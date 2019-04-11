Aaron Shortridge of Napa made his second start of the Florida State League season for host Bradenton and pitched six innings in a no-decision as the Marauders beat the Charlotte Stone Crabs in 10 innings on Wednesday, 2-1, before a crowd of 1,763 at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.
Shortridge, a Vintage High School graduate, allowed one run (earned) on seven hits, struck out three and did not walk anyone. He faced 22 batters and threw 71 pitches, 50 for strikes. He got five groundouts and four fly-outs.
The only run Shortridge, a right-hander who pitched for Vintage and UC Berkeley, gave up came on an RBI groundout in the top of the sixth inning.
Bradenton is the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Class A advanced affiliate.
Shortridge was selected in the fourth round by Pittsburgh in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft last June.
***
Joelle Aiello, a Vintage High graduate, is batting .436 with 10 doubles, five triples, 14 RBIs and four stolen bases through 33 games (all starts) as a sophomore for the Valley City State University (Valley City, North Dakota) softball team.
Aiello is a sophomore utility player.
The Vikings are No. 8 in this week’s NAIA Softball Top 25 Coaches’ Poll, which was announced on Tuesday.
***
Gary Trent Jr., a rookie guard, made the start Wednesday for host Portland and scored 19 points on 8-of-19 shooting in the Trail Blazers’ 136-131 win over Sacramento at the Moda Center.
It was the regular-season finale.
Trent, who played his senior season of high school basketball for Prolific Prep Academy of Napa, also had two rebounds and three assists in 48 minutes.
He played his college basketball at Duke.
Trent was acquired by Portland in a draft day trade last June with Sacramento. Trent was the 37th overall selection in the second round of the NBA Draft.
***
Jamie Pope of Napa won the girls 14 singles title of a U.S. Tennis Association-Northern California tournament earlier this month.
Pope had wins over Mikaela Swanson of Monte Sereno in the quarterfinals, 6-0, 6-0; Han Wang of Los Altos in the semifinals; and Rachel Chen of Palo Alto in the finals, 7-6(4), 6-2.
***
The 52nd race season for the Classic Sports Racing Group begins this weekend with the David Love Vintage Races at Sonoma Raceway, a 12-turn, 2.52-mile road course.
More than 300 historic and vintage cars, including Formula Fords, Trans-Am, production cars and sports cars principally from the 1950s through the ‘80s, will be featured on Saturday and Sunday, according to a press release. The display of cars will also feature Ferrari, Porsche, Maserati, Lotus, Cooper and Lola.
Practice and qualifying is on Saturday. The main events in each of the eight race groups are on Sunday.
Gates open at 8 a.m. each day. Admission is $25 per day or $40 for a weekend pass, which includes parking, as well as access to the paddock and all spectator areas. Children 12 and under are admitted for free.
For more information, go to csrgracing.org, or for more information on the David Love Memorial Races go to lovememorialraces.com.