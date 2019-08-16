Aaron Shortridge of Napa started and pitched six innings to get the win as the Bradenton Marauders beat the host Florida Fire Frogs in a Florida State League game on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at Osceola County Stadium in Kissimmee, Florida, 4-1.
Shortridge (8-4), a Vintage High School graduate, allowed one run (earned) on six hits, struck out seven and did not walk anyone. He also picked a runner off of first base.
He faced 23 batters and threw 94 pitches (67 for strikes). He got four groundouts and three fly-outs.
Bradenton is the Class A Advanced affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ organization.
Shortridge was selected in the fourth round by Pittsburgh in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of UC Berkeley.
***
Rocco Lee of Napa shot an 86 and finished 13th in the boys 16-18 division of the Concord City Junior Championship.
The Junior Golf Association of Northern California event was held on Aug. 7 at Diablo Creek Golf Course in Concord.
Lee and Brooklyn Blankenship placed in their respective age divisions at the Brophy/Loudon Junior Championship, a JGANC event on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at Blue Rock Springs in Vallejo.
Lee was second in the boys 16-18 division with a 79.
Blankenship, a resident of American Canyon, had a 92 and placed fourth in the girls 12-14 division.
***
Scott McCarron has an outstanding record since joining the PGA Tour Champions in 2015: 11 wins, eight runner-up finishes and 48 finishes in the top 10.
“…This season he has become a dominant presence,” PGA Tour Champions reported in a news release this week.
McCarron, a Vintage High graduate and former Napa resident, has been No. 1 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings for the last 11 weeks.
There are 27 official tournaments during the 2019 schedule. The Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs, which begin in October, will determine the winner of the Charles Schwab Cup, a season-long race.
***
Jason Anthony, who played golf at Justin-Siena and Napa Valley College, tied for third place in stroke play qualifying at the 116th annual Northern California Golf Association’s Amateur Match Play Championship at Spyglass Hill Golf Course at Pebble Beach.
Anthony, who plays out of The Olympic Club in San Francisco, had rounds of 71 and 71 for a 142 total.
Anthony lost in the opening round of match play, 3 and 2 to Ben Soicher, on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Anthony was the leader in the NCGA Player of the Year standings entering the event.
***
Los Medanos College-Pittsburg, which won three conference championships, is the winner of the inaugural Bay Valley Conference Commissioner’s Cup for the 2018-19 school year, the California Community College Athletic Association announced on Friday.
Los Medanos won BVC titles in women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and baseball.
The Mustangs’ women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, men’s basketball and baseball teams each qualified for the CCCAA State Playoffs.
Also in the conference is Napa Valley College, Solano Community College, College of Alameda, Contra Costa-San Pablo, Laney-Oakland, College of Marin-Kentfield, Mendocino-Ukiah, Merritt-Oakland and Yuba-Marysville.
***
Rob Humes pitched six innings of shutout ball and the host Napa Silverados produced 12 hits in a 9-1 Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs win over the Sonoma Stompers on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at Miner Family Field at Napa Valley College.
Humes allowed five hits, walked three and struck out four. Mark Young Jr. pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings, walking two, striking out four and not allowing a hit.
Willie Salas (3-for-4, two RBIs), Nick Ultsch (3-for-4, four RBIs, home run, triple), and Josh Montelongo (2-for-4, two RBIs) had multi-hit games.
Dakota Conners (1-for-3), Sean Jackson (1-for-4, double), Brian Morley (1-for-3) and Jake Marshall (1-for-4) each had one hit.
This is the seventh year of the PAPBC, a Northern California-based summer league that was founded in 2013 and consists of five teams.
It’s an independent league with no affiliation to Major League Baseball.
***
The California Interscholastic Federation reported earlier this month that high school sports participation continues to increase in the state and is at an all-time high for the seventh consecutive year, according to the 2018-19 CIF Sports Participation Survey.
Up by 0.67 percent since the previous survey in 2017-18, 814,004 student-athletes are competing in education-based athletic programs in the state, the CIF said in a news release on Aug. 1.
The CIF’s 1,606-member schools participated in the survey as part of the National Federation of State High School Associations nationwide survey that measures the number of students competing in sports in the country, according to a press release.