Notes and Quotes: Napa High's Guzman 38th in Cal-Hi softball rankings

Now with 15 schools in three states, including Pacific Union College of Angwin, the Cal Pac is the largest athletic conference in the NAIA, according to a report at calpacathletics.com.

“The two institutions have already been approved for membership in the Cal Pac and bring to 12 the number of new NAIA members the Cal Pac has brought into the Association since 2010,” the league said in a report.

“Park-Gilbert and Westcliff are going to be positive and influential members of our conference and the NAIA,” Cal Pac commissioner Don Ott said in a story on the league’s website. “These institutions bring quality leadership, high character values, and championship aspirations into the Cal Pac. Adding these two is a ‘greater thing’ in these difficult times.”

Pacific Union has been an original member of the Cal Pac since it was founded in 1995.

***

Larry Nelson, the co-founder of Vacaville High’s storied wrestling program and the Bulldogs’ head coach for 33 years, passed away on April 16.