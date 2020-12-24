Commentary: Any Kings Dream Team needs a few Royals

As players get bigger, stronger and faster, coupled with rules of the game being in constant change, conventional wisdom suggests that players from different eras cannot be compared. However, I have decided to defy that notion.
Considering the Sacramento Kings joined the NBA in 1945 as the Rochester Royals, the task becomes enormously challenging. Today, I have taken on the daunting task of compiling a Kings Dream Team.
The Kings called Rochester home from 1945 to 1957 before playing from 1957 to 1972 in Cincinnati, where they were also known as the Royals. From 1972 to 1975, the franchise played in both Kansas City and Omaha and changed their name from Royals to the Kings to avoid confusion with Major League Baseball’s Kansas City Royals. The franchise played exclusively in Kansas City until 1984 and has called Sacramento home since 1985. The Kings just opened their season Wednesday night, so what better time now than to unveil a Kings Dream Team.
The Kings have a complicated legacy. They were a regular playoff participant while in Rochester, Cincinnati and Kansas City. In fact, the franchise’s lone NBA championship came as the Rochester Royals in 1951, when it beat the New York Knicks, 4-3.
In Sacramento, however, the franchise has just 10 playoff seasons in 35 years — most during a streak of eight in a row from 1998 to 2006. The best season in that span came in 2001-02, when the Kings won a franchise-record 61 games and reached the Western Conference Finals. They lost that series 4-3 to the Los Angeles Lakers, which went on to sweep the New Jersey Nets in the NBA Finals.
There are some rigid criteria in making this team.
First of all, the player needs to have played for the Kings/Royals for a minimum of four seasons — no exceptions. Since the free agency era began 30 years ago, that standard needs to be in place. Two-year rentals don’t make this list. This roster is all-encompassing, including players who represented Rochester, Cincinnati, Kansas City and Sacramento.
Personality or legal flaws are not a deterrent to making this team. This is basketball, not the Boy Scouts. Being in the Hall of Fame is the first consideration, coupled with impact on the franchise. The number of All-NBA seasons are a top consideration, with longevity also helping immensely. While I understand it is hard to compare eras, I’m not going to convolute this discussion.
Generational reminders
Being on the Kings/Royals during a season of being a contender does not get you a hall pass on this team. Winning or losing eras, all high-level performers get considered.
To further the challenge, the modern game has evolved into positionless basketball. The roster will comprise 15 players encompassing all eras. The starting lineup will be position specific, after that it will be the best of the rest with four years playing for the franchise being the first requirement.
So, if you want to make a case for a player being on the team, don’t just tell me he should be there and why. Tell me who you would remove. Before you make a case to put someone on the list, ask yourself, “Who do I take off the list at that position?”
STARTING LINEUP
Point guard: Nate “Tiny” Archibald
Archibald played for the franchise during both the Cincinnati and Kansas City/Omaha eras, from 1970-1976. He was a second-round draft choice in 1970 and became a Hall of Fame performer.
Archibald was an All-Star three times for the franchise and was also three-time first team All-NBA. He was the NBA scoring champion and assists leader in 1973.
Shooting guard: Mitch Richmond
Though known for his time as a member of the Golden State Warriors’ prolific scoring trio “Run TMC,” with Tim Hardaway and Chris Mullin, Richmond's career was actually longer and more impactful as a King. He was the first star player in the Sacramento era of the franchise.
Richmond made the All-Star team six consecutive seasons. He was the NBA All-Star game Most Valuable Player in 1995 and five-time All-NBA, three seasons as a second-teamer and two as a first-teamer. Richmond led the Kings in scoring in each of his seven seasons, averaging no fewer than 21.9 points per game. Richmond was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Small forward: Oscar Robertson
Robertson was considered the Michael Jordan of his era. His Hall of Fame career is largely known for his role in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 1971 NBA championship, but his 11 seasons (1960-1970) with the Cincinnati Royals were unbelievable.
Robertson was a triple threat who could score inside and outside and also be a tremendous playmaker. He holds numerous NBA records. Robertson was the NBA MVP in 1964, a 12-time All Star, an 11-time All-NBA selection — nine as a first-teamer — and Rookie of the Year in 1960. He was a natural point guard who also played small forward.
Power forward: Chris Webber
Webber initially did not want to come to Sacramento because it was perennially a losing franchise, but he had some of his best seasons as a King. In his seven seasons, the Kings became one of the top franchises in the NBA. Webber was a five-time All-Star and a five-time All-NBA choice — three as a first-teamer — and led the NBA in rebounding in 1999.
