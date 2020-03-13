Notes and Quotes: Magazine lauds former Justin-Siena, University of Oregon golfer Scavo

Kathleen Scavo, a 2015 Justin-Siena High School graduate, was named to SportStars’ magazine’s “Girls Golf Big 10” of the past 10 seasons, from 2010-2019.
Scavo is one of the Top 10 NorCal Girls Golfers of the Past 10 Seasons, SportStars announced on Feb. 17.
It’s part of a “10-months-long anniversary project to celebrate what will be 10 years of SportStars this June,” the magazine reported at sportstarsmag.com.
Scavo had an outstanding high school career at Justin-Siena. She was Player of the Year and All-Marin County Athletic League each of her four years and was a four-time qualifier for the CIF State Championships. Her best placing at state was a second-place finish as a senior.
She was twice named as an American Junior Golf Association Rolex All-American and was selected to the American Family Insurance All-USA Girls Golf Team.
Scavo played in the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open at Pinehurst, North Carolina.
She made three appearances at the NCAA Division I Championships for the University of Oregon women’s golf team.
As a senior, she tied for 23rd place at the 2019 NCAA Division I Championships, played at Blessings Golf Club course in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Jake MacNichols of Santa Clara University was named as the Rawlings West Coast Conference Player of the Week after leading the Broncos to a sweep in their season-opening four-game series against San Jose State, it was announced on Feb. 17.
MacNichols, a Vintage High graduate, hit four home runs and drove in 11 runs.
MacNichols, a senior catcher who also plays in the outfield, is batting .254 (16-for-63) with three doubles, seven home runs and 19 RBIs in 17 games.
Katie Robinson and Brandon Torres, both of American Canyon, placed in their respective divisions at the Folds of Honor Junior Championship, a Junior Golf Association of Northern California event, Feb. 16-17 on the North and South courses at Rancho Murieta Country Club.
Robinson was third in the girls 16-18 division, shooting 83-80 – 163.
Torres was fourth in the boys 14-15 division, shooting 80-82 – 162.
Kris Negron of Napa is back in baseball.
After announcing his retirement from the game as a player on Twitter last fall, Negron was named as the Seattle Mariners’ Assistant to Director of Player Development, it was reported at www.mlb.com on Nov. 19.
“I’ve had the unique perspective of watching Kris play in high school, competing against him in junior college, and then having him be part of the Mariner family the past few years,” Mariners Director of Player Development Andy McKay said in a report at mlb.com. “During these 15 years, whether it was in high school or the Major Leagues, Kris has earned an unparalleled level of respect from his coaches, teammates, fans and members of the media.
“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Kris into player development where he will immediately begin to impact our people and our process both on and off the field. This is a great day for the Mariners.”
Negron will assist McKay in player development, including on-field instruction and mentoring minor league players on what it means to be a great teammate, according to a report at www.mlb.com.
Negron played for Cincinnati, Arizona, Seattle and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Last year, he played in 10 games for Seattle and played in 30 games for the Dodgers.
During his career, Negron batted .221 with 83 hits, including 14 doubles and nine home runs, and had 32 RBIs and 10 stolen bases, in 170 games.
Vintage High (17-4-0 overall, 11-1 Vine Valley Athletic League) is No. 9 in the Bay Area Preps HQ boys Top 10 final season soccer rankings, announced on March 9 at www.mercurynews.com.
Addie Dearden, a Napa High graduate, started at defender for the host UC Davis women’s lacrosse team on Sunday, March 8, helping lead the Aggies to a 15-14 win over Georgetown at UC Davis Health Stadium.
Dearden is a senior and a graduate of Napa High.
Nimari Burnett and Jalen Green of Napa’s Prolific Prep were selected to play in the 19th Jordan Brand Classic on March 27 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, it was announced by maxpreps.com last month.
Burnett, a 6-foot-4 guard, and Green, a 6-6 shooting guard, were named to the Home Team. Twenty-eight players were chosen to play in the game.
However, rhe game was canceled on Thursday because of coronavirus concerns, according to therookiewire.usatoday.com.
Pacific Union College sophomore Jasmine Peete, a center who is from Riverside, was named to the 2019-20 All-California Pacific Conference women’s basketball team, it was announced at the league’s website, calpacathletics.com.
Peete is on the first team.
Peete led the CalPac with a .629 field goal percentage, a conference record.
Peete “put up some impressive numbers this season, especially significant because she was the target for every opponent who prepared for the 1-23 Pioneers,” the CalPac reported.
Peete scored 41 points and had 17 rebounds in a game against La Sierra.
After earning second-team all-conference last year, Peete had a stellar second year for the Pioneers, averaging 15.9 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. She played in 18 games, with 12 starts, averaging 22.7 minutes per game.
Peete received Player of the Week honors on Feb. 10 for Pacific Union.
Top awards went to Chinna Fair of Antelope Valley, Player of the Year; Mia Belvin of UC Merced, Defensive Player of the Year; Kayla De Leon of La Sierra and McKenzie Alton of Benedictine-Mesa, Newcomers of the Year; Luiza Rodrigues of La Sierra, Freshman of the Year; and Kevin Mitchell of La Sierra, Coach of the Year.
Vintage High graduate and former Napa resident Scott McCarron finished fifth at the PGA Tour Champions’ Hoag Classic on March 8.
McCarron had rounds of 63, 68 and 69 for a 13-under-par 200 total at Newport Beach Country Club in Newport Beach, Calif.
Tim Ford, a senior forward for Pacific Union College, was named to the All-California Pacific Conference men’s basketball team, it was announced at the league’s website, calpacathletics.com.
Ford, who is from Los Angeles, is on the second team.
Ford averaged 11.2 points and 8.3 rebounds in 25 games, with 24 starts. He averaged 26.1 minutes per game and shot 55.9 percent from the floor.
Ronnie Rousseau III of Antelope Valley was named as the Player of the Year.
Other individual awards went to Chris Johnson of Antelope Valley, Defensive Player of the Year; Ivan Egbunike of La Sierra, Newcomer of the Year; Nate Presnell of Simpson, Freshman of the Year; and Jordan Mast of Antelope Valley, Coach of the Year.
