Napa High School’s Caity Newburn, a catcher who hit .649 with 37 hits, 11 home runs, nine doubles and 33 RBIs during the spring softball season, was named to the MaxPreps.com 2019 Freshman All-American Team.
MaxPreps named Newburn, the Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s All-Napa County team, as a National Freshman of the Year finalist.
Newburn had a .759 on-base percentage and a 1.385 slugging percentage to lead Napa (15-8 overall, 9-3 Vine Valley Athletic League) to the VVAL title and into the CIF North Coast Section Division 1 playoffs.
The Grizzlies beat Clayton Valley Charter-Concord, 23-13, and lost to Foothill-Pleasanton, 11-1, during the playoffs in May.
Newburn was selected as the North Coast Section Freshman of the Year by Prep2Prep.com.
***
The USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup Team is off to a 2-0 start in Group A preliminary-round play at the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup in Heraklion, Crete, Greece.
Jalen Green of Napa’s Prolific Prep Academy scored nine points and had four rebounds and four steals to help the Americans to a 72-58 win over Greece on Wednesday
Green, a 6-foot-5, 175-pound guard who is going into his senior season, was 4-of-9 shooting in 22 minutes.
Green scored eight points on 3-of-7 from the floor and had one rebound in 18 minutes as the USA beat Serbia, 92-88, on Thursday.
There are 16 teams in the World Cup, which continues through July 7.
“This summer, I’ve just been working on getting stronger, getting ready for that next level,” Green, who is a transfer from San Joaquin Memorial-Fresno, said in a story at usab.com. “My shot, creating in the half court and being more of a leader and on my defense.”
Green is playing with USA Basketball for the third year in a row.
“Representing the U.S., just playing the game we love is cool, it’s humbling,” Green said at usab.com. “It’s a good experience and a different perspective on the game. It’s an all-around blessing.
“It’s a whole different game with USA Basketball. You have different coaches giving you their experience and their insights about the game.”
***
Napa High’s Caity Newburn and Grace Guzman, Vintage’s Taylor Brandt, and American Canyon’s Katherine Montuya were named to the San Francisco Chronicle’s All-Metro high school softball team.
Newburn was selected first team as a utility player.
Guzman was named honorable mention North Bay as an outfielder.
Brandt was chosen honorable mention North Bay as an outfielder.
Montuya was selected honorable mention East Bay as a catcher.
***
Eli Wood of Vintage High and Tyree Reed of American Canyon were named to the San Francisco Chronicle’s 2019 All-Metro high school baseball team.
Wood was named honorable mention North Bay as a pitcher.
Reed was chosen honorable mention East Bay as a utility player.
***
Joelle Aiello batted .408 with 84 hits in 59 games (all starts) as a sophomore utility player for the Valley City State University (Valley City, North Dakota) softball team.
Aiello, a Vintage High graduate, had 13 doubles, seven triples, 25 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.
Aiello also has a .960 fielding percentage.
***
Katie O’Donnell, a Napa High graduate, completed her freshman season of softball at the University of Chicago with a .397 batting average in 27 games (21 starts).
O’Donnell had 25 hits, including two doubles and two home runs, with 13 RBIs, six stolen bases and a .967 fielding percentage.
***
Hannah Chau and Kendall Martin, both freshmen and graduates of Justin-Siena, placed in their respective events at the Big West Conference Championships in May at UC Santa Barbara’s Pauley Track and Field Facility.
Martin was 11th in the women’s javelin throw (39.79m) for UC Santa Barbara.
Chau was fifth in the women’s 10,000-meter run (35:43.62) for UC Irvine.
Chau was eighth in the women’s 5,000-meter run (17:21.20).
***
Napa High graduate Peyton Mott completed her freshman season on the Dominican University of California softball team with a .299 batting average in 47 games (46 starts).
Mott had 41 hits, with eight doubles, two home runs, 18 RBIs, nine stolen bases and a .952 fielding percentage.
***
Brianna Bowers batted .333 in 44 games as a freshman on the Sacramento State softball team.
Bowers, a Napa High graduate, had 40 hits, with two doubles, two triples, seven RBIs, two stolen bases and a .938 fielding percentage.
***
Emily Oestreich, a Vintage High graduate, went 6-2 with a 4.43 earned run average in 22 appearances (11 starts) with one complete game and one save as a senior pitcher for the University of Illinois softball team.
***
Emily Schuttish went 1-9 with a 5.44 earned run average in 29 appearances as a sophomore pitcher for the UC Santa Barbara softball team.
Schuttish, a Vintage High graduate, had one save and one complete game.