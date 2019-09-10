Kiwa Anisman of Yountville tied for eighth place for the Macalester College (Saint Paul, Minnesota) women’s golf team at the Georgianni Invite, a two-day tournament hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire over the weekend.
Anisman, a Vintage High School graduate, shot an 84 at Mill Run Golf Course in Eau Claire, Wis. and had an 85 at Eau Claire Golf & Country Club in Altoona, Wis.
She is a sophomore at Macalester, a small, private NCAA Division III school that is a member of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Anisman was named All-Monticello Empire League each of her four years on the girls golf team at Vintage. She was a co-captain for Vintage as a sophomore, junior and senior.
She was the MEL Player of the Year as a junior and senior.
***
Julia Sangiacomo, a freshman outside hitter, played well for the Santa Clara University volleyball team at the Fresno State Invitational, held at Save Mart Center, last week.
Sangiacomo, a Justin-Siena graduate, had 11 kills on a .391 hitting percentage, four digs, two block assists and 12 points in a 3-1 win over Cal State Northridge.
She had 17 kills on a .424 hitting percentage, seven digs and a block assist in a 3-0 sweep of Cal State Bakersfield.
She had eight kills on a .207 hitting percentage, six digs and three block assists in a 3-2 loss to Fresno State.
***
The host Pacific Union College men’s soccer team lost 5-0 to Northwest University (Kirkland, Washington) in a nonconference match last week in Angwin.
Jordan Travis, a forward, scored three goals – a hat trick – to lead Northwest University.
Travis’ goals all came in the first half.
Carlos Piedra, a center midfielder/central defensive midfielder, was credited with taking two shots on goal and Carlos Baez made four saves at goal keeper for Pacific Union (0-3 overall).
***
Rico Abreu of Rutherford placed in two World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature races at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico last week.
Abreu was 18th and earned $600 in a 30-lap feature.
Abreu finished 12th and earned $1,350 in a 40-lap feature.
***
Napa Valley 1839 FC lost its National Premier Soccer League Members Cup match on Saturday, falling 1-0 to the New York Cosmos at Mitchel Athletic Complex in Uniondale, New York.
Napa Valley (0-5) was out-shot 12-5.
A goal in the 58th minute by Isaac Acuna, a forward, lifted New York (3-0-1) to the win.
The NPSL Members Cup is a fall tournament and the participants are league member teams. The tournament is governed by the United States Adult Soccer Association, the league said on its website, npsl.com. The tournament concludes on Oct. 26.
This is the third year of Napa Valley 1839 FC, a local men’s amateur soccer team.
The NPSL is a member of the United States Adult Soccer Association and is affiliated with the United States Soccer Federation, according to npsl.com.
Napa Valley 1839 FC went 3-6-2 during the West Region Conference’s Golden Gate Division regular season.
***
Hannah Chau, a sophomore, began the women’s cross country season by finishing sixth for UC Irvine at the Mark Covert Classic at Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea, Calif., last month.
Chau, a Justin-Siena graduate, had a personal-record time of 18:05.8 over the 5,000-meter course. There was a field of 199 runners.
Chau had an improvement of over 24 seconds from her prior PR.
“Hannah had a great race; she ran really relaxed and controlled the whole way,” coach Casey Kear said in a report at ucirvinesports.com. “She has more in the tank, but to start the season ahead of where she started last year, especially with the heat, just shows she had a great summer of training and is ready to have a phenomenal season.”
Chau was UC Irvine’s top runner in five of the team’s six races during her freshman season, according to ucirvinesports.com.
***
Manny Guzman of Napa finished 18th in the men’s 8K race for Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo as the Mustangs opened their 2019 cross country season at the UC Santa Barbara Lagoon Meet last month.
Guzman, a freshman who was running unattached, had a time of 25:58.98 in the race against UCSB.
Guzman is a 2019 Vintage High graduate.