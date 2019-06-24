Napa High School softball standout Caity Newburn was named as the North Coast Section Freshman of the Year in softball by Prep2Prep.com.
Newburn, a catcher, batted .649 with 37 hits, 11 home runs, nine doubles, 33 RBIs, a .759 on-base percentage and a 1.385 slugging percentage to lead Napa (15-8) in those categories.
The Grizzlies won the Vine Valley Athletic League title with a 9-3 record and went 1-1 in the CIF North Coast Section Division 1 playoffs, beating Clayton Valley Charter-Concord, 23-13, and losing to Foothill-Pleasanton, 11-1, in May.
Newburn was also selected as the Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s 2019 All-Napa County team.
***
The list of nominees for the 37th annual Cal-Hi Sports All-State Softball Team includes seven players from Napa Valley schools: Jenna Baker, Grace Guzman and Caity Newburn of Napa, Lisa Bolton and Katherine Montuya of American Canyon, and Taylor Brandt and Morgan Groves of Vintage.
***
Caity Newburn of Napa was named first team designated hitter on the Prep2Prep.com 2019 All-North Coast Section softball team.
Katherine Montuya was named second team for American Canyon at catcher.
Grace Guzman of Napa was named second team for Napa as an outfielder.
Taylor Brandt of Vintage was named second team as an outfielder.
Haylee Giarritta of Napa was named third team as an infielder.
Clare Garcia and Victoria Politz of Justin-Siena, Lindsey Lehman and Kimmie Walston of Napa, Morgan Groves and Sierra Crocker of Vintage, Lisa Bolton of American Canyon, and Carter Dahline of St. Helena were named as honorable mention.
***
Damany Hendrix, Justin-Siena High School’s head boys basketball coach from 2015-2017, is the Director of Player Development and Quality Control on the Vanderbilt University (Nashville, Tennessee) men’s basketball staff.
Hendrix’s responsibilities with the Commodores, who play in the Southeastern Conference, include overseeing student-athlete development programs, community service initiatives, special events, and assist with branding and marketing, player behavior, academics, and camps, according to vucommodores.com.
Hendrix, a 1998 Vallejo High graduate, coached in the G-League as an assistant for the NA Suns and the Raptors 905 the last two years.
He has also worked as a skills trainer in player development for a basketball club in China.
Hendrix was a two-year All-Southland Conference player for Lamar. He graduated from Lamar in 2003 with a major in general studies.
***
The California Pacific Conference, an NAIA Division II league, is expanding to 13 member schools with the addition of the University of Saint Katherine.
The CalPac’s Presidents Council confirmed the unanimous recommendation by the league’s Directors Council to accept Saint Katherine, located in San Marcos, Calif., as an active member, according to a report on the conference’s website, calpacathletics.com.
The Firebirds will have full league membership immediately, but will begin competing in conference play in 2020-21 when they are eligible to take part in NAIA postseason action, it was reported at www.calpacathletics.com.
“Saint Katherine is a great fit for our conference, with their commitment to growth and a strong university mission. We are absolutely thrilled to add the Firebirds to our athletics family,” Commissioner Don Ott said.
The Cal Pac, founded in 1995, includes Pacific Union College of Angwin and Cal State Maritime Academy of Vallejo.
***
Jalen Green, a 6-foot-5, 175-pound guard who is going into his senior season for Napa’s Prolific Prep Academy, was named to the 2019 USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup Team roster, it was announced last week at usab.com.
The 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup is June 29-July 7 in Heraklion, Crete, Greece.
There are 12 players on the U.S. team.
“When you think about playing international basketball it’s about toughness, it’s about experience, IQ, and I think that all adds up to why we chose this roster and hopefully moving forward it gives us the best opportunity to win the gold,” Bruce Weber, the USA and Kansas State University head coach, said in a report at usab.com.
There are 16 teams in the World Cup. The U.S. has preliminary-round games in Group A against New Zealand on June 29, Lithuania on June 30, and Senegal on July 2.
Green averaged 31.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this past season for San Joaquin Memorial-Fresno. Green was named elite-first team overall and first team open/Division I on the 41st annual Cal-Hi Sports all-state boys basketball team.