Notes and Quotes: Vintage graduate Luna is Admirals’ new GM

“I am very excited to be a part of this next chapter of the Vallejo Admirals,” Phinney said in the report.

The league said Phinney is the founder of Savage & Cooke distillery, which opened in 2016 on Mare Island in Vallejo.

***

Postseason honors continue to roll in for Prolific Prep’s Jalen Green, who on April 3 was named SI All-American’s inaugural National Player of the Year, Sports Illustrated announced at si.com.

Green, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound senior shooting guard, averaged 31.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5 assists per game for Napa-based Prolific Prep, which went 31-3 and won the Grind Session national title.

The transfer from San Joaquin Memorial-Fresno was also named to the SI All-American Boys Basketball Team’s first team.

“Each player displayed exceptional dominance this season, exhibiting a level of play that will make him a household name at the next level,” si.com reported.

Green scored 1,008 points during the 2019-20 season, a single season record for Prolific Prep.