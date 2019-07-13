Caity Newburn, a freshman, was named to the 37th annual Cal-Hi Sports All-State Softball Team for Napa High School, the Vine Valley Athletic League champion.
Newburn, who batted .649 with 37 hits, 11 home runs, nine doubles and 33 RBIs, was selected All-State Underclass after leading the Grizzlies (15-8 overall, 9-3 VVAL) into the CIF North Coast Section Division 1 playoffs.
Newburn, who had a .759 on-base percentage and a 1.385 slugging percentage, is second-team at catcher on the elite team.
“These are the best of the best for juniors, sophomores and freshmen,” Mark Tennis, the co-founder and publisher of CalHiSports.com, wrote.
Napa beat Clayton Valley Charter-Concord, 23-13, and lost to Foothill-Pleasanton, 11-1, during the playoffs in May.
Newburn also earned several other accolades:
* Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s All-Napa County team.
* North Coast Section Freshman of the Year by Prep2Prep.com.
* National Freshman of the Year finalist on the MaxPreps.com Freshman All-American Team.
***
Jack Squires of Napa won his first individual national championship at the National Senior Games Association in masters track and field in Albuquerque, New Mexico on June 18.
Squires won the 75-79 age group men’s high jump title with a height of 4 feet, 4.36 inches.
Squires said he will now point toward the national meets and the World Championships in Toronto next year.
***
Alyssa Andrews of Vintage High was named as a recipient of the West Coast Jamboree’s 2018 tournament Scholarship Program, www.Prep2Prep.com reported.
Each of the three recipients will receive a $2,500 scholarship. Andrews will attend UC Santa Barbara in the fall.
Andrews was named as the Napa Valley Register’s 2018-19 All-Napa County Girls Basketball Player of the Year after averaging 15.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game for Vintage (20-8 overall, 11-1 Vine Valley Athletic League), the VVAL champion.
Andrews was selected as the VVAL Most Valuable Player. She was named honorable mention All-North Coast Section by www.Prep2Prep.com.
***
Kathryn Henry of Silverado Resort and Spa finished 19th in the senior championship of the Northern California Golf Association’s Women’s Amateur Championship earlier this month.
Henry had rounds of 93 and 91 for a 184 total at Poppy Hills Golf Course at Pebble Beach.
***
Peyton Mott of Napa was named to the 2019 PacWest All-Academic Team for the Dominican University of California softball team.
Mott is a Napa High graduate.
***
Aaron Beverly, who works in the golf department at Silverado Resort and Spa, finished 61st in a Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada event earlier in the month.
Beverly earned $590 after shooting rounds of 69, 68, 73 and 74 at the Windsor Championship, held at Ambassador Golf Club in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.
Beverly is a Fairfield resident who was twice named as the Big Sky Conference Player of the Year for Sacramento State.
The Golf Coaches Association of America named Beverly, a 2012 graduate of Armijo High School, to the PING Division I All-West Region team.
He had three wins and was a four-time Big Sky All-Academic honoree during his college career.
***
Jaime Long of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Prescott, Arizona) was selected as the Athletic Director of the Year in the California Pacific Conference.
The award is selected by the league’s ADs.
Embry-Riddle has won five straight Commissioner’s Cup Awards. It’s presented to the top athletic program in the CalPac.
Pacific Union College of Angwin is a member of the CalPac.
***
Kris Negron of Napa is batting .314 with 15 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 61 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in 80 games as a utility player for the Tacoma Rainiers of the Pacific Coast League.
Tacoma is the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.
***
Jack Pridy and Jason Pridy of Napa and Nikolas Dodson of American Canyon are playing for the Solano Mudcats, a summer collegiate baseball team.
The Mudcats are based in Fairfield and play in the California Collegiate League.
Also in the league are the Healdsburg Prune Packers, Lincoln Potters, San Francisco Seals, Santa Barbara Foresters, Orange County Riptide, Arroyo Seco Saints, San Luis Obispo Blues, Conejo Oaks and Academy Barons.
***
Aaron Shortridge has a 3-4 record and 3.89 earned run average in 16 games (all starts) as a pitcher for the Bradenton Marauders of the Florida State League.
Bradenton is the Class A Advanced affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ organization.
Shortridge, a 2015 Vintage High graduate who is from Napa, was selected in the fourth round by Pittsburgh in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft.
He pitched for three years at UC Berkeley and was named honorable mention on the Pac-12 All-Conference team as a junior.
***
Two area players, Jason Anthony and Glenn Andrade, are in the field for the Northern California Golf Association’s 16th annual Amateur Stroke Play Championship at Poppy Hills Golf Course at Pebble Beach.
Anthony is a Justin-Siena graduate and plays out of The Olympic Club in San Francisco.
Andrade plays out of Silverado Resort and Spa.
The NCGA event ends on Sunday.