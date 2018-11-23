Napa’s Torrey Van Winden, a junior opposite hitter who averaged 5.07 kills per set during the regular season for the nationally-ranked Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo volleyball team, was named as the Big West Conference Player of the Year, the league announced on Tuesday.
Van Winden is joined on the All-Big West First Team by her sister, Adlee Van Winden, a senior outside hitter.
Torrey and Adlee are Vintage High School graduates and are from Napa. Adlee is a three-time All-Big West first-team honoree. It’s the second time in Torrey’s career that she has been selected to the conference’s first team.
Torrey is third in NCAA Division I for kills per set. She led the conference with a .365 hitting percentage.
A four-time Big West Player of the Week, she is second on the Cal Poly team in digs (2.80 per set), third in service aces (20), and third in blocks. She has had 20 or more kills in nine matches for Cal Poly (25-2 overall, 15-1 Big West), which won a second straight conference championship and has secured a spot in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
The Mustangs are No. 14 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Top 25 Poll. Adlee completed the regular season averaging 2.84 kills per set, which ranks second on the Cal Poly team. She is third in digs with 2.53 per set.
She is among the team leaders in other statistical categories: first in solo blocks (13), tied for first in service aces (22), and fifth in total blocks (34), according to Cal Poly Athletics Communications. She has had 20 or more kills in a match three times during the season.
Adlee is sixth for career kills in program history with 1,345, according to Cal Poly Athletics Communications.
***
Vintage High graduate Richie Hardwick, a sophomore strong safety for Santa Rosa Junior College, was named to the All-National-Bay 6 Conference football team.
Santa Rosa (5-4 overall, 1-3 National-Bay 6 Conference) will play at American River College-Sacramento (6-4 overall, 4-1 National-NorCal Conference) in the Gridiron Classic Bowl Game on Dec. 1.
***
Kathryn Robinson of American Canyon placed 14th in the girls championship division of the Junior Tour of Northern California’s Holiday Series I Championship at Del Monte Golf Course in Monterey. It was played on Monday and Tuesday.
Robinson had rounds of 88 and 83 for a 171 total.
***
The Pacific Union College men’s basketball team lost its exhibition game to Humboldt State, 107-87, earlier this month in Arcata.
Elijah Green scored 22 points and had six assists and two steals to lead the Pioneers.
Other contributors were Wayne Englestad (18 points), Mark Thomas (16 points, seven rebounds, two steals), Albert Waters III (11 points, five rebounds, four assists), Corey Fitzgerald (six points, three rebounds), Ben Jazuk (five points) and Tim Ford (four points).
***
Hannah Chau, a freshman for the UC Irvine women’s cross country team, placed 91st at the NCAA West Regional earlier this month in Sacramento.
Chau, a Justin-Siena graduate, had a time of 21:32.7 for the 6,000-meter course. The race was held at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex.
Chau was 20th at last month’s Big West Championships at Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea, Calif.
She had a time of 22:40.1 for the 6,000-meter course.
***
Former Raiders head coach Tom Flores is listed among the 25 modern-era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019, it was announced Tuesday. It’s the first time that Flores has been a semifinalist.
Flores was the coach for the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders from 1979-1987.
Under Flores, the Raiders won Super Bowl XV, 27-10 over the Philadelphia Eagles, and beat Washington 36-9 in Super Bowl XVIII.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019 will be announced on Feb. 2, 2019, in Atlanta.
The Class of 2019 will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on Aug. 3, it was announced.