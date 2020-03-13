Notes and Quotes: Magazine lauds former Justin-Siena, University of Oregon golfer Scavo

“I’ve had the unique perspective of watching Kris play in high school, competing against him in junior college, and then having him be part of the Mariner family the past few years,” Mariners Director of Player Development Andy McKay said in a report at mlb.com. “During these 15 years, whether it was in high school or the Major Leagues, Kris has earned an unparalleled level of respect from his coaches, teammates, fans and members of the media.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Kris into player development where he will immediately begin to impact our people and our process both on and off the field. This is a great day for the Mariners.”

Negron will assist McKay in player development, including on-field instruction and mentoring minor league players on what it means to be a great teammate, according to a report at www.mlb.com.

Negron played for Cincinnati, Arizona, Seattle and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Last year, he played in 10 games for Seattle and played in 30 games for the Dodgers.

During his career, Negron batted .221 with 83 hits, including 14 doubles and nine home runs, and had 32 RBIs and 10 stolen bases, in 170 games.

