Notes and Quotes: Prolific Prep No. 2 in Grind rankings

A 10-game winning streak has moved Prolific Prep of Napa to No. 2 in the Grind Session Top 9.
Prolific Prep won each of its six games at the TGS Bubble: Kentucky II, which was played Dec. 14-22 at Schroeder Expo Center in Paducah, Kentucky.
Prolific Prep (17-3) was dominant in its last three games of the event.
Stefan Todorovic was named Player of the Game as Prolific Prep beat Tennessee Prep, 81-48. Todorovic scored 17 points and had five rebounds and three assists. Adem Bona had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Crew.
Nate Bittle was selected Player of the Game as Prolific Prep beat North Florida Educational Institute, 60-31. Bittle scored 15 points and had four rebounds and three blocks. Milos Uzan had six points, four rebounds, eight assists and three steals for the Crew.
Kamari Lands was chosen as Player of the Game as Prolific Prep beat Balboa School (CA), 63-28. Lands scored 20 points and was 6-of-8 shooting from 3-point range. Lands also had three assists, three steals, two rebounds and two blocks. Uzan added 11 points, five rebounds and seven assists.
***
The Cal Maritime Department of Athletics and Physical Education, led by Karen Yoder, a Napa resident and the Keelhaulers’ Director of Athletics and Physical Education, promoted literacy in a “Books and Blankets" virtual reading with Mary Farmar Elementary School of Benicia on Dec. 17, the California Pacific Conference reported at calpacathletics.com on Dec. 21.
Student athletes and staff representing men’s and women’s basketball, sailing, cross country and women’s soccer took part in the “Books and Blankets” program.
Yoder is a former UC Davis, Cal State Hayward, UNC-Greensboro, Napa Valley College and Napa High softball head coach and also served as Calistoga High’s athletic director. She was also the athletics director at Mission Community College in Santa Clara.
She was named as the Big West Coach of the Year after leading UC Davis to the conference title and a spot in the NCAA Regional in 2010.
Yoder was also the Coastal Mountain Conference-North Central League III President and CIF North Coast Section Athletics Director Board member while at Calistoga.
***
Gary Trent Jr., a forward-guard who is in his third year, scored 11 points with three 3-pointers and had three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes for the host Portland Trail Blazers in a 120-100 loss to Utah in an NBA regular-season opening game at Moda Center on Dec. 23.
Trent played for Prolific Prep of Napa.
***
Josh Jackson, a third-year guard-forward, led the Detroit Pistons, scoring 19 points off the bench in an NBA regular-season opening 111-101 loss to Minnesota on Dec. 23 at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Jackson was 3-of-7 from 3-point distance and had six rebounds and two assists.
Jackson played for Prolific Prep of Napa.
***
Paul Scruggs, a senior guard for Xavier, was named as the Big East Conference Player of the Week for men’s basketball after his 29-point game in a 91-88 win against Marquette, it was announced on Dec. 21 at goxavier.com.
Scruggs, who played at Prolific Prep of Napa, also had six assists, four rebounds and three steals.
Scruggs, a team captain, is averaging 15.8 points, 6.6 assists, 4 rebounds and 2 steals in 31.4 minutes per game.
As a junior, he was named to the Big East Championship All-Tournament Team.
***
June is a big month on the LPGA Tour’s 2021 calendar. It’s a big month for women’s golf in the Bay Area as well.
The U.S. Women’s Open is June 3-6 at The Olympic Club’s Lake Course in San Francisco. The event has a $5.5 million purse.
The LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship is June 10-13 at Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City.
“Lake Merced is such a special place to me, both as the site of my first LPGA Tour win as a professional in 2014 and for my eagle in a playoff in 2018, which is definitely one of the highlights of my career,” Lydia Ko, a 15-time winner on the LPGA Tour, said in a report on the Northern California Golf Association’s website, blog.ncga.org on Dec. 21.
“I always love going to San Francisco, and to add the opportunity to play a major at The Olympic Club is just amazing. Thank you to the USGA for bringing us to one of the most iconic venues in the country.”
***
The PGA Tour’s 2020-21 season resumes in January with the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
The Tour announced at pgatour.com on Dec. 23 that the Sentry Tournament of Champions, a $6.7-million event scheduled for Jan. 6-10 at the Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii, has received commitments from Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm.
The event has a limited field.
Morikawa won two events this year, capturing the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio in July and then the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco in August.
“There are 28 players who have qualified for the 2021 event courtesy of their PGA Tour victories this calendar year, including six first timers. An additional 17 players without a victory this calendar year who advanced to the Tour Championship are subsequently eligible for the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions; the additional eligibility category for the 2021 event was created due to the PGA Tour’s changes to the professional golf calendar as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” pgatour.com reported.
The Safeway Open, played this past September at Silverado Resort and Spa, was the season-opening event on the Tour’s 2020-21 schedule. The event, played on the North Course, was won by Stewart Cink.
“Our work isn’t done. As we go back to Hawaii and we resume our season, the same principles will apply,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a report on Dec. 17 at www.pgatour.com. “We’ll need to be intense and diligent about all these protocols so that we can keep our Tour going and keep inspiring our fans. And I’ll be thankful that in this environment we’re still able to celebrate our tournament champions and those players who made it to the Tour Championship in 2020.”
***
Barbara Van Buskirk, a volunteer for 11 years at The RSM Classic at St. Simons Island, Georgia, was honored as the 2020 PGA Tour Volunteer of the Year, the Tour announced in a press release on Dec. 16.
***
Women of Color Golf & Girls on the Green Tee, a Tampa, Florida-based nonprofit beneficiary of the Valspar Championship, has been named as the 2020 PGA Tour Charity of the Year, the Tour announced in a press release on Dec. 16.
