Napa Valley 1839 FC opened the National Premier Soccer League Members Cup, a fall tournament, with a 2-0 loss on Saturday to the Milwaukee Torrent at Hart Park in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.
Milwaukee scored twice in the second half, on goals from Francisco Filippi and Lucca Lemos.
Each of the participating teams are NPSL members. The tournament, which concludes Oct. 26, is governed by the United States Adult Soccer Association, according to npsl.com.
Napa Valley 1839 FC, in its third year as a local men’s amateur soccer team, went 3-6-2 during the West Region Conference’s Golden Gate Division regular season.
The NPSL is a member of the United States Adult Soccer Association and is affiliated with the United States Soccer Federation, according to npsl.com.
Napa Valley 1839 FC continues the Members Cup when it faces Detroit City FC on Aug. 24 at Justin-Siena High School’s Dodd Stadium at 7 p.m.
***
Rico Abreu of Rutherford finished 22nd at the Knoxville Nationals, a World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series’ 50-lap feature race, on Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Iowa.
***
Albuquerque, New Mexico won two games on Sunday, beating Petaluma, 6-5, and Honolulu, Hawaii, 5-3, to capture the Region 8 Western-2019 American Legion Baseball national tournament in Fairfield.
Albuquerque advances to the American Legion World Series, Aug. 15-20 at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, North Carolina.
Destrehan, Louisiana, Festus, Missouri, Danville, Illinois, Idaho Falls, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, Randolph County, N.C., and Fargo, North Dakota are also entered.
***
Torrey Van Winden, an opposite hitter from Napa, returns for her senior season for the Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo volleyball team. The Mustangs went 25-3 last year, winning the Big West Conference title for the second straight year and advancing to the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row.
Van Winden was the Big West Player of the Year and was named as an American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American opposite hitter.
Van Winden is a Vintage High graduate.
***
Kathleen Schafle, who plays on the UC Davis women’s water polo team, was selected last month to the 2018-19 Big West Academic All-Conference team for the spring season, the league announced.
Schafle, a junior from Napa, is majoring in managerial economics.
Schafle is a Vintage High graduate.
***
Jason Anthony, a Justin-Siena graduate, is entered in this week’s Northern California Golf Association annual Amateur Match Play Championship at Spyglass Hill Golf Course at Pebble Beach. It’s one of the oldest of the NCGA’s events and concludes on Aug. 16.
Anthony plays out of The Olympic Club in San Francisco.
***
Several players on the Napa Silverados are putting up big numbers offensively during their Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs season.
This includes Willie Salas (.348 batting average, 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 32 RBIs), Josh Montelongo (.305, five doubles, 18 home runs, 47 RBIs), Nick Ultsch (.298, nine doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 41 RBIs), Dakota Conners (.292, 10 doubles, four triples, home run, 19 RBIs), Nicco Toni (.279, 11 doubles, two home runs, 28 RBIs), Jordan Garr (.262, eight doubles, three triples, three home runs, 30 RBIs), Sean Jackson (.232, double, four RBIs), Dom Bethancourt (.231, five doubles, two triples, four home runs, 17 RBIs), Jordan Anderson (.214, four doubles, triple, seven home runs, 21 RBIs), and Jake Marshall (.208, two doubles, two home runs, 14 RBIs).
This is the seventh year of the PAPBC, a Northern California-based summer league that was founded in 2013 and consists of five teams.
It’s an independent league with no affiliation to Major League Baseball.