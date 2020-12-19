Notes and Quotes: Shelton to coach PUC men's, women's soccer

Pacific Union College has announced that Shane Shelton has been named head coach of the Pioneers’ men’s and women’s soccer teams.
Shelton was the head women’s soccer coach at Cerro Coso Community College in Ridgecrest prior to joining PUC, a small, NAIA school in Angwin that plays in the California Pacific Conference.
“In his short time here, Coach Shane has already been putting in a lot of work with recruiting players for both of his teams,” PUC said in a report at pioneersathletics.com on Dec. 7.
“One thing that he is most excited about in this opportunity are the challenges that lie ahead for getting the women’s soccer program off the ground and getting the men’s program turned around into being a successful team. “We look forward to seeing all that he will do for the college.”
Shelton’s hiring was also announced by the CalPac at calpacathletics.com.
Shelton graduated from Yucca Valley High School in 2007 and played two seasons of soccer each for California Baptist University and La Sierra University, both in Riverside. He graduated from La Sierra in 2012 with a degree in history.
He played for Riverside Coras FC of the National Premier Soccer League as team captain from 2014-18.
Shelton was also the head coach and general manager for Riverside Coras FC.
He was also the girls varsity soccer head coach at North High in Riverside.
The CalPac consists of 15 colleges from three states.
***
The University of Oregon has signed Prolific Prep of Napa Christian’s Nate Bittle, the No. 8 rated prospect in the country by ESPN, it was announced by head coach Dana Altman and reported at goducks.com on Nov. 16.
The 6-foot-11, 200-pound center from Central Point, Oregon transferred from Crater High School to play for Prolific Prep for his senior season. Bittle was named as the Oregon 5A player of the year as a junior in 2020. He is a 5-star center by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.
Bittle was named to the 2021 Naismith Trophy high school boys watch list last month, according to goducks.com.
MaxPreps and USA Today named Bittle as an All-American during his sophomore and junior seasons.
He averaged 21.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game as a sophomore.
As a junior, he averaged 25.6 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.5 blocks, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game as Crater reached the 2020 5A state semifinals.
Bittle was also selected as one of 13 finalists for the 2019 USA Basketball U16 National Team, goducks.com reported.
***
Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (14-3), listed No. 5 in the preseason, dropped out of the MaxPreps Top 25 high school regular season basketball rankings, maxpreps.com reported on Dec. 15.
The MaxPreps Top 10 consists of No. 1 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Florida), No. 2 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida), No. 3 Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kansas), No. 4 Paul VI (Chantilly, Virginia), No. 5 DeMatha (Hyattsville, Maryland), No. 6 Duncanville (Texas), No. 7 Camden (New Jersey), No. 8 Archbishop Wood (Warminster, Pennsylvania), No. 9 Legacy Early College (Greenville, South Carolina), and No. 10 La Lumiere (La Porte, Indiana).
Prolific Prep is No. 7 in The Grind Session Top 9 for Week 5, announced on Twitter Dec. 10.
Stefan Todorovic scored 24 points and had three rebounds to lead Prolific Prep to a 72-60 win over St. Louis Christian (Missouri), 72-60, at TGS Bubble: Kentucky II. Todorovic was 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point distance.
Nate Bittle scored 14 points and Milos Uzan added six points, leading Prolific Prep to a 103-44 win over Bella Vista Prep (Arizona) at TGS Bubble: Kentucky II. Bittle, named as Player of the Game, had nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Uzan had eight rebounds and nine assists.
Prolific Prep beat Minnesota Prep, 91-61, at TGS Bubble: Kentucky II as Uzan, the Player of the Game, had 18 points, 11 rebounds, 12 assists and four steals. Bittle had 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
***
Bob Goldstein, a member at Sequoyah Country Club in Oakland, was named as the 94th President of the Northern California Golf Association at the organization’s Annual Meeting on Dec. 8, the NCGA announced on its website, blog.ncga.org. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting was held virtually.
Goldstein has been a member of the NCGA Board of Directors since 2013.
***
Spectators will not be permitted at the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a PGA Tour event, Feb. 8-14 on the Monterey Peninsula, the tournament announced on its website, attpbgolf.com
“Like most events in our daily lives, tournament plans have been adjusted in response to the challenges of COVID-19,” the tournament said. “The safety and well-being of our guests, partners, sponsors, volunteers, PGA Tour professionals, caddies, their families, and our community is our top priority. We continue to work closely with the PGA Tour as well as local officials to determine what our event will look like in February.”
Golf Channel and CBS Sports will carry the $7.8 million tournament, which is played at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, and Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course.
The event will have a field of 156 professionals and 156 amateurs.
“Unfortunately our ’21 event will be unlike any of the previous editions of the tournament since Monterey County remains in a tier that will not permit live audiences at professional events in California,” Steve John, CEO of the Monterey Peninsula Foundation, said in a Dec. 7 report on the Northern California Golf Association website, blog.ncga.org
Go to attpbgolf.com for more information about the tournament.
***
The Troon Saguaro Amateur Series announced it will move the 2021 Grapevine Amateur from Silverado Resort and Spa to Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club in Maricopa, Arizona, Jan. 5-8.
The site change was made due to a stay at home order in California, saguaroamateur.com reported.
The Grapevine Amateur “will be a world-amateur ranked event as is the standard in all of our Troon Saguaro Amateur Series events,” according to the website.
Mahanth Chirravuri won the Desert Amateur at the Cattail Course at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona on Dec. 9.
WATCH NOW: HOUSTON ROCKETS' JAMES HARDEN COMES CLEAN ABOUT WHAT HE WAS DOING IN ATLANTA AND LAS VEGAS WHEN HE WAS SUPPOSED TO BE TRAINING
Email Marty James at martyjames.sports@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @marty_nvsports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!