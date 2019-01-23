The San Francisco Giants Community Fund announced on Tuesday that it is canceling the Giants Napa Golf Outing, an annual winter time event that has been held over the years at Eagle Vines Vineyards and Golf Club, Napa Valley Country Club and Vintner’s Golf Club in Yountville.
In an email to Friends of the Fund, Blaine Mauldin of the Giants Community Fund wrote: “After much discussion over the past year, we have made the tough decision to discontinue the Giants Napa Golf Outing. With limited staff time and increased fundraising demands, we’ve determined that we need to focus our resources on other fundraising ventures.
“We’re so grateful for your past support of the event. We’ll miss the camaraderie and shared history of the event — we’ve had some really good times.”
Rick Enos, owner of Compadres Rio Grille, served as chairman of Junior Giants for 10 years and joined the Giants Community Fund board of directors in the early 1990s. Enos started the Giants Napa Golf Outing, which was in its 19th year in 2018 and served as a benefit for the Giants Community Fund.
At one time, there was a Junior Giants program that was based out of St. Helena.
“We’re especially grateful to all of our partners who made this event so memorable over the years, mainly GCF Chairman Emeritus, Rick Enos and Compadres,” Mauldin wrote.
The Giants Community Fund collaborates with the Giants by using baseball as a forum to encourage underserved youth and their families to live healthful, productive lives, according to the Giants’ website.
The fund supports Junior Giants leagues throughout Northern California, Nevada and Oregon and provides assistance to targeted community initiatives in the areas of education, health and violence prevention.
Since its inception in 1991, the fund has donated over $21 million to community efforts. The fund, a nonprofit, is sustained by contributions from individuals, businesses and foundations through special partnerships and fundraisers.
The Junior Giants program is a free, noncompetitive initiative for boys and girls, ages 5 to 18, which provides character development and baseball instruction. In partnership with community organizations, Junior Giants provides a safe environment in which children challenge themselves, connect with mentors and learn life skills.
***
The Vintage High boys soccer team is No. 9 in the Prep2Prep.com Top 25 North Coast Section rankings, which were announced on Tuesday.
The Crushers are 13-1-2 overall.
***
The Napa High boys basketball team is No. 24 in the Prep2Prep.com Top 25 North Coast Section rankings, which were announced on Wednesday.
The Grizzlies are 16-5 overall.
***
Vintage High graduates Julia Grimm and Jose Rodriguez began the indoor track and field season for Sacramento State at the Ed Jacoby Invitational on Saturday at Boise State.
Grimm tied for 11th place in the women’s high jump (5-1 ¼).
Rodriguez was 10th in the men’s 200 (22.71).
***
Jeff King, a St. Helena High graduate, is entered in this year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, which starts on Saturday, March 2 at 4th & D, Downtown Anchorage, Alaska.
King, who makes his home in Denali, Alaska, is a four-time champion of the Iditarod.
King finished 24th in last year’s Iditarod. He arrived at the finish line on Front Street in Nome, Alaska on March 15 with a team of 12 dogs.
