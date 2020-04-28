Notes and Quotes: Napa High's Guzman 38th in Cal-Hi softball rankings

Napa High School senior Grace Guzman, the center fielder who signed a national letter-of-intent earlier this year to play softball for UCLA, is listed among the “1st ever Hot 100 Player Ranks” in California, CalHiSports.com announced on April 22.
Guzman is No. 38 on the elite list.
“Partly as a result of the season getting shut down and our intention to provide extra coverage for spring sports athletes, for the first time we are adding Hot 100 player rankings for softball, specifically focusing on the Class of 2020,” CalHiSports.com reported in its “2020 Hot 100 Rankings” story.
Guzman was named as a North Bay honorable mention selection on The San Francisco Chronicle’s All-Metro team and was selected second team on the Prep2Prep.com All-North Coast Section team after hitting .471 (33-for-70) with seven doubles, 10 RBIs and 14 stolen bases last year.
She was a finalist for Offensive Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s 2019 All-Napa County team after being named to the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Second Team.
Guzman put up some very impressive numbers during her Napa High career: 132 hits, including 23 doubles and five triples, .466 batting average, 50 RBIs, 104 runs scored, 76 stolen bases.
She has played on several tournament travel ball teams over the years, including Napa Valley Express, KG Hitters (Concord), Sorcerer (San Ramon), All-American Sports Academy (Woodland), Athletics Mercados, and Universal Fastpitch (Martinez).
***
Alyvia Fiske, a junior at Simon Fraser University (Burnaby, British Columbia), took third place at 155 pounds at the Cliff Keen National Collegiate Women's Wrestling Championships at Adrian College in Michigan in March.
The Vintage High graduate was named All-American at the 2019 Women’s College Wrestling Association Championships.
Fiske was twice named as the Napa Valley Register’s Female Athlete of the Year and compiled a 148-9 record, winning two CIF state championships, during her career at Vintage.
She was selected as the California state winner of the 2017 Tricia Saunders High School Excellence Award, the National Wrestling Hall of Fame announced.
***
Jalen Green, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound shooting guard who averaged 31.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5 assists per game in leading Prolific Prep of Napa Christian to a 31-3 record and the Grind Session national title, has been recognized by MaxPreps.com as one of the “100 of most promising seniors in the country” in a report on April 17.
The report, “Celebrating Seniors: Top 100 high school athletes in the Class of 2020,” honors those from around the country.
Green, a transfer from San Joaquin Memorial High School in Fresno, scored 3,299 points in his high school career. He plans to enter the NBA G League professional pathway program, MaxPreps.com reported.
He was named SI All-American’s inaugural National Player of the Year, Sports Illustrated announced at si.com on April 3. He was also selected to the SI All-American Boys Basketball Team’s first team.
Green scored 1,008 points during the 2019-20 season, a single season record for Prolific Prep.
Prolific Prep is No. 7 in the MaxPreps Top 25 National High School Basketball Rankings.
Green was also named to the MaxPreps.com 2019-20 High School Boys Basketball All-American Team, it was announced on March 25 at maxpreps.com. He is on the first team.
He is a three-time gold medalist with USA Basketball’s Junior National Team, winning titles at the 2017 FIBA Americas U16 Championship, 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup, and 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup, all of which are international events.
Green was selected as the MVP of the 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup, played in Santa Fe, Argentina, as he averaged 15.7 points per game.
***
The California Pacific Conference will expand with the addition of Park University of Gilbert, Ariz., and Westcliff University of Irvine, the league announced March 31.
The schools have been officially approved for membership into the NAIA, effective July 1, the Cal Pac and NAIA announced.
Now with 15 schools in three states, including Pacific Union College of Angwin, the Cal Pac is the largest athletic conference in the NAIA, according to a report at calpacathletics.com.
“The two institutions have already been approved for membership in the Cal Pac and bring to 12 the number of new NAIA members the Cal Pac has brought into the Association since 2010,” the league said in a report.
“Park-Gilbert and Westcliff are going to be positive and influential members of our conference and the NAIA,” Cal Pac commissioner Don Ott said in a story on the league’s website. “These institutions bring quality leadership, high character values, and championship aspirations into the Cal Pac. Adding these two is a ‘greater thing’ in these difficult times.”
Pacific Union has been an original member of the Cal Pac since it was founded in 1995.
***
Larry Nelson, the co-founder of Vacaville High’s storied wrestling program and the Bulldogs’ head coach for 33 years, passed away on April 16.
“It’s with a heavy heart to share that Vacaville Wrestling’s patriarch, Coach Larry Nelson, has passed away. We all have a tremendous amount of love and appreciation for Coach Nelson, who founded our beloved wrestling program,” Vacaville High wrestling announced on its Facebook page, facebook.com/VHSBulldogWrestling.
Nelson won a high school state title in 1949 in Wisconsin. He won a Big Ten Conference title at the University of Michigan in 1951.
He started the wrestling program at Vacaville in 1961 with Tom Zunino, a former head football coach and athletic director. Nelson coached the Bulldogs, annually one of the top teams in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section and state, until his retirement in 1994.
Nelson, an English teacher, was inducted into the Vacaville High Hall of Fame with the inaugural class in 2014.
“Currently, the Vacaville Wrestling program consists of over 200 student-athletes and countless alumni which will always embody the Nelson Legacy...toughness,” the team said on Facebook.
Nelson led Vacaville to 26 league titles and six Sac-Joaquin Section championships. He was inducted into the SJS Hall of Fame with the inaugural class in 2010 and is also in the California Wrestling Hall of Fame.
“He was just an iconic guy, very quiet, singled-minded,” Fred Jones, a former head football coach and wrestling assistant at Vaca High, told the Daily Republic newspaper of Fairfield. “He started a great wrestling program, he developed the program. … Larry brought a toughness to a whole generation of kids, his style of wrestling, what he believed in, the discipline of it all. His wrestlers all loved him. They worked extra hard for him.
“Larry touched a lot of guys’ lives. He was quite a character, a great wrestling coach. He was all about competition and making kids better. He didn’t rely on wrestling clubs; he developed them himself.”
Vacaville head coach Clint Birch, who was on the wrestling team from 1986-1988, told the The Reporter newspaper of Vacaville that Nelson wasn't a braggart.
“I just knew that when you walked into the Vacaville High wrestling room and Larry Nelson was there, you just knew that was the guy that everybody looked up to … He never told us anything about himself. It was always just about one thing — Vacaville High School. Very few people know just how good Larry was as a wrestler.
"Larry was just always a quiet man who didn’t have to say much to get his message across. He was an extremely hard worker. You just lived for the few moments when he would talk to you for a little bit and look your way … He would run every mile that we ran, he would run on Sundays with us, he would take us all over to any wrestling tournament we wanted to go to. He was just somebody who was all in.”
Email Marty James at martyjames.sports@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @marty_nvr
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!