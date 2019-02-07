Richie Wessman, Napa High School’s new head football coach, and Kyle Foster, who is with Napa Sports News, are the guests of the KVON “SportsVine” show on Saturday.
The hour-long show, hosted by Duey Green, starts at 9 a.m. on KVON-1440 AM. It is re-aired the following Wednesday at 10 a.m. each week on KVON.
Wessman was a back-up quarterback at USC. He was a graduate assistant at both Clemson and Ole Miss, and spent two seasons as an offensive assistant at USC.
He was with the Tennessee Titans for five seasons, working in the organization as an offensive quality control assistant and an administrative assistant. With the Titans, he assisted with the offensive line, the running game and pass protection, along with film work.
***
Napa High (22-5 overall, 12-0 Vine Valley Athletic League) is No. 24 in this week’s prep2prep.com North Coast Section Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings.
***
The North Coast Section will announce playoff brackets for boys and girls basketball and boys and girls soccer teams on Sunday.
***
Rico Abreu of Rutherford finished in second place in the “A” main at the $2,000-to-win 360 Sprint Car Event at Stockton Dirt Track last month.
“It was nice to get back in a sprint car,” Abreu said in a story at Fully Injected Motorsports, fullyinjected.com. “I can’t thank my team enough for their hard work and dedication. Obviously, we ended last season on a pretty solid note.”
***
Kathleen Schafle, a junior who plays an attacker position, scored two goals and had four steals for the UC Davis women’s water polo team in a 13-8 loss to UCLA at the Cal Cup in Berkeley last month.
Schafle, a Vintage High graduate, scored two goals in the Aggies’ 13-11 loss to UC Berkeley.
Schafle scored four goals in UC Davis’ 12-11 win over Michigan at the Stanford Invite last weekend.
She had two goals in a loss to China, 19-9.
Schafle scored four goals in the Aggies’ 13-10 win over Indiana.
***
Guard Stephen Curry and forward Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors have been named as starters in the 68th NBA All-Star Game, the league announced.
The NBA All-Star Game is Feb. 17 at 5 p.m. at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
***
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was named as the NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month for January, the league announced.
Kerr directed the Warriors to an NBA-best 11-2 record.
***
Maureen Barnett (Rio Americano-Sacramento), Greg Largent (Escalon), Terry Logue (Bear River-Grass Valley), Jill McPherson (Ripon), Marcy Tarr (Marysville) and Rick Wanlin (Rosemont-Sacramento) have been named as the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Model Coach winners for the 2018-19 school year.
Now in its 18th year, the award honors coaches who are positive role models within schools and the community at-large, according to a press release.
The SJS oversees high school athletics for 198 schools and 225,000 students.