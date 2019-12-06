Justin Roosma ended his freshman season of college cross country by finishing in 16th place for Pacific Union College at the NAIA Championships on Nov. 22 at the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site in Vancouver, Washington.
Roosma had a time of 25:15.4 for the men’s 8K (4.97-mile) race. He was the highest-placing freshman.
There was a field of 335 runners. By placing among the top 30, Roosma earns NAIA All-America honors.
Roosma, who is from Walla Walla, Wash., won the individual title and set a course record at the California Pacific Conference Championships at Woodward Park in Fresno last month. He had a time of 24:56 for the 8K race and was named to the All-CalPac first team.
He ran cross country and track for Walla Walla Valley Academy in College Place, WA.
Pacific Union College is a small, Seventh-day Adventist Christian liberal arts school in Angwin.
***
Osvaldo Velazquez Vazquez, a midfielder for Napa Valley 1839 FC, was named to the National Premier Soccer League Members Cup XI, the NPSL announced on Nov. 5 at www.npsl.com
Teams, media, fans, and supporters were all part of the online voting process, the NPSL said in a report.
***
UC Berkeley head baseball coach Mike Neu, a 1996 Vintage High School graduate, agreed to a contract extension through the 2024 season, Director of Athletics Jim Knowlton announced in October, according to a report on the Cal athletics website, calbears.com.
Neu, who pitched for the Oakland Athletics during the 2003 season, is in his third year of leading the Cal program.
“Mike has done an outstanding job over his first two years leading Cal baseball,” Knowlton said in the report. “Mike has demonstrated an ability to develop student-athletes on and off the field, and I believe we have a very bright future with him at the helm.”
Neu led Cal to the NCAA Tournament during the 2019 season.
“I want to thank Jim Knowlton and our athletics administration for their continued trust in me to lead Cal baseball,” Neu said in the report. “While we’ve celebrated successes over the last two years, I’m excited to see what lies ahead as our great group of student-athletes continue to build toward a standard of championship-level success.”
***
Tate Battistini was named to the All-California Collegiate Athletic Association volleyball team as a senior outside hitter for Sonoma State, it was announced by the league at goccaa.org on Nov. 20.
Battistini, a St. Helena High graduate who is from Angwin, was selected to the first team for the Seawolves (18-10 overall, 9-7 CCAA). They went 1-1 at the CCAA Championship Tournament last month, beating UC San Diego, 3-2, and losing to Cal State LA, 3-1.
Battistini had 300 kills on a .246 attack percentage, 119 digs, four solo blocks, 10 block assists, seven set assists, seven service aces, and 316 points during the season.
You have free articles remaining.
***
Julia Sangiacomo has 393 kills on a .215 attack percentage, 260 digs, 73 total blocks and 471 points as a freshman outside hitter for the Santa Clara University volleyball team.
Sangiacomo is a Justin-Siena graduate.
Santa Clara (21-11 overall, 10-8 West Coast Conference) won a first-round match in the National Invitational Volleyball Championships on Wednesday, 3-2 over host Long Beach State.
Sangiacomo had 21 kills on a career-high .463 attack percentage, eight digs, four block assists and 26 points.
***
Franco Martinez and Moises Salinas were named honorable mention on the All-California Pacific Conference men’s soccer team for Pacific Union College, the league announced in November on its website, www.calpacathletics.com.
Martinez is a senior center midfielder from Sunnyvale.
Salinas is a junior center back and a transfer from Napa Valley College.
Pacific Union (1-14 overall, 1-8 CalPac) ended the season on an eight-game losing streak.
***
Hannah Chau, a sophomore, was named to the All-Big West Conference team after placing fifth individually at the Big West Championships for the UC Irvine women’s cross country team last month.
Chau, a Justin-Siena graduate, had a time of 20:51.9 for the 6K UCR Ag/Ops Course in Riverside.
“Our goal for Hannah was to be top-five and give herself a chance to be in contention for the championship, and she did that perfectly today,” UCI coach Casey Kear said in a report at ucirvinesports.com. “She ran smart, got out under control and built her way up every mile to get in that top-five. She really set the tone for our team as she has done all year.”
Chau concluded her season by placing 74th at the NCAA West Regional at Colfax Golf Club in Colfax, Washington last month. She had a time of 21:17.1 for the 6000-meter course.
***
Jim Stephenson, who won a school-record 273 games as the head boys basketball coach at Hogan High, passed away on Nov. 3 in Vallejo. Stephenson, who also coached boys golf, was 80.
He was inducted into the Vallejo Sports Hall of Fame earlier this year. He was also a former basketball coach at Cal State University-Maritime Academy in Vallejo.