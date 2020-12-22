Commentary: All-Time Raiders Team will stir up memories

As NFL players get bigger, stronger and faster coupled with rules of the game being in constant change, conventional wisdom suggests that players from different eras cannot be compared. However, I have decided to defy that notion.
I have taken on the daunting task of compiling an All-Time Raiders team. Whether their home was in Oakland and Los Angeles, Napa was home to their training camp from 1996 until they moved to Las Vegas this year.
There are some rigid criteria. The player needed to have played at least four seasons as a Raider. Since the free agency era began 30 years ago, that standard needs to be in place. While Eric Dickerson is a Hall of Famer, he does not get considered because he was a Raider for only a year. However, if you are in the Hall of Fame and played four years as a Raider, you are on the team, no questions asked. The number of All-Pro seasons are a top consideration, with longevity also helping immensely.
I understand it is hard to compare eras and, while one needs to take into account the eras, I’m not going to convolute this discussion.
Generational reminders
The Golden Age of Raider football was from 1967-1983, during which time they won three Super Bowls and probably would have won more if not for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins. But being on one of those teams does not guarantee a player a spot on this team. From 1984 to present, the Raiders have made the playoffs just nine times. That 36-year stretch has included seven straight years, 2003-09, of double-digit loss seasons. Players from every era get considered.
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Ken Stabler
Honorable mention — Jim Plunkett
Stabler is in the Hall-of-Fame and led the 1976 team to the franchise’s first Super Bowl title. Given up for dead by the 49ers and Patriots, Plunkett was a reclamation project, leading the Raiders to two Super Bowls. Many believe Plunkett should be in the Hall of Fame. Stabler, however, gets the nod because he was at his best when rallying the Raiders to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.
Running back — Marcus Allen, Mark van Eeghan
Honorable mention — Pete Banaszak, Clem Daniels
Allen remains the franchise’s leading rusher and is in the Hall of Fame. He had great vision and quickness and was a complete player. Daniels was a four-time AFL All-Star and AFL MVP in 1963. Banaszak did not have spectacular stats, but was money in short-yardage situations. Van Eeghan is the second-leading rusher in franchise history and the all-time leader in postseason yards. Bo Jackson was the best on pure talent, but his career ended prematurely to injury.
Fullback — Marv Hubbard
Honorable mention — Marcel Reece
Hubbard’s 4.82 career yards-per-carry average is third-highest in NFL history behind Jim Brown and Joe Perry. Reece played a variety of roles for the Raiders, but fullback was his true calling.
Wide receiver — Tim Brown, Fred Biletnikoff
Honorable mention — Cliff Branch, Art Powell
Brown and Biletnikoff are Hall of Famers, and no brainers for first-team status. Brown is also a member of the All-Decade team of the 1990s and a four-time All Pro, and owns most Raider receiving records. Biletnikoff is second in most categories, including three-time All-Pro and two-time AFL All-Star. Branch, a four-time All-Pro, is one many believe should be in the Hall of Fame. Powell played before the Raiders’ Golden Age. He was a Raider for only four years, but two were AFL All-Star years.
Tight end — Dave Casper
Honorable mention — Todd Christensen
Casper is a Hall of Famer and a member of the 1970s All-Decade team who was squarely involved in two legendary plays — Ghost to the Post and The Holy Roller. Christensen was cut by the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys before becoming a five-time All-Pro for the Raiders. Side note: he pulled off the mustache/man perm look like no other.
Tackle — Art Shell, Harry Schuh
Honorable mention — Henry Lawrence, Lincoln Kennedy
Shell is a Hall of Famer and in a select group of offensive tackles in NFL history. When he and Gene Upshaw were leading a running play, good luck opponents. Shell is a four-time All-Pro and Hall of Famer. Schuh was a Raider for only six years, but an All-Pro for two. Kennedy was a two-time All-Pro in eight seasons as a Raider. Lawrence was an underrated member during the Raiders’ Golden Age.
Guard — Gene Upshaw, Steve Wisniewski
Honorable mention — Wayne Hawkins, Charley Hannah
Upshaw is a Hall of Famer who formed a powerful one-two punch with Shell and played in Super Bowls in three decades and was an eight-time All-Pro and one-time AFL All-Star. Wisniewski was an eight-time All-Pro, a member of the 1990s All-Decade team and was a tenacious player who got into opponents’ minds. Hawkins was a five-time AFL All-Star. Hannah was an underrated starter from 1983-1986.
Center — Jim Otto
Honorable mention — Rodney Hudson
I lost count of how many injuries Otto endured, but the Hall of Fame status of a player who exemplified the pride and spirit of the Raiders puts him at the front of the line. Otto was also a member of the 1960s All-Decade team and a 12-time All-Pro. Hudson, who is still active, surpassed Don Mosebar for honorable mention. Hudson is a three-time All-Pro.
