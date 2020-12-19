Notes and Quotes: Shelton to coach PUC men's, women's soccer

Pacific Union College has announced that Shane Shelton has been named head coach of the Pioneers’ men’s and women’s soccer teams.

Shelton was the head women’s soccer coach at Cerro Coso Community College in Ridgecrest prior to joining PUC, a small, NAIA school in Angwin that plays in the California Pacific Conference.

“In his short time here, Coach Shane has already been putting in a lot of work with recruiting players for both of his teams,” PUC said in a report at pioneersathletics.com on Dec. 7.

“One thing that he is most excited about in this opportunity are the challenges that lie ahead for getting the women’s soccer program off the ground and getting the men’s program turned around into being a successful team. “We look forward to seeing all that he will do for the college.”

Shelton’s hiring was also announced by the CalPac at calpacathletics.com.

Shelton graduated from Yucca Valley High School in 2007 and played two seasons of soccer each for California Baptist University and La Sierra University, both in Riverside. He graduated from La Sierra in 2012 with a degree in history.

He played for Riverside Coras FC of the National Premier Soccer League as team captain from 2014-18.