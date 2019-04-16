Aaron Shortridge of Napa started and got the win for the Bradenton Marauders in Monday’s 4-1 Florida State League victory over host Tampa at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Shortridge (2-0), a 2015 Vintage High School graduate, pitched six shutout innings and allowed just two hits. He struck out four and walked just one while throwing 71 pitches, 47 for strikes. He faced 19 batters.
He got seven groundouts and four fly-outs.
Bradenton is the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Class A advanced affiliate.
Shortridge, a right-hander, has a 0.53 earned run average in three games, all starts, and in 17 innings has allowed just one run (earned).
He was selected in the fourth round by Pittsburgh in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft in June of 2018.
He was named honorable mention on the Pac-12 All-Conference team as a junior for UC Berkeley last year. Shortridge, who pitched three years at Cal, was the 10th player taken in the fourth round and the 114th overall selection in the annual draft. He was 5-3 with a 2.77 ERA in 17 appearances last year. He made 12 starts and threw three complete games.
Shortridge spent the 2018 summer as a starter for the West Virginia Black Bears, the Class A short season affiliate of the Pirates’ organization. The Black Bears, based in Granville, West Virginia, play in the New York-Penn League.
Jalen Green, a 6-foot-5 junior guard for San Joaquin Memorial-Fresno, was named to the MaxPreps.com 2018-19 High School Boys Basketball All-American Team.
Green, who is transferring to play for Prolific Prep Academy of Napa, was named to the second team.
He averaged 30.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this season.
Green scored 2,291 career points for San Joaquin Memorial.
Green is ranked No. 2 in the country overall by ESPN.com and 247 Sports in the class of 2020.
San Joaquin Memorial went 22-11 this year and won the CIF Central Section title, beating San Luis Obispo in the finals, 87-44.
San Joaquin Memorial went 1-1 in the CIF Division I Championships, beating Dublin, 95-80, and losing to Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland, 66-61.
Prolific Prep, founded in 2014, plays a national tournament schedule.
Prolific Prep plays in The Grind Session, a circuit of elite national high school events throughout the winter.
Napa High graduate Reed Oster is batting .250 through 41 games (38 starts) for the Cal State Monterey Bay baseball team.
Oster, who plays third base, has seven doubles, a triple and 17 RBIs.
Napa High graduate Jack Pridy is batting .232 in 27 games (20 starts) for the Sonoma State baseball team.
Pridy, a transfer from Solano Community College who plays third base, has three doubles and 15 RBIs.
Alyssa Andrews of Vintage, Ashlee Whittemore of Justin-Siena, and Alexis Woodson of American Canyon are among the many nominees for the 40th annual Cal-Hi Sports All-State Girls Basketball Team.
Kathleen Schafle, a Vintage High graduate who plays an attacker position for the host UC Davis women’s water polo team, scored two goals in the Aggies’ 11-8 win over Cal State Northridge at Schaal Aquatics Center on Saturday.
Addie Dearden, a Napa High graduate, started at defender for the UC Davis women’s lacrosse team as the host Aggies beat San Diego State at Aggie Stadium on Saturday, 16-12, and clinched the top seed in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation tournament.
Dearden was named to the 2018 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation All-Academic team.
She played for BearLax, an elite year-round travel club team that practices in the Contra Costa County town of Orinda, and the Napa Force, which is affiliated with the Northern California Junior Lacrosse Association.
UC Davis will host the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation tournament April 26 and 28.