DEFENSE
End — Howie Long, Ben Davidson
Honorable mention — Khalil Mack, Greg Townsend
Long is a Hall of Famer, a five-time All-Pro and member of the 1980s All-Decade team with 84 career sacks — not including the 7.5 he had as a rookie, when it was not an official stat. Davidson bounced around the NFL before finding a home in Oakland. He personified the Raiders nasty image, leading the “11 Angry Men.” He was a three-time AFL All-Star. Before trading him to the Chicago Bears, Mack recorded 40.5 sacks in four years with very little help. He was a three-time All Pro as a Raider and could fit either as a 4-3 end or 3-4 linebacker. Townsend is the franchise’s all-time sacks leader.
Tackle — Chester McGlockton, Bill Pickel
Honorable mention — Otis Sistrunk, Tom Keating
McGlockton was a strange dude, but I can’t deny performance — he was a four-time All-Pro. Pickel is the franchise’s fourth all-time leader in sacks and was an All-Pro in 1986. Sistrunk was a versatile player in his six seasons as a Raider, 1972-78, and was an All-Pro in 1974. He was also one of the few players of his era who didn’t play college football. Keating played six years as a Raider, earning AFL All-Star honors twice. He anchored a defensive line in 1967 that allowed the fewest yards rushing.
Outside linebacker — Ted Hendricks, Rod Martin
Honorable mention — Phil Villapiano, Gus Otto
Hall of Famer Hendricks, nicknamed “The Mad Stork” because of his long arms, is on the 1970s All Decade team and NFL 75th Anniversary team. Villapiano was an intimidating hitter and four-time Pro Bowler. Martin holds the record for single-game interceptions in a Super Bowl. The two-time All-Pro made plays despite his lack of size. Otto was a four-time All-Pro in his eight seasons.
Inside linebacker — Dan Conners, Matt Millen
Honorable mention — Greg Biekert, Jerry Robinson
Conners was a three-time AFL All-Star in his 10 seasons and was the first draft pick Al Davis signed. Millen was a ferocious tackler and leader and a two-time All-Pro. Biekert did not have an All-Pro resume, but was a consistent performer for nine seasons. Robinson was versatile and played both inside and outside. Though he was a better fit for the latter, he was pretty solid at the former.
Cornerback — Willie Brown, Charles Woodson
Honorable mention — Mike Haynes, Lester Hayes
The Raiders have an embarrassment of riches at this position. Brown is a Hall of Famer and member of the 1960s and 1970s All-Decade teams at a demanding position and remains the franchise’s all-time leading interceptor. The Hall of Fame is just a matter of formality for Woodson, who gets the nod over Hayes and Haynes for his versatility as a cornerback and safety. Hayne, who is in the Hall of Fame, and Hayes are among the best cornerback tandems ever. Both are on the 1980s All-Decade team.
Safety — Jack Tatum, George Atkinson
Honorable mention — Dave Grayson, Van McElroy
Receivers going over the middle against Tatum and Atkinson risked getting beheaded. Some say they were dirty, but they were one of the best safety tandems in NFL history. Tatum has the most interception yardage in franchise history. McElroy was a hard-hitter and a two-time Pro-Bowler. Grayson is second in AFL history with 68 interceptions.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker — Sebastian Janikowski
Honorable mention — George Blanda
The Raiders took a lot of flak for spending a first-round pick on Janikowski in the 2000 draft. But for many years, he was one of the few bright spots for the franchise. He was very accurate and dangerous from long distance. Blanda was a luxury being both a quarterback and kicker. He also played long enough to celebrate a silver anniversary.
Punter — Ray Guy
Honorable mention — Shane Lechler
Guy became the first punter in NFL history to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Thanks to Guy, Lechler may get there some day.
Returner — Tim Brown
Honorable mention — Neal Colzie
Brown was not a full-time returner but still the best in franchise history, and made the Pro Bowl as a returner. Colzie returned 170 punts for 1,759 yards.
COACH
John Madden
Honorable mention — Tom Flores
Madden was an emotional leader with great player relationships. Madden had a 112-39-7 record with eight playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title. Flores’ personality was the polar opposite of Madden’s, but he led the Raiders to a pair of Super Bowl titles and was the offensive coordinator for the 1976 Super Bowl champs.
TEAM
1976
Breezed through the AFC West with a no-holds-barred defense, going 16-1. This is perhaps one of the more underrated Super Bowl champions. They dominated both lines of scrimmage in a 32-14 demolition of the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI.
