Notes and Quotes: Vintage graduate Luna is Admirals’ new GM

Heather Luna, a Napa native and 2005 Vintage High graduate, has been named general manager of the Vallejo Admirals, the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs announced on March 6.
Luna was the assistant GM for the San Rafael Pacifics in 2018.
The PAPBC is an independent league and is not affiliated with major league teams.
“I am thrilled to return to the Pacific Association, where I first experienced the joy and value of community-based professional baseball,” Luna said in a story at pacproclubs.pointstreaksites.com.
Luna attended UC Davis and Napa Valley College and graduated in 2010 from Sonoma State with a degree in liberal studies.
She did an internship with the Oakland Raiders as part of her master’s program at the University of San Francisco and spent one season with the team, working as a premium services representative. She got her master’s in sport management from USF in 2015.
Luna’s background in sports includes working for host committees for Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara in 2016 and Super Bowl LI in Houston in 2017.
Dave Phinney, a Napa Valley winemaker and one of the partners in the Nimitz Group, is the Admirals’ owner, the league announced on its website on March 2.
“I am very excited to be a part of this next chapter of the Vallejo Admirals,” Phinney said in the report.
The league said Phinney is the founder of Savage & Cooke distillery, which opened in 2016 on Mare Island in Vallejo.
***
Postseason honors continue to roll in for Prolific Prep’s Jalen Green, who on April 3 was named SI All-American’s inaugural National Player of the Year, Sports Illustrated announced at si.com.
Green, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound senior shooting guard, averaged 31.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5 assists per game for Napa-based Prolific Prep, which went 31-3 and won the Grind Session national title.
The transfer from San Joaquin Memorial-Fresno was also named to the SI All-American Boys Basketball Team’s first team.
“Each player displayed exceptional dominance this season, exhibiting a level of play that will make him a household name at the next level,” si.com reported.
Green scored 1,008 points during the 2019-20 season, a single season record for Prolific Prep.
“It’s just an honor to be named Player of the Year with Sports Illustrated,” Green said at si.com. “It’s really humbling, and just to know that I’m the first-ever Player of the Year is even more special. I put in a lot of hard work for this and to have it actually pay off in the end is a great feeling. I’m honored.”
***
MaxPreps named Jalen Green and Nimari Burnett of Napa’s Prolific Prep to its 2019-20 High School Boys Basketball All-American Team. It was announced on March 25 at maxpreps.com.
Green is on the first team.
Burnett, a 6-3 senior guard who has committed to play at Texas Tech, is on the third team.
“Selections are based on team success, individual production and local, regional and state honors from the recently-completed season. Potential at the college and professional level is not a primary consideration. Players in post-graduate and non-scholastic programs are not eligible for inclusion,” MaxPreps reported on March 25 at www.maxpreps.com.
The All-American Team highlights the game’s top 50 performers from the 2019-20 season, maxpreps.com reported.
“Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized the top 50 high school boys basketball players in America,” the website said.
Prolific Prep is No. 7 in the MaxPreps Top 25 National High School Basketball Rankings.
Green “had an incredible senior year,” MaxPreps said. Green, who has not committed to a college yet, completed his prep career with 3,299 points.
Burnett averaged 25.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.
“The Chicago native played a key role in Prolific Prep’s best season,” MaxPreps reported. “Burnett is expected to make an immediate impact in the Big 12 next season.”
Green is “considered a five-star collegiate recruit,” according to a story on USA Basketball’s website, usab.com.
He is a three-time gold medalist with USA Basketball’s Junior National Team, winning titles at the 2017 FIBA Americas U16 Championship, 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup and 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup, each international events.
“I love everything about (playing for USA Basketball),” Green said in a story at usab.com. “The competition has taken me all over the world. It’s given me lots of new experiences and life lessons.”
He added: “The experience has been important to me. Playing with different coaches and different players, you need to know your role and how to best contribute to the team.”
Green was selected as the MVP of the 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup, played in Santa Fe, Argentina, as he averaged 15.7 points per game.
Burnett played on the 2019 USA Basketball Men’s team that won the gold medal at the FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.
He played on the Attack, which won the 2019 USA Basketball Men’s 3x3 U18 National Championship gold medal.
***
Sophomore forward Amadou Sow was named Second Team All-Big West Conference for the UC Santa Barbara men’s basketball team, it was announced on March 9.
Sow, a former Prolific Prep player, ended the season averaging 14.1 points on 54.7 percent shooting, 7.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game. Sow averaged 26.7 minutes per game.
He had five double-doubles during the season and scored 30 points, a career-best, in a victory over Hawaii.
He started each of Santa Barbara’s 31 games.
***
Jeff King, a four-time champion, had emergency surgery in Anchorage for a perforated intestine and pulled out of this year’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race, according to a report by Alaska Public Media on March 3.
King is a St. Helena High graduate and has completed the Iditarod, a 1,000-mile race, 27 times.
He makes his home in Denali, Alaska.
***
Napa’s Torrey Van Winden, who plays on volleyball and beach volleyball teams for Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo, was named to the 2019-20 Big West Commissioner’s Honor Roll for academics, it was announced on March 23 at gopoly.com.
Van Winden is an opposite hitter and played at Vintage High. She transferred to Cal Poly after one season at UCLA.
***
Tom Bonfigli, a former head coach at Justin-Siena, is leaving Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa to take over as the boys basketball coach at St. Vincent de Paul-Petaluma, according to reports by The Press Democrat in Santa Rosa and Youth Sports Network.
Bonfigli got his 800th career coaching win last year when Newman beat Maria Carrillo-Santa Rosa, 70-50, during the Rose City Invitational.
Only 11 coaches in state history have attained 800 wins. Bonfigli has the fifth-most victories in CIF North Coast Section history.
He stepped down as Justin-Siena’s coach in 2007 after leading the program for 12 years. He was the Coach of the Year on the 2006-07 All-Napa County team. He had a 225-120 record at Justin-Siena and led the Braves to six 20-win seasons and a school-best 27-4 record during the 1999-2000 season.
He attained his 500th win during his years at Justin-Siena.
He was named as the Division IV Coach of the Year in California in 2013 by CalHiSports.com after leading Cardinal Newman to a 32-4 record and a runner-up finish in the CIF State Championships.
