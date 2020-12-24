Commentary: Any Kings Dream Team needs a few Royals

There are some rigid criteria in making this team.

First of all, the player needs to have played for the Kings/Royals for a minimum of four seasons — no exceptions. Since the free agency era began 30 years ago, that standard needs to be in place. Two-year rentals don’t make this list. This roster is all-encompassing, including players who represented Rochester, Cincinnati, Kansas City and Sacramento.

Personality or legal flaws are not a deterrent to making this team. This is basketball, not the Boy Scouts. Being in the Hall of Fame is the first consideration, coupled with impact on the franchise. The number of All-NBA seasons are a top consideration, with longevity also helping immensely. While I understand it is hard to compare eras, I’m not going to convolute this discussion.

Generational reminders

Being on the Kings/Royals during a season of being a contender does not get you a hall pass on this team. Winning or losing eras, all high-level performers get considered.

To further the challenge, the modern game has evolved into positionless basketball. The roster will comprise 15 players encompassing all eras. The starting lineup will be position specific, after that it will be the best of the rest with four years playing for the franchise being the first requirement.