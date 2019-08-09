Napa Valley 1839 FC opens the National Premier Soccer League Members Cup, a fall tournament, against the Milwaukee Torrent at Hart Park on Saturday at 5 p.m. (PDT) in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.
The participants are NPSL member teams. The tournament is governed by the United States Adult Soccer Association, the league said on its website, npsl.com. The tournament concludes on Oct. 26.
“I think it is a great opportunity,” Mike Muniz of Napa Valley 1839 FC said in a story at npsl.com. “I have heard great things about the Torrent. They have a great team, a great system.”
This is the third year of Napa Valley 1839 FC, a local men’s amateur soccer team.
The NPSL is a member of the United States Adult Soccer Association and is affiliated with the United States Soccer Federation, according to npsl.com.
Napa Valley 1839 FC went 3-6-2 during the West Region Conference’s Golden Gate Division regular season.
“I think it is a great opportunity for all of us to travel together and to build that bond again, especially for the younger players,” Muniz said at npsl.com. “Traveling far, staying in a hotel together, eating together, riding the bus together.”
Muniz added: “We have very high expectations. Working hard at training, being committed, buying in, trying to be positive for the team. I want to be very demanding, but also have positive vibes and make it fun.”
Muniz was selected to the 2019 West Region-Golden Gate Conference XI team, the NPSL announced.
Teams, media, fans and supporters were all part of the online voting process, the NPSL said at its website.
Muniz was selected as a defender.
Muniz was also selected for the National XI team for the 2019 season, the National Premier Soccer League announced.
Teams, media, fans, and supporters were all part of the online voting process, the NPSL reported on its website.
***
Jason Anthony, a Justin-Siena graduate who played golf for the Braves and Napa Valley College, tied for 10th place at the Northern California Golf Association’s Valley Amateur Championship.
Anthony shot 70-76 – 146 at Oakdale Golf and Country Club.
Anthony, who plays out of The Olympic Club in San Francisco, was still able to increase his lead in the NCGA Player of the Year standings. Anthony, the 2017 NCGA Player of the Year, has 1,556 points.
Bob Johnson of the Chardonnay Golf Club finished 10th in the NCGA Senior Valley Amateur Championship. Johnson shot 78-76 – 154.
***
Faith Williams of Pacific Union College is a member of the California Pacific Conference’s Student Athlete Council Executive Committee.
The second CalPac Student Athlete Council summit was held July 28-30 at Marymount California University in Rancho Palos Verdes. Williams was among 20 student-athletes from 11 CalPac schools who took part.
“The group, in its third year of existence, established goals for 2019-20, focused on character and leadership skills, took part in a service project, and came together as a group to help lead the 2,500 athletes at the 13 conference campuses,” according to a report on the conference’s website, calpacathletics.com.
***
Rico Abreu of Rutherford placed fifth in the 25-lap NOS Energy Drink Feature race on Thursday at the World of Outlaws’ Knoxville Nationals at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa.
***
Right-hander Aaron Shortridge turned in one of the best outings of his career, pitching eight shutout innings to lead the host Bradenton Marauders past the Dunedin Blue Jays, 4-1, in a Florida State League game on Thursday at LECOM Park.
Shortridge (7-4), a Vintage High graduate, got the win after allowing just two hits. He struck out four and walked one.
He faced 26 batters and threw 90 pitches (62 for strikes). He got nine groundouts and eight fly-outs.
Bradenton is the Class A Advanced affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ organization.
Shortridge was selected in the fourth round by Pittsburgh in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of UC Berkeley.