The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Kris Negron, a utility player from Napa, from the Seattle Mariners on Sunday in exchange for Daniel Castro, a minor league infielder, mlb.com reported.
Negron was promoted from Triple-A Tacoma of the Pacific Coast League and joined the Mariners on July 16.
Negron was batting .310 with 15 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 61 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in 82 games for Tacoma.
Negron appeared in 10 games for Seattle and was batting .217 with five hits and one RBI.
***
Mike Muniz, a defender for Napa Valley 1839 FC, was selected for the National XI team for the 2019 season, the National Premier Soccer League announced on July 26.
Teams, media, fans, and supporters were all part of the online voting process, the NPSL reported on its website, www.npsl.com.
This is the third year of Napa Valley 1839 FC, a local men’s amateur soccer team.
The NPSL is a member of the United States Adult Soccer Association and is affiliated with the United States Soccer Federation, according to npsl.com.
Napa Valley 1839 FC went 3-6-2 in the West Region Conference’s Golden Gate Division this year.
***
Kiwa Anisman of Yountville has been recognized as an All-American Scholar for the 2018-19 academic year by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association, it was announced by Macalester College on July 11.
Anisman, a 2018 Vintage High School graduate, is going into her sophomore season on the Macalester women’s golf team.
Macalester, a small, private NCAA Division III school in St. Paul, Minnesota, had the third-highest grade point average among NCAA Div. III colleges for the 2018-19 academic year, the WGCA announced.
Macalester is a member of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Anisman was named All-Monticello Empire League each of her four years on the girls golf team at Vintage. She was a co-captain for Vintage as a sophomore, junior and senior.
She was the MEL Player of the Year as a junior and senior.
***
Samuel Gomez and Rocco Lee, who are both from Napa, each tied for fifth place in the boys 14-18 division of the Junior Golf Association of Northern California’s Foxtail Junior Championship on July 20.
They each shot 81 on Foxtail Golf Club’s South Course in Rohnert Park.
***
Aaron Shortridge of Napa got a no-decision for host Bradenton in the Marauders’ 3-2 Florida State League win over St. Lucie on July 27 at LECOM Park.
Shortridge, a 2015 Vintage High graduate, started and pitched six innings, allowing two runs (both earned) and four hits, walked two and struck out three.
He faced 23 batters and threw 91 pitches (61 for strikes). He got eight groundouts and four fly-outs.
Bradenton is the Class A Advanced affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ organization.
Shortridge was selected in the fourth round by Pittsburgh in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of UC Berkeley.
***
The Petaluma Leghorns won their second straight title at the State American Legion Senior Baseball Championships by defeating the Merced Volunteers in Monday’s title game, 8-3, at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.
There were six teams in the four-day tournament, which had a double-elimination format, at Cleve Borman Field.
The senior division is for teams with players ages 19-and-under.
Petaluma advances to the Western Region tournament, to be played at Laurel Creek Community Park in Fairfield, Aug. 7-11. The Western Region will have teams from California, Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, New Mexico, Nevada and Utah.
The Leghorns reached the state tournament by winning five straight games at the Area 1 Tournament in Woodland.
The American Legion World Series is Aug. 15-20 at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, North Carolina.