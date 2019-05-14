UC Berkeley junior right-hander Jared Horn, who is from Napa, was named as the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.
Horn, a 2016 Vintage High School graduate, did not allow a run over seven innings and got the win as Cal beat Stanford on Saturday, 18-2, at Evans Diamond in Berkeley.
Horn limited Stanford to three hits and improved to 5-1 with a 1.79 earned run average in 10 appearances, all starts. His ERA ranks second in the Pac-12 and 15th nationally, Cal reported on its website, calbears.com.
It’s the second time this season that Horn has received the Pac-12 award.
“After being sidelined for the season’s first month following an appendectomy, Horn gradually built up his arm strength and has become Cal’s ace as the Bears are making a strong push for their first NCAA postseason appearance since 2015,” Cal reported on its website, calbears.com.
***
Five players from four Napa Valley high schools received 2018-19 All-North Coast Section Girls Basketball honors from www.prep2prep.com.
Robyn Yan of American Canyon, Ashlee Whittemore of Justin-Siena, Carly Johnson of Napa, and Alyssa Andrews and Nicole Gleeson of Vintage were each named honorable mention.
***
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University of Prescott, Arizona won the Cal Pac Commissioner’s Cup for the fifth straight year, the California Pacific Conference announced earlier this month.
The award, based on points, is presented annually to the league’s top-performing institution, the Cal Pac said in a report at www.calpacathletics.com.
The Cal Pac is an NAIA league and includes Pacific Union College of Angwin.
Embry-Riddle won five league titles and finished second in three other sports.
Marymount California University (Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.) finished second, UC Merced was third, the University of Antelope Valley (Lancaster, Calif.) was fourth, and Benedictine University-Mesa (Mesa, Ariz.) was fifth.
The league also has Simpson University (Redding), La Sierra University (Riverside), Sierra Nevada College (Incline Village, Nevada), Soka University of America (Aliso Viejo, Calif.), California State University, Maritime Academy (Vallejo), and Providence Christian College (Pasadena).
“The Cal Pac just keeps improving competitively,” Cal Pac Commissioner Don Ott said in a report at www.calpacathletics.com. “And Embry-Riddle’s on-going excellence across the board provides a worthy target for all our members to pursue. Congratulations, Eagles.”