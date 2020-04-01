Notes and Quotes: Sangiacomo named to U.S. collegiate team

The NATYCAA is the organization of two-year college athletic administrators with membership open to all two-year institutions throughout the country, and its awards recognize and reward overall program excellence at the two-year college level, according to cccaasports.org.

Jennum, who played soccer and basketball for the Crushers, will receive the award on June 9, during the 55th annual NACDA Convention at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas.

Jennum has been Mt. SAC’s Director of Athletics since 2010, overseeing 23 sports for the Mounties. He is also Mt. SAC’s Dean of Kinesiology, Athletics & Dance.

“This is a tremendous honor, one that cannot be achieved by one person,” Jennum said in a report at cccaasports.org. “The award would not be possible without my staff, coaches, student-athletes and the tremendous support of our administration and Board of Trustees. This is truly an honor that belongs to everyone here at Mt. SAC.”

The award “highlights the efforts of athletics directors at all levels for their commitment and positive contributions to student-athletes, campuses and their surrounding communities,” it was reported at nacda.com. Divisions include NCAA FBS, FCS, Division I-AAA, II, III, NAIA/other four-year institutions and junior college/community colleges, according to nacda.com.