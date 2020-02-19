Johnny Miller, a World Golf Hall of Fame member and one of the owners of Silverado Resort and Spa, will receive the Lincoln Werden Golf Journalism Award by the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association, it was announced in January at metgolfwriters.org.
Miller, a 25-time winner on the PGA Tour, retired as the lead golf analyst in 2019 after 29 years with NBC Sports.
Miller, a two-time major champion, will be honored at the MGWA’s 69th National Awards Dinner on June 22 at the Westchester Marriott in Tarrytown, New York.
The MGWA’s Lincoln Werden Golf Journalism Award is presented to a writer, broadcaster, photographer, artist or other individual for outstanding contributions in the field of golf journalism, according to metgolfwriters.org. Miller is an eight-time Emmy award nominee.
“Johnny Miller embodies everything good golf journalism stands for,” MGWA President Dave Donelson said in a report at metgolfwriters.org. “He’s observant, he’s knowledgeable, and he’s honest. He’s also a great communicator who commands the attention of his audience. We’re delighted to honor Johnny with the Lincoln Werden Award.”
Miller also works as a golf course designer and is the tournament host of the Safeway Open, a PGA Tour event at Silverado.
Miller’s victories include the 1973 U.S. Open and the 1976 Open Championship.
He played one of his first tournaments on the PGA Tour at Silverado in 1969 and won Kaiser International Open titles here in 1974 and 1975.
Miller was the PGA Tour Player of the Year in 1974, when he captured eight titles. He won four more times in 1975.
***
Nimari Burnett and Jalen Green of Napa’s Prolific Prep were each named to the boys roster for the 2020 McDonald’s All American Games, it was announced last month at mcdonaldsallamerican.com.
Both players are shooting guards.
The 43rd annual McDonald’s All American Game is April 1 at the Toyota Center in Houston. ESPN will carry the game.
Prolific Prep takes on two teams from Canada at this weekend’s Crush in the Valley II at Napa Valley College, including BC Christian Prep at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Green and Burnett will be recognized for their McDonald’s All American honors before Sunday’s 3 p.m. game against George Harris Prep. A limited number of McDonald’s gift certificates will be available for attendees.
***
Clarke University infielder Juan Lopez-Rios, a Vintage High graduate who starts for the Pride of Dubuque, Iowa, was named the Heart of America Athletic Conference Baseball Athlete of the Week for the period ending Feb. 2. He hit .467 with a double, home run and eight RBIs, stole three bases, and had a .733 slugging percentage.
Lopez-Rios, a junior who transferred from Santa Rosa Junior College, leads the Pride with a .516 batting average, five doubles, a home run, a triple, 16 RBIs and an .839 slugging percentage through nine games, all starts.
***
Peyton Mott is off to a super start in her sophomore season for the Dominican University of California softball team.
Mott, a Napa High School graduate who plays in left field, is batting .387 (12 for 31) with two doubles, a triple, home run and nine RBIs in nine games, all starts. She also has a .613 slugging percentage.
***
Katie Robinson of American Canyon finished third in the girls 16-18 division of the Junior Golf Association of Northern California’s New Year’s Spring Junior last month at Castlewood Country Club and Callippe Preserve Golf Course in Pleasanton.
Robinson, a junior at American Canyon High, shot 80-85 – 165.
Robinson played in the Northern California Junior Open Presented by OnCore Golf, a Hurricane Junior Golf Tour event, Feb. 8-9 at Rancho Solano Golf Course in Fairfield.
She finished seventh in the Justin Timberlake-Girls 14-18 division, shooting 81-85 – 166.
***
Jeff King, a St. Helena High graduate, is entered in this year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
The start of the race is March 7, from 4th & D Streets, in Anchorage, Alaska.
The race’s re-start is March 8, at the Willow Community Center.
King, who makes his home at Denali Park, Alaska, is a four-time Iditarod champion.
***
Addie Dearden, a senior from Napa, had three caused turnovers and a pair of ground balls to lead the defense for the host UC Davis women’s lacrosse team in a 16-12 loss to Arizona State in the Aggies’ season opener on Feb. 8.
Dearden is a Napa High graduate.
***
Samuel Gomez of Napa tied for fifth place in the boys 14-15 division of the Junior Golf Association of Northern California’s Micke Grove Junior at Micke Grove Golf Links in Lodi last month.
Gomez shot 80-88 – 168.
***
Thea Michovsky, a Napa High graduate, tied for first place on the uneven parallel bars for the host UC Davis women’s gymnastics team during a home quadrangular meet at the Pavilion last month.
Teams from George Washington, Sacramento State and Alaska Anchorage were also entered at the meet.
Michovsky, a freshman, had a score of 9.800.
Michovsky was also 14th in the floor exercise with a score of 9.650.
She has been a member of Napa’s Gymnastics Zone, Dream Xtreme in Vacaville, and Redwood Empire Gymnastics of Petaluma.
Michovsky placed 10th on the parallel bars (8.900) and was 11th in the floor exercise (9.650) on Feb. 7 for the host Aggies in a Mountain Pacific Sports Federation dual meet against San Jose State.
***
Nicole Gleeson, a freshman guard from Napa, scored seven points and had a game-high 17 rebounds, helping the host Dominican University of California women’s basketball team to a 71-56 win over Academy of Art at the Conlan Center in San Rafael last month.
Gleeson, a Vintage High graduate, is averaging 3.5 points and 5.1 rebounds in 21.2 minutes per game. She has played in 17 games, with 11 starts.
***
Nick Ultsch of the Napa Silverados was named as a 2019 Gilded Glove winner, the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs, an independent organization for minor league teams, announced last month at pacproclubs.pointstreaksites.com.
Ultsch, who plays in left field, batted .320 with 12 home runs, 11 doubles and 54 RBIs as a rookie out of the University of Puget Sound.
Ultsch had other impressive statistics: a season-best four hits against the Salina Stockade on June 1, a 14-hit week from Aug. 10-17, and nine games with three or more hits, according to pacproclubs.pointstreaksites.com.
Other awards:
* Most Valuable Player: Raul Navarro, San Rafael Pacifics.
* Pitcher of the Year: Dakota Freese, Vallejo Admirals.
* Reliever of the Year: Jailen Peguero, San Rafael Pacifics; Ryan Richardson, Sonoma Stompers.
* Rookie of the Year: Zane Gelphman, Salina Stockade and San Rafael Pacifics.
* Manager of the Year: Zack Pace, Sonoma Stompers.
* Executive of the Year: Brett Creamer, Sonoma Stompers.
***
Rico Abreu of St. Helena finished fifth in last month’s “A” Feature race of the 34th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals, presented by General Tire, at Tulsa Expo Raceway in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
It was a 55-lap race.