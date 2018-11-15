Cal-Hi Sports named Eddy Gonzalez, a senior at Vintage High School, as its Northern California Special Teams Player of the Week.
Gonzalez’s 35-yard field goal in the second overtime period lifted Vintage, the No. 8 seed, to a 24-21 win over No. 1 seed Antioch in the quarterfinals of the CIF North Coast Section Division I playoffs last week at Eells Stadium in Antioch.
Gonzalez also had three PAT kicks as Vintage rallied from a 14-0 second-half deficit.
Cal-Hi Sports called Vintage’s win “one of the biggest upsets in the state” last week.
Vintage (10-2 overall), the Vine Valley Athletic League champion, is scheduled to continue its season Nov. 23 or 24 with a semifinal in Danville against No. 4 seed San Ramon Valley or No. 5 seed Monte Vista.
***
Troy-Fullerton won the team title at Wednesday’s CIF State Girls Golf Championships at Victoria Club in Riverside.
Dougherty Valley-San Ramon was second, Diamond Bar was third, Granite Bay was fourth, Mater Dei-Santa Ana was fifth, and Carondelet-Concord was sixth.
Brianna Navarrosa of Mater Dei was the individual medalist with a 4-under-par 68.
***
Alyvia Fiske won the 155-pound weight class for the Simon Fraser University women’s wrestling team at the Mike Clock Open Tournament in Forest Grove, Oregon. It was held earlier this month at Pacific University.
Fiske, a Vintage High graduate who is from Napa, took third place at the Dinos Invitational in Calgary. It was held last month at the University of Calgary.
***
Maggie Douma, a Napa High graduate, is a returning All-American for the Oklahoma City University women’s wrestling team.
Douma, a two-time All-American, used a redshirt season last year.
***
The Clovis Unified School District will host the CIF Northern California Regional Water Polo Championships, which start on Friday and conclude with the championship finals on Saturday.
Round I is on Friday at Clovis USD.
Saturday’s regional semifinals are at Clovis USD.
The NorCal Championships on Saturday are at Clovis North High School and Buchanan High School-Clovis.
There are eight-team brackets for each of the three divisions.
This is the second year of the NorCal Championships.
***
The 41st annual CIF State Girls Volleyball Championships are Friday and Saturday at Santiago Canyon College-Orange.
In Friday’s matches, Washington Union (34-7) and El Camino Real (16-16) play at 4 p.m. for the Division V title and Bishop O’Dowd (34-6) and Temecula Valley (23-7) meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Division I finals.
There are four matches on Saturday:
Hilmar (35-12) vs. San Luis Obispo (24-14), Division IV, at 11 a.m.
Presentation (17-18) vs. Ontario Christian (38-2), Division III, 1:30 p.m.
Los Altos (33-8) vs. Village Christian (39-9), Division II, 4 p.m.
Central (39-5) vs. Mater Dei (42-2), open division, 6:30 p.m.