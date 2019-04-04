Pitcher Aaron Shortridge of Napa is listed on the roster for the Bradenton Marauders, a Class A Advanced team in the Florida State League and an affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ organization.
Shortridge, a 6-foot-3, 196-pound right-hander, is a starter for Bradenton, which was scheduled to begin the 2019 season against the St. Lucie Mets on Thursday.
Shortridge is a 2015 Vintage High School graduate who was selected in the fourth round by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft in June of 2018.
He was named honorable mention on the Pac-12 All-Conference team as a junior for UC Berkeley last year. Shortridge, who pitched three years at Cal, was the 10th player taken in the fourth round and the 114th overall selection in the annual draft. He was 5-3 with a 2.77 earned run average in 17 appearances as a junior for Cal last year. He made 12 starts and threw three complete games.
Shortridge spent the 2018 summer as a starting pitcher for the West Virginia Black Bears, the Class A short season affiliate of the Pirates’ organization. The Black Bears, based in Granville, West Virginia, play in the New York-Penn League.
Shortridge made eight starts and had a 1-1 record with a 2.67 earned run average. In 30 1/3 innings, he allowed 27 hits and 10 runs (nine earned), walked seven and struck out 38 batters. Opponents batted .231 off Shortridge.
Shortridge, an All-Monticello Empire League selection for Vintage in 2014 and 2015, did not make a start for the Black Bears after his last appearance on July 28.
His innings were limited, due to his college season at Cal.
Bradenton begins its home season on Saturday against St. Lucie at LECOM Park.
***
Emily Oestreich, a 2015 Vintage High graduate, is 5-2 with a 4.57 earned run average in 15 games (11 starts) as a pitcher for the University of Illinois softball team.
Oestreich is in her senior season.
***
Katie O’Donnell, a 2018 Napa High graduate, is batting .440 as a freshman catcher through 14 games for the University of Chicago softball team.
O’Donnell has a .438 slugging percentage, .550 on-base percentage, and .952 fielding percentage.
***
The Napa Valley College baseball team dropped a 9-6 Bay Valley Conference decision on Wednesday to the College of Marin in Kentfield. The Storm (3-14 overall, 2-8 BVC) was the host team.
The Storm was led by Tyler Peters (3 for 5, double), Joseph Bogdan (1 for 2, two RBIs), Noah Wallen (1 for 4, two RBIs), Antonio Diaz (1 for 5), Stefan Raeth (1 for 4, double), Carter Pennington (1 for 3, RBI, double), Clayton Espino (1 for 4), and Hunter Leavitt (1 for 2).
***
There are 144 players entered in the Windsor Golf Classic, a Symetra Tour event that begins Friday and continues Saturday and Sunday at Windsor Golf Club in Sonoma County.
Play begins from the first and 10th tees from 7:30 a.m. to 2:21 p.m. on Friday.
It’s the fourth event of the 2019 season.
The Symetra Tour is the official qualifying tour of the LPGA Tour and enters its 39th competitive season in 2019, according to a press release.
More information is available at symetratour.com.