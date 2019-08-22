Napa Valley 1839 FC, a local men’s amateur soccer team, continues play in the National Premier Soccer League Members Cup on Saturday when it faces Detroit City FC at Justin-Siena High School’s Dodd Stadium at 7 p.m.
Napa Valley lost its opening match in the Members Cup, a fall tournament, to the Milwaukee Torrent at Hart Park in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, 2-0. Milwaukee scored twice in the second half.
Each of the participating teams are NPSL members. The tournament, which concludes Oct. 26, is governed by the United States Adult Soccer Association, according to npsl.com.
Napa Valley 1839 FC, in its third year, went 3-6-2 during the West Region Conference’s Golden Gate Division regular season. The NPSL is a member of the United States Adult Soccer Association and is affiliated with the United States Soccer Federation, according to npsl.com.
Detroit City FC won last week in its NPSL Members Cup opener, 2-1 over Chattanooga FC at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, Michigan.
***
Vintage High graduate Scott McCarron tied for fourth place and earned $110,700 at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open, a PGA Tour Champions’ event, last week at En-Joie Golf Club in Endicott, New York.
McCarron had rounds of 69, 66 and 69 for a 12-under-par 204 total.
His earnings for the year, through 17 events, total $2,102,505. It’s the third year in a row that he has gone over the $2 million mark.
McCarron has had the lead in the Charles Schwab Cup standings for 12 straight weeks.
The PGA Tour Champions is at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge in Snoqualmie, Washington for this week’s Boeing Classic. The tournament begins on Friday.
***
Right-hander Aaron Shortridge picked up the win Tuesday, starting and pitching six innings as the Bradenton Marauders beat the Palm Beach Cardinals, 5-1, in a Florida State League game at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida.
Shortridge (9-4), a Vintage High graduate, allowed one run (earned) on six hits, walked one and struck out six while facing 24 batters.
He threw 84 pitches (56 for strikes) and got three groundouts and four fly-outs.
Bradenton is the Class A Advanced affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ organization.
Shortridge was selected in the fourth round by Pittsburgh in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of UC Berkeley.
***
The CalHiSports.com Preseason Girls Volleyball State Top 20, announced on Aug. 18, has two CIF North Coast Section teams: No. 9 Marin Catholic-Kentfield and No. 20 James Logan-Union City.
At No. 16 is St. Francis-Sacramento, which is led by Alynn Wright, the Troubadours’ longtime coach who is a 1978 Justin-Siena graduate and a former three-sport athlete (volleyball, basketball, track and field) for the Braves.
Wright was named to the Justin-Siena Hall of Honor in 2012.
Wright, who is in her 30th year of leading the program, was named as the 2017-18 California Coach of the Year for girls volleyball by the National Federation of State High School Associations Coaches Association.
Wright, who is originally from Napa, has won 12 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section and 21 Delta League titles at St. Francis.
She was inducted into the Sac-Joaquin Section Hall of Fame in 2014. She was named as a Sac-Joaquin Section Model Coach in 2005.
***
The Pacific Union College women’s volleyball team dropped its opening match on Wednesday, 3-0 to host Menlo College in Atherton.
Zaira Wilson led the Pioneers with three kills, four digs and four points in the 25-7, 25-8, 25-9 nonconference loss.
Maxime Paredes (five digs, one kill, two points), Sophia Fowler (five digs, one kill), Livia Wilson (two digs), and Ashley-Malia Rugnao (two digs) were the other contributors for Pacific Union.
***
The Sonoma Stompers clinched the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs’ regular-season title with a recent 13-2 win over San Rafael.
Sonoma gets an automatic berth to the league’s championship series, a best-of-three format, starting on Aug. 30.