Mike Muniz, Osvaldo "Balon" Velázquez Vazquez and Francisco "Pancho" Mendoza of Napa Valley 1839 FC were selected to the 2019 West Region-Golden Gate Conference XI team, the National Premier Soccer League announced.
Teams, media, fans and supporters were all part of the online voting process, the NPSL said at its website, npsl.com.
Muniz was selected as a defender, Vazquez as a midfielder, and Mendoza as a forward.
Sergio Sousa Jr. of Academica SC was selected as the head coach.
FC Davis (8-1-2) won the West Region Conference’s Golden Gate Division with 26 points.
FC Davis was followed by San Ramon FC (6-4-1), Academica SC (5-4-2), Sacramento Gold (5-4-2), El Farolito (4-3-4), Napa Valley 1839 FC (3-6-2), East Bay FC Stompers (2-6-3), and Sonoma County Sol FC (1-6-4).
This is the third year of Napa Valley 1839 FC, a local men’s amateur soccer team.
The NPSL is a member of the United States Adult Soccer Association and is affiliated with the United States Soccer Federation, according to npsl.com.
***
Kris Negron of Napa was promoted from Triple-A Tacoma of the Pacific Coast League and joined the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, mlb.com reported.
Negron, a utility player, was batting .310 with 15 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 61 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in 82 games for Tacoma.
“… At this point, any position feels like home. I’m comfortable with all of them,” Negron said in a story at mlb.com.
***
Vintage High School graduate Scott McCarron had his 10th top-10 finish of the PGA Tour Champions season when he tied for seventh place on Sunday at the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship in Akron, Ohio.
McCarron had rounds of 74, 67, 71 and 68 at Firestone Country Club.
It was his 13th top-10 finish in 20 major starts.
McCarron leads the Charles Schwab Cup rankings and has $1,991,805 in earnings. He has a 69.55 scoring average.
***
Jason Anthony, a 2001 Justin-Siena High School graduate and resident of Fairfield, finished in fifth place at the 39th annual Northern California Golf Association’s Amateur Stroke Play Championship on Sunday.
Anthony had rounds of 72, 70 and 72 for a 214 total at the par-71 Poppy Hills Golf Course, located at Pebble Beach.
Anthony, the NCGA Player of the Year in 2017, plays out of The Olympic Club in San Francisco. He is the leader in the NCGA Player of the Year points standings.
Glenn Andrade, who plays out of Silverado Resort and Spa, did not make the cut after rounds of 82 and 81.
Anthony won the 38th annual NCGA Mid-Amateur Championship in June at Poppy Hills.
He played golf at Justin-Siena, Napa Valley College and Fresno State. He played on the 2003 NVC team that won the California Community College Championship at Kings River Golf & Country Club in Kingsburg.
He played the Canadian Professional Golf Tour and Golden State Tour after college. He got his amateur status back after playing four years as a pro.
***
Maria Davis, a 2016 Justin-Siena graduate, is in the field for this week’s California Women’s Amateur Championship at Quail Lodge & Golf Club, a par-71 course, in Carmel Valley.
The tournament, now in its 53rd year, began on Tuesday.
Davis is going into her senior year at Long Beach State. Davis plays on the women’s golf team.
***
Aaron Shortridge of Napa made the start on Tuesday and got the win for Bradenton as the host Marauders shut out Clearwater in a Florida State League game, 8-0, at LECOM Park.
Shortridge (4-4), a 2015 Vintage High graduate, pitched five shutout innings and allowed four hits. He faced 19 batters and threw 63 pitches (47 for strikes). He got six groundouts and four fly-outs.
Bradenton is the Class A Advanced affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ organization.
Shortridge was selected in the fourth round by Pittsburgh in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of UC Berkeley.