Addie Dearden of Napa was named to the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation women’s lacrosse All-Tournament team for UC Davis.
Dearden, a Napa High School graduate, plays as a defender for UC Davis, which lost to visiting San Diego State, 15-7, in the conference championship game at Aggie Stadium on Sunday.
UC Davis ends the season at 9-8 overall.
***
The women’s water polo season for UC Davis came to an end at the Big West Championships at Ken Lindgren Aquatics Center in Long Beach last week.
UC Davis, the No. 3 seed, beat Cal State Northridge, the No. 6 seed, 15-8. Kathleen Schafle, a Vintage High graduate, scored a goal for the Aggies.
Schafle scored two goals for UC Davis in a 14-7 loss to Hawaii, the No. 5 seed, in the semifinals.
UC Davis fell in the third-place game to UC Santa Barbara, 7-5. Schafle had three steals.
***
Kendall Martin won the women’s javelin with a throw of 128-9 for UC Santa Barbara in a track and field dual meet against visiting Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo last week.
Martin is a Justin-Siena graduate.
***
Aidan Willard, a redshirt sophomore quarterback from Napa, completed 2 of 5 passes for 50 yards in Oregon State’s Orange-Black spring football game at Reser Stadium in Corvallis last month.
Oregon State begins the 2019 season at home on Aug. 30 against Oklahoma State.
Willard is a 2017 Justin-Siena graduate and appeared in one game last year, against Arizona State.
He was the starting quarterback on Justin-Siena’s 2014 CIF North Coast Section Division IV championship team. Willard was a starter each of his four years at Justin-Siena.
He was the Newcomer of the Year on the All-Napa County team as a sophomore after leading Justin-Siena to the NCS title.
Willard threw for over 2,800 yards with 29 touchdown passes during his career. He also rushed for over 1,900 yards and scored 17 touchdowns in his career.
He was the Offensive Player of the Year on the All-Napa County team as a junior.
He was selected honorable mention for the Braves on the All-North Coast Section team by Prep2Prep.com as a senior, when he was limited to just four games due to injury.
Willard received honorable mention honors on offense on the All-Marin County Athletic League team.
***
Caleb Tremblay of Napa goes into the 2019 season for USC as a junior on the defensive line. He was allowed to redshirt due to a knee sprain last year, USC reported in its spring football prospectus on its website, usctrojans.com.
Tremblay, a Vintage High graduate and a transfer from American River College-Sacramento, saw action in USC’s first three games on the defensive line during the 2018 season, USC reported. He was credited with two tackles.
Tremblay was named first-team All-Monticello Empire League on defense as a junior and senior for Vintage.
He was named PrepStar All-Western Region, JC Athletic Bureau All-California Region I first team, and All-National NorCal Conference as a sophomore defensive tackle at American River College.
***
Grace Bailey from Soquel High School and Parker Boswell from El Diamante High School-Visalia were selected as the 2019 CIF Scholar-Athletes of the Year, the state CIF office announced on Monday.
Since 1982, the scholarship award identifies student-athletes who excel in the classroom, athletics, and are strong contributors to their schools and communities, according to a press release.
The State Capitol and Senate and Assembly Floors will honor Bailey and Boswell on May 16 in Sacramento.