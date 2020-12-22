Commentary: All-Time Raiders Team will stir up memories

As NFL players get bigger, stronger and faster coupled with rules of the game being in constant change, conventional wisdom suggests that players from different eras cannot be compared. However, I have decided to defy that notion.

I have taken on the daunting task of compiling an All-Time Raiders team. Whether their home was in Oakland and Los Angeles, Napa was home to their training camp from 1996 until they moved to Las Vegas this year.

There are some rigid criteria. The player needed to have played at least four seasons as a Raider. Since the free agency era began 30 years ago, that standard needs to be in place. While Eric Dickerson is a Hall of Famer, he does not get considered because he was a Raider for only a year. However, if you are in the Hall of Fame and played four years as a Raider, you are on the team, no questions asked. The number of All-Pro seasons are a top consideration, with longevity also helping immensely.

I understand it is hard to compare eras and, while one needs to take into account the eras, I’m not going to convolute this discussion.

Generational reminders