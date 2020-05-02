Commentary: A look at some of the best sports documentaries

ALSO WORTH WATCHING: Tyson (2008). Essentially a preview of Iron Mike’s one-man show, it works because of Tyson's brutal honesty and self-reflection.

1. HOOP DREAMS (1994)

The undisputed king of all sports documentaries, this film wasn’t even nominated for an Oscar -- an Academy Award flub that ranks right up there with “Citizen Kane." Five years of filming produced an unforgettable portrait of two African-American high school students hoping to escape their crime-ridden Chicago neighborhoods by making it to the NBA. Far more than just a basketball film, this is brutal expose on society’s inequality and poverty’s horrific toll.

ALSO WORTH WATCHING: Undefeated (2011). From the same vein as “Hoop Dreams” but burdened a bit by the white-savior approach, this Oscar winner documents an inner-city Memphis high school and the kids who hope to improve their lot in life through a downtrodden football program.

ASTERISK: “O.J.: Made in America” was the Academy Award winner for best documentary of 2016, but it’s really a TV docuseries. That excludes it from our list, but it’s definitely worth watching if you’ve got nearly eight hours to spare.

DON’T HOLD UP WELL: “The Endless Summer” and “Jack Johnson.” The former is recalled as a seminal surfing documentary, but the racial and sexist stereotyping — especially during stops in Africa — made this 1966 film almost impossible to watch. Same for the 1970 Oscar-nominated documentary about the first black heavyweight champion, which largely normalizes the blatant discrimination Johnson endured but is at least worth a listen for the Miles Davis soundtrack.

Paul Newberry is a sports columnist for The Associated Press. Write to him at pnewberry(at)ap.org, follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/pnewberry1963 and find his work at apnews.com