was honored by the American Baseball Coaches Association with the 2019-20 ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award, it was announced by the ABCA on July 28 at abca.org.
Over 400 member high school and college programs from throughout the country were awarded the 2019-20 ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award, the organization announced. The award recognizes programs, including 143 high schools, that are coached by ABCA members that compiled a GPA of 3.0 or above on a 4.0 scale for the 2019-20 academic year. Junior college, NAIA, and college programs from the NCAA Div. I, II and III levels were honored.
“In light of the challenges faced by so many programs across the country, we are humbled to be able to honor a record number of teams for their outstanding academic achievements,” ABCA Executive Director Craig Keilitz said in a report at abca.org. “It is a testament to the leadership of our member coaches and the commitment of their student-athletes who persevered during an unprecedented academic year.”
Founded in 1945, the ABCA “has a long tradition of recognizing the achievements of baseball coaches and student-athletes,” the organization said.
***
Jim Richerson, the Vice President of the PGA of America, was the starter during Sunday’s final round of the PGA Championship, introducing the players before their round on the No. 1 tee at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.
Richerson spent four years at the Chardonnay Golf Club in American Canyon, working as the head golf professional of the Vineyards Course and serving as interim general manager.
He is the Senior Vice President of Operations for Troon, a golf management company.
***
Rico Abreu of Rutherford finished third in the 35-lap World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature race at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri on Aug. 7. It’s a 1/3-mile track.
Abreu earned $2,500. He was 10th in qualifying.
He finished fourth in the 55-lap NOS Energy Drink Feature race at the Ironman 55 on Aug. 8.
He earned $3,250. He was sixth in qualifying.
Abreu won the 20-lap 410 sprint car feature race on July 18 at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa. He earned $4,000.
“My car was just so good on the bottom,” Abreu said in a story at speedsport.com. “I could hunt those guys as the race went on. They caught traffic, and their pace kind of came to me.
“Getting to race through Pennsylvania and Ohio Speedweeks … we kind of fine-tuned our car to make it better for each race on the half-mile stuff. Throughout the race I was patient, kind of letting my car settle down. Once I figured out the bottom I could really hunt those guys.”
Abreu took second place in the All-Star Circuit of Champions’ 25-lap “A” main event at Knoxville Raceway on Aug. 1. There were 47 cars in the field.
***
Tyree Reed, a senior at American Canyon High School, is on the West team roster for the 18th annual Perfect Game All-American Classic, which is scheduled for Sept. 4 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City. It’s “the country’s premier high school baseball All-Star Game,” according to perfectgame.org.
Reed is a 6-foot-2, 181-pound outfielder who bats left and throws left.
“The rosters are comprised of the 50 best high school seniors from across the nation. The players are identified and selected through a series of events,” perfectgame.org reported.
“Far more than just a game, the event provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the players selected. Since the event’s inception in 2003, 228 of the players that have participated have gone on to become first-round draft picks in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. Nine of those players were selected with the first overall pick.”
Perfect Game is an amateur baseball scouting organization that puts on over 1,200 tournaments and showcases each year around the country, according to perfectgame.org.
Reed, who has committed to Oregon State, was named as the No. 1 junior in the country by Prep Baseball Report earlier in the year.
He was selected as the Vine Valley Athletic League’s Most Valuable Player in 2019 after batting .481 with 19 RBIs.
***
Harper McClain of St. Helena High and Brock Bowers of Napa High were recognized by SportStars Magazine in its eighth annual Bay Area Top 75 rankings for the 2019-20 school year.
Harper (cross country, track and field) is No. 30 and Bowers (football, basketball) is No. 49.
***
Aaron Beverly, who works in the golf department at Silverado Resort and Spa, finished in third place at The Players @ IWGR last month.
Beverly, a former college star at Sacramento State, earned $1,500 after rounds of 68, 66 and 73 for a 9-under-par 207 total during the Golden State Tour event at Indian Wells Golf Resort.
***
Kyle Wall of Napa is enjoying a very good summer on the Junior Golf Association of Northern California circuit.
Wall, who attends Justin-Siena High School, tied for eighth in the boys 16-18 division of the Tokay Junior Championship at Woodbridge Golf and Country Club July 27-28. He shot 78-75 – 153.
Wall tied for 14th place at the Oakland City Junior, shooting 84-74 – 158 at Lake Chabot Golf Course July 30-31.
He placed seventh at the Concord City Junior Championship at Diablo Creek Golf Course Aug. 3-4. Wall had rounds of 77 and 74 for a 151 total.
Katie Robinson, who attends American Canyon High, finished sixth in the girls 16-18 division of the Concord City Junior, with rounds of 79 and 76 for a 155 total.
***
Richard Davison of Eagle Vines Golf Club in American Canyon is entered in the 117th Northern California Golf Association Amateur Championship Aug. 10-14 at Spyglass Hill Golf Course in Pebble Beach.
***
Bob Johnson of the Chardonnay Golf Club in American Canyon is entered in the 14th Northern California Golf Association Senior Match Play Championship Aug. 10-14 at Poppy Hills Golf Course and Spyglass Hill Golf Course in Pebble Beach.
***
The UC Davis men’s golf team, led by head coach Cy Williams, was recognized with the Outstanding Team Academic Award by the Golf Coaches Association of America for the 2019-20 school year, it was announced by ucdavisaggies.com on July 27.
Williams is a Napa High graduate.
