Kathleen Schafle, a junior attacker for the UC Davis women’s water polo team, scored two goals in a 24-8 nonconference loss to host Stanford last week at the Avery Aquatic Center.
It was the final game of the regular season for UC Davis (17-11 overall, 3-2 Big West Conference). The Aggies are the No. 3 seed for the Big West Championships and will face No. 6 Cal State Northridge in a quarterfinal-round game on Friday in Long Beach.
Schafle is a Vintage High School graduate.
***
Paul Scruggs, a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard for the Xavier men’s basketball team, received the Gordon E. Nead Award.
Scruggs played at Prolific Prep Academy of Napa.
The Gordon E. Nead Award is presented annually to the team’s most improved player for the 2018-19 season, it was announced at goxavier.com. The late Gordon E. Nead was a 1927 Xavier graduate and was also Athletic Director at Xavier, according to goxavier.com.
Scruggs averaged 12.3 points and 4.9 rebounds in 32.9 minutes per game.
He played in 35 games, all starts.
***
Mia Facey, a Napa High graduate, was named to the 2019 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation All-Academic team for the UC Davis women’s swimming and diving team.
Facey, a redshirt junior, swam for the Napa Valley Swim Team.
***
Grace Murphy, a sophomore from Napa, was selected to the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation All-Academic team for the UC San Diego women’s swimming and diving team.
Murphy, a New Technology High School graduate and a former member of the Napa Valley Swim Team, earned All-America honors in three events at the 2019 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships.
Competing at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis, Murphy took fifth place in the 100 breaststroke. She moves into second place in program history in the event, according to a report at www.ucsdtritons.com.
Murphy swam on UC San Diego’s 200 freestyle relay team, which finished in fourth place.
She swam on the Tritons’ 200 medley relay team, which placed second.
Murphy was a three-time All-American as a freshman.
She owns five NVST records.
Murphy was a team captain and an All-Monticello Empire League swimmer for Vintage. She also holds two school records.
***
Brianna Bowers, a freshman outfielder, is batting .354 with two doubles and six RBIs for the Sacramento State softball team.
Bowers is a Napa High graduate and has played in 33 games so far for the Hornets.
***
Peyton Mott, a freshman, is batting .292 with two home runs, seven doubles and 13 RBIs in 39 games for the Dominican University of California softball team.
Mott is a Napa High graduate and is an outfielder.
***
Katie O’Donnell, a Napa High graduate, is batting .424 with two doubles, two home runs and 13 RBIs through 23 games as a freshman catcher for the University of Chicago softball team.
***
Vintage High graduate Joelle Aiello is batting .448 with 11 doubles, five triples, 17 RBIs and seven stolen bases through 37 games as a sophomore utility player for the Valley City State University (Valley City, North Dakota) softball team.
***
Vintage High graduate Emily Oestreich is 6-2 with a 4.27 earned run average in 20 appearances (11 starts) as a pitcher for the University of Illinois softball team.
Oestreich, who is in her senior season, has thrown 57 1/3 innings.