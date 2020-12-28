Notes and Quotes: Prolific Prep No. 2 in Grind rankings

Jackson was 3-of-7 from 3-point distance and had six rebounds and two assists.

Jackson played for Prolific Prep of Napa.

***

Paul Scruggs, a senior guard for Xavier, was named as the Big East Conference Player of the Week for men’s basketball after his 29-point game in a 91-88 win against Marquette, it was announced on Dec. 21 at goxavier.com.

Scruggs, who played at Prolific Prep of Napa, also had six assists, four rebounds and three steals.

Scruggs, a team captain, is averaging 15.8 points, 6.6 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals in 31.4 minutes per game.

As a junior, he was named to the Big East Championship All-Tournament Team.

***

June is a big month on the LPGA Tour’s 2021 calendar. It’s a big month for women’s golf in the Bay Area as well.

The U.S. Women’s Open is June 3-6 at The Olympic Club’s Lake Course in San Francisco. The event has a $5.5 million purse.

The LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship is June 10-13 at Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City.