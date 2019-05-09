Outfielder Brianna Bowers, a freshman from Napa, was named to the All-Big Sky Conference Team for the Sacramento State softball team.
Bowers, a 2018 Napa High School graduate and a two-time Cal-Hi Sports All-State selection for the Grizzlies, is batting .321 in 41 games, with two doubles, two triples, six RBIs and two stolen bases.
She has played in right field, in left field and at designated player for Sacramento State.
Bowers is second for the Hornets with a .404 batting average in Big Sky Conference games. Her 12-game hitting streak, from March 22 to April 10, is the longest by a Sacramento State player this year and is tied for the 12th longest streak in the program’s Division I era, according to a hornetsports.com report.
Bowers is one the top players in Napa High school history, as she was named Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s 2017 All-Napa County team and was selected All-Monticello Empire League all four years.
She had a .457 career batting average and .511 on-base percentage with 160 hits and 84 RBIs in 107 games.
Sacramento State (29-24 overall, 9-8 Big Sky), the host team and No. 4 seed, lost to No. 5 seed Portland State 2-1 in 11 innings, in the first round of the conference championship tournament on Wednesday at Shea Stadium.
There are six teams in the tournament, which has a double-elimination format. The winner gets an automatic spot for the NCAA Regionals.
***
UC Davis’ Addie Dearden, a junior from Napa, was named to the 2019 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation All-Academic Team for women’s lacrosse, the conference announced on Thursday.
Dearden is majoring in viticulture and enology.
It’s the second time that Dearden has received MPSF All-Academic honors.
***
Twelve players from six Napa County high schools were named to the Prep2Prep.com All-North Coast Section boys soccer team.
Vintage’s Diego Cortez, a defender, and Carlos Ayala, who plays goalkeeper, are on the first team.
Napa’s Julio Alonzo, a midfielder, is on the second team
Francis Aquilina of St. Helena, Abad Cuenca of Calistoga, Chris Hernandez of American Canyon, and Gerardo Perez of Vintage were named to the third team. Aquilina and Cuenca are forwards. Hernandez and Perez are midfielders.
Selected as honorable mention were Billy Biondini and Duran Paez of American Canyon, Mario Avina of Calistoga, Christian Gutierrez and Jordan Bowman-Davis of Justin-Siena, Juan Leon of Napa, and Christian Ceja of Vintage.
***
Ron Nocetti, the associate executive director, was named as the executive director by the CIF executive committee, it was announced on Wednesday.
Nocetti, who takes over on Aug. 1, becomes the federation’s ninth executive director. Nocetti will replace Roger L. Blake, who is retiring.
The CIF is the governing body for high school sports in the state of California and represents 1,606 public and private member schools.