Webber's legacy actually had a dramatic effect on two franchises. He was traded after one season from the Golden State Warriors to the Washington Bullets, where he spent the next four years. Golden State did not make the playoffs for 12 seasons after the trade. Before his arrival in Sacramento in 1998, the Kings had made the playoffs just twice in 12 years since moving there.
Center: DeMarcus Cousins
This may not be a popular choice given Cousins’ antics and controversial attitude. Cousins, however, was as skilled as any center in NBA history. He was a four-time All-Star, a two-time NBA second-teamer, and a member of the NBA All-Rookie first team.
For his career, Cousins averaged 21.2 points per game and 10.9 rebounds. He is No. 2 in franchise history in scoring behind Richmond and is the franchise’s all-time leading rebounder.
BENCH
Mike Bibby: Joining the Kings in 2001 and playing for them for eight seasons. Bibby helped the franchise enjoy two of the best seasons in its history. Bibby never had All-Star status, but those who watched the Kings knew his value to the team as a clutch scorer and very adept floor general.
Doug Christie: Christie played for seven different teams in his 15 years but his most impactful years came as a Sacramento King from 2001 to 2005. Christie could score from time to time, but he made his living as a stalwart perimeter defender during the Golden Age of the franchise’s time in Sacramento. Christie was an All-NBA defensive teamer four times, once as a first-teamer.
Vlade Divac: He played for the franchise during its peak years in Sacramento, from 1998 to 2004, and was an All-Star in 2001. A member of the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, Divac is one of only seven players in NBA history to have recorded 13,000 points, 9,000 rebounds, 3,000 assists and 1,500 blocked shots.
Sam Lacey: He played 12 seasons with the franchise, from 1970 to 1981, overlapping the Cincinnati and Kansas City/Omaha eras. Lacey's lone All-Star season came in 1975. He is one of five players in NBA history to have registered 100 blocks and 100 steals in six consecutive seasons.
Jerry Lucas: He played for seven seasons, 1963 to 1969, when the franchise was in Cincinnati. In a Royals uniform, he was an All-Star five times and All-NBA on five occasions, three as a first-teamer. Though he was known chiefly as a rebounder, Lucas was also a capable scorer. He had two seasons with the Royals where he averaged more than 20 points per game.
Peja Stojakovic: He played eight seasons, 1998 to 2006, during the Golden Age of the franchise’s Sacramento area. Stojakovic was an All-Star for three consecutive seasons and was a deadly 3-point shooter. He averaged 20 or more points four of five seasons during a stretch of time with the Kings.
Reggie Theus: His time with the franchise was short-lived (1984-1988), but he remains one of the most popular players in franchise history. Theus was versatile enough to play both point guard and shooting guard. He averaged 18.8 points and 8.1 assists per contest.
Wayman Tisdale: He spent five seasons with the Kings, 1989-1994, during which he and Richmond formed a very solid duo. Over the course of his 12-year NBA career, Tisdale averaged 15.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest.
Jack Twyman: He played for 12 seasons, 1955-1966, during the franchise’s Rochester and Cincinnati eras. Twyman is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He was a six-time NBA All-Star and was two-time second-team All-NBA. Twyman and Wilt Chamberlain became the first players in NBA history to average more than 30 points per game in a single season.
Bobby Wanzer: He played 10 seasons, 1948-1957, when the franchise was the Rochester Royals. Wanzer led the Royals to an NBA championship in 1951. He was a five-time All-Star and was three-time second-team All-NBA. Wanzer was the first player in NBA history to connect on 90% of his free throws in a single season.
COACH
Les Harrison
Though a case could be made for Rick Adelman, it’s hard to go against the coach who delivered the franchise’s lone NBA title. Adelman was the franchise’s longest tenured coach. Harrison is second to Adelman in franchise history in both regular-season wins (295) and playoff wins (19). Harrison, however, attained his totals in shorter regular seasons and postseasons. The 1951 title is the tiebreaker. Harrison’s crowning moment was the 1950-1951 season, when the Royals defeated the Fort Wayne Pistons, Minneapolis Lakers and New York Knicks for the NBA championship.
TEAM
1950-1951
If we’re talking strictly the Sacramento era, 2001-2002 gets the nod. But since we are all-encompassing, it’s 1950-1951. Arnie Risen led the team in scoring, averaging 16.3 points per contest. Arnie Johnson, Jack Coleman, Wanzer and Bob Davies also rounded out the starting lineup. In this era, conference playoffs had only semifinals and finals. The Royals went 41-27 in the regular season. In the NBA Finals, the Royals took a 3-0 before the Knicks won the next three to tie the series 3-3. The Royals won the seventh game, 79-